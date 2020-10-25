When will ‘All American’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

All American season 2 is now on Netflix in the United States and the good news is that it’s returning for a third season. However, this will be on Netflix much later next year. When will season three be back on The CW and perhaps more importantly, when will season three of All American be on Netflix? Let’s take a look.

In case you’re not familiar, All American is about a young athlete who is recruited to play for the Beverly High School football team.

Season 2 released on The CW with another 16 episodes between October and March 2020 and eventually arrived on Netflix on March 17th, 2020.

The series was given an instant re-order for season three that’s set to once again air in the fall season. With the possibility that season three could come with an expanded season.

Some of the big news heading into season 3 includes Chelsea Tavares being upped to series regular. Filming for the series third season reportedly began in September 2020.

When will All American season 3 release on Netflix?

Fortunately, with The CW releases, they arrive eight days after they wrap up. All American follows a familiar schedule each year so predicting its Netflix release is fairly simple.

Of course, this doesn’t include brand new shows from The CW (debuted after 2019) but does cover the likes of Black Lightning, Riverdale, The Flash and more.

Now, originally we were expecting All American to be part of The CW’s fall line-up. That has now changed with All American being pushed back to at least January 2021. That’ll mean roughly a three-month additional wait for it to then arrive on Netflix.

The reason for the delay should be obvious but the entire slate of fall titles from The CW has been delayed due to delays in production due COVID-19.

That means we’re currently expecting the show to wrap up on The CW sometime around May/June 2021 and arrive on Netflix soon after. If the show’s episode count is expanded, we could be waiting well into the middle of the summer.

Will All American be on Netflix in other regions?

You might be asking whether any other regions of Netflix will be getting All American in the near future? Sadly, that doesn’t look to be the case. The series remains unsold in most regions outside the US so there is a chance but given the subject matter, it seems unlikely.

Are you looking forward to season three of All American on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.