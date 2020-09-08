When Will ‘DC Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 6 be on Netflix?

Returning for more out of this world adventures is the crew of the Waverider for the upcoming sixth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. We’re not expecting to see the sixth season of the ensemble superhero drama on Netflix until the Summer of 2021.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is a superhero sci-fi drama series based on the characters of DC Comics and takes place within the Arrowverse. Featuring an ensemble cast of colorful and memorable superheroes, the series has often been praised for its comedic, albeit cheesy, charm.

When is the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Netflix Release Date?

Out of all of the Arrowverse series on Netflix, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow may be the only one scheduled to arrive on time.

Unlike previous years, the fifth season of the ensemble superhero series premiered in January 2020. Thanks to Coronavirus Pandemic the series was cut short in June 2020, but it would have been expected to conclude by the end of the aforementioned month.

The CW has delayed all of their largest series until January 2021. Assuming that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has its typical 16 to 18 episodes per season, then we could expect to see the series finale by June/July 2020.

Due to the delay of the other Arrowverse series, it’s still unclear what The CW’s true schedule will be.

If the finale is broadcast in June/July 2021, then expect to see season 6 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Netflix soon after.

Potential Release Date: Summer 2021

What to expect from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 6?

The Legends have a lot on their hands going into the sixth season.

At the end of the fifth season, White Canary aka Sara Lance was kidnapped by aliens. The crew of the Waverider, now without their captain, will have to utilize all of their prowess and abilities if they are to save Lance.

In the meantime, the Legends will also have to contend with monsters, time anomalies, and even more villainous foes from hell.

Is DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Leaving Netflix in 2021?

Thanks to the legacy contract between Netflix and The CW, it will be years before DC’s Legends of Tomorrow leaves. Netflix retains all of The CW legacy content for at least five years after the final episode has broadcast. This means that if season 6 of DC Legends were to be the series last, it wouldn’t leave Netflix until 2026.

Which regions will be streaming DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 6?

Outside of the US there are plenty of regions streaming DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Netflix. Unfortunately, if you live in the UK you will need a subscription to Sky or Now TV to watch the latest episodes.

The following regions receive DC Legends of Tomorrow episodes weekly;

Czech Republic

Greece

Israel

Lithuania

Netherlands

Romania

Russia

Sweden

Turkey

Further regions stream seasons of DC Legends of Tomorrow but are typically a season behind:

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil

France

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Singapore

South Korea

Switzerland

Thailand

Are you looking forward to watching DC Legends of Tomorrow season 6 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!