‘Heartland’ Season 16 Won’t Be on Netflix US Until 2024

Heartland remains a big fan-favorite on Netflix, with the series streaming in the majority of regions around the globe. Netflix US sadly gets new seasons a little slower than others and as a result, only has seasons 1 to 15 right now. Here’s the upcoming release schedule for Heartland season 16 on Netflix in the US.

If you’re looking for a show to binge that’ll keep you busy with 10s of hours of entertainment, there’s perhaps no better place to start than Heartland. Closing in on 250 episodes, it’s a great family drama, although depending on where you live, you may not be able to start watching the show from the beginning on Netflix.

Announced in June 2022, season 16 of the show returned with an expanded 15-episode count (up from 10 episodes from the past few seasons).

It premiered in Canada on CBC and CBC Gem starting on October 2nd, 2022 ultimately concluding its run on February 5th, 2023.

Before we dive into when season 16 will be on Netflix US, here’s a quick recap of the availability of the show in the US and abroad:

Netflix USA has seasons 1-15 of Heartland

Netflix in international regions has seasons 7 to 16 of Heartland (the early seasons were removed in January 2022)

Netflix Canada no longer has access to the show as all CBC shows were yanked from Netflix in early 2023.

Season 16 was added to Netflix in international regions throughout early-to-mid 2023 with Netflix UK, for example, receiving the show in May.

Season 16 of Heartland will be exclusive to UPtv for a fixed period of time.

Per prior years, CBC is working with UPtv in the United States as a broadcast partner for season 16 which will keep the show exclusively for a period of time.

The streaming service operated by the network began streaming from June 2023 and has now set the broadcast debut of the show.

The wait is finally over! Episode 1 of #Heartland Season 16 is now available in the U.S. exclusively on UP Faith & Family! 🎉 New episodes are available every Thursday. Start your 14-Day Free Trial today! ✨ https://t.co/bXeoe1Zbpw pic.twitter.com/caxJ0rhcjb — UP Faith & Family (@UPFaithFamily) June 1, 2023

Per a press release from the network, “UPtv, the television destination for uplifting entertainment, will debut the newest season of fan-favorite family drama series Heartland on Sunday, August 6th with back-to-back episodes on premiere night. Season 16 is currently streaming on UP Faith & Family along with all prior seasons.”

When will Heartland Season 16 be on Netflix in the US?

With the first-run US distribution rights for Heartland with UPtv and its streaming service, it’s going to be a while before Netflix US gets the newest season.

According to the press release, “UPtv and UP Faith & Family are the only places fans can watch the newest season until 2024.”

That means season 16 won’t be on Netflix in the US in 2023 at all and instead be on Netflix US in 2024. As for when that’ll be, it’s likely it won’t be until June 2024 at the absolute earliest.

When will season 17 of Heartland be on Netflix?

Season 17 of Heartland has been confirmed with production beginning on the new season in June 2023.

Expected to begin airing in late 2023, it’s almost certain that the show will begin arriving in international territories in 2024 and won’t, therefore, be available on Netflix in the US until 2025.

Are you looking forward to seasons 15 and 16 of Heartland on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.