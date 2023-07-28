What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 28th, 2023

It’s time to have a look at what’s new on Netflix for the weekend with your top three picks on what to watch, the full list of new releases and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10 charts for July 28th, 2023.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for July 28th, 2023

Hidden Strike (2023)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Scott Waugh

Cast: Jackie Chan, John Cena, Pilou Asbæk

Writer: Arash Amel

Runtime: 102 min / 1h 42m

Marking its SVOD debut on Netflix US today (plus a handful of other Netflix regions) is the new action-comedy movie starring heavyweights John Cena and Jackie Chan.

The movie revolves around two ex-special forces soldiers tasked with escorting a group of civilians through Baghdad’s “Highway of Death” to the Green Zone.

Captain Fall (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Cast: Jason Ritter, Christopher Meloni, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Anthony Carrigan, Alejandro Edda, Adam Devine

Writer: Jon Iver Helgaker, Jonas Torgersen, Joel Trussell

This brand new adult-animated series from studio Boulder Media comes from the creators of the superb comedy series Norsemen (a true hidden gem of the Netflix library, if you ask).

Akin to the FX series Archer, this series follows a sea captain thrust into the world of crime after finding himself helming a ship for an international cartel.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (2023)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Musical

Director: Jeremy Zag

Cast: Cristina Valenzuela, Bryce Papenbrook, Keith Silverstein, Paul St. Peter, Carrie Keranen, Mela Lee

Runtime: 102 mins / 1h 42m

Over four years in the making, Miraculous has finally made its maiden voyage into movies with its feature film debut today. We first got hints that the movie would come exclusively to Netflix earlier in the year, and fast forward to today, the movie arrives on Netflix globally today except for a few European countries where it’s been in theaters.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new feature film:

“After a guardian of magical jewels turns an awkward girl and a popular boy into superheroes, they can never reveal their identities — even to each other.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 28th, 2023

3 New Movies Added Today

Big Nunu’s Little Heist (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Zulu – An ex-soldier turned deliveryman is dragged into a local kingpin’s bumbling gang to pull off a daring heist in an infamous South African township.

– TV-14 – Zulu – An ex-soldier turned deliveryman is dragged into a local kingpin’s bumbling gang to pull off a daring heist in an infamous South African township. Hidden Strike (2023) – TV-14 – English – Two elite soldiers must escort civilians through a gauntlet of gunfire and explosions in this film starring Jackie Chan and John Cena.

– TV-14 – English – Two elite soldiers must escort civilians through a gauntlet of gunfire and explosions in this film starring Jackie Chan and John Cena. Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (2023) Netflix Original – PG – English

5 New TV Series Added Today

A Perfect Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – When Margot flees her own wedding, she is left feeling adrift. Little does she know, it is David and his delightful chaos who can help her find her way.

– TV-MA – Spanish – When Margot flees her own wedding, she is left feeling adrift. Little does she know, it is David and his delightful chaos who can help her find her way. Captain Fall (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A goofy, gullible sea captain is hired to helm a high-end cruise ship and becomes the perfect fall guy for an illicit smuggling operation.

– TV-MA – English – A goofy, gullible sea captain is hired to helm a high-end cruise ship and becomes the perfect fall guy for an illicit smuggling operation. D.P. (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – A young private’s assignment to capture army deserters reveals the painful reality endured by each enlistee during his compulsory call of duty.

– TV-MA – Korean – A young private’s assignment to capture army deserters reveals the painful reality endured by each enlistee during his compulsory call of duty. How to Become a Cult Leader (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Look inside the cult leader’s playbook for achieving unconditional love, endless devotion and the power to control people’s minds, bodies and souls.

– TV-MA – English – Look inside the cult leader’s playbook for achieving unconditional love, endless devotion and the power to control people’s minds, bodies and souls. The Tailor (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – A famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

Netflix Top 10 Movies & Series for July 28th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Sweet Magnolias They Cloned Tyrone 2 Baki Hanma Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 3 Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case 4 Quarterback Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine 5 Suits Ride Along 6 Too Hot to Handle The Out-Laws 7 The Lincoln Lawyer Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 8 Survival of the Thickest Bird Box Barcelona 9 My Happy Marriage The Boss Baby 10 The Witcher Sing 2

