Netflix UK Added 36 New Movies and Series This Week: July 28th, 2023

Welcome to your weekly roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the United Kingdom over the past seven days (July 22nd to July 28th, 2023), and today, I’ll be stepping in for Jacob, who is taking some well-deserved time off. Here are our top three picks and the full list of new releases.
Want to see what’s coming to Netflix UK next month? We just updated our guide to all the August 2023 releases here, which includes Netflix Originals like One Piece and The Monkey King, plus licensed titles including Ghostbusters: After Life and season 5 of Ackley Bridge.
Now let’s dig into some of our highlights:
Best New Movies and Series on Netflix UK This Week
What’s Love Got To Do With It? (2022)
Director: Shekhar Kapur
Cast: Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Sajal Ali, Oliver Chris
Two excellent Lily James movies got added (or re-added in the case of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society) this week on Netflix UK, with What’s Love Got To Do With It? arriving on the service for the first time having only been in cinemas just last year.
James plays a documentary maker and dating app addict who has almost given up on the idea of meeting someone. After being given the opportunity to make a documentary about an arranged marriage for her neighbour, she goes on a journey of discovery and, perhaps, even love.
It scored well with critics last year with it holding a 72% on RottenTomatoes. The San Fransisco Chronicle concluded, “The Academy Award-winner’s skillful steering of characters allows the movie to showcase a diverse milieu rather than become a narrow East versus West portrayal.”
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)
Director: Andy Serkis
Cast: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham
Coming to Netflix a couple of years after its debut in cinemas is the second movie in the Spider-Man offshoot franchise, Venom. While not quite reaching the heights of the first, if you’ve wondered what Woody Harrelson playing a maniac symbiote looks like, this will certainly fulfill your wish.
The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 2)
New Episodes: 3
Cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring
Split into two parts, The Witcher returned this week for its final three episodes of the eight-episode third season.
Of course, the show has been renewed for at least a fourth season (and reportedly a fifth, too), with a new lead at the helm taking over from Cavill. We’ve got more on what you can expect from that new season in our preview here.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix UK This Week
23 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week
- Big Nunu’s Little Heist (2023) Netflix Original
- Dream (2023) Netflix Original
- Football-Inspired Workouts for All (2023) Netflix Original
- Happiness for Beginners (2023) Netflix Original
- Hidden Strike (2021)
- Maamannan (Tamil) (2023)
- Making The Witcher: Season 3 (2023) Netflix Original
- Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (2023) Netflix Original
- Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (2023) Netflix Original
- Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (2023) Netflix Original
- Paradise (2023) Netflix Original
- Republic of South Ah Sh**t (2023)
- Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)
- Tears of the Sun (2003)
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)
- The Gunman (2015)
- The Karate Kid (1984)
- The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murder (2023) Netflix Original
- The Murderer (2023) Netflix Original
- Today We’ll Talk About That Day (2023) Netflix Original
- Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (2023) Netflix Original
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)
- What’s Love Got To Do With It? (2022)
13 New Series Added to Netflix UK This Week
- A Perfect Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Baki Hanma (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Captain Fall (Season 1) Netflix Original
- D.P. (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Dew Drop Diaries (Season 1) Netflix Original
- How to Become a Cult Leader (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Love After Divorce (Season 1)
- Sintonia (Season 4) Netflix Original
- The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)
- The Dragon Prince (Season 5) Netflix Original
- The Tailor (Season 2) Netflix Original
- The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 2) Netflix Original
- Witness Number 3 (Season 1)
