Netflix UK Added 36 New Movies and Series This Week: July 28th, 2023

Welcome to your weekly roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the United Kingdom over the past seven days (July 22nd to July 28th, 2023), and today, I’ll be stepping in for Jacob, who is taking some well-deserved time off. Here are our top three picks and the full list of new releases.

Want to see what’s coming to Netflix UK next month? We just updated our guide to all the August 2023 releases here, which includes Netflix Originals like One Piece and The Monkey King, plus licensed titles including Ghostbusters: After Life and season 5 of Ackley Bridge.

Article continues below...



Now let’s dig into some of our highlights:

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix UK This Week

What’s Love Got To Do With It? (2022)

Director: Shekhar Kapur

Cast: Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Sajal Ali, Oliver Chris

Two excellent Lily James movies got added (or re-added in the case of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society) this week on Netflix UK, with What’s Love Got To Do With It? arriving on the service for the first time having only been in cinemas just last year.

James plays a documentary maker and dating app addict who has almost given up on the idea of meeting someone. After being given the opportunity to make a documentary about an arranged marriage for her neighbour, she goes on a journey of discovery and, perhaps, even love.

It scored well with critics last year with it holding a 72% on RottenTomatoes. The San Fransisco Chronicle concluded, “The Academy Award-winner’s skillful steering of characters allows the movie to showcase a diverse milieu rather than become a narrow East versus West portrayal.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Director: Andy Serkis

Cast: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham

Coming to Netflix a couple of years after its debut in cinemas is the second movie in the Spider-Man offshoot franchise, Venom. While not quite reaching the heights of the first, if you’ve wondered what Woody Harrelson playing a maniac symbiote looks like, this will certainly fulfill your wish.

The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 2)

New Episodes: 3

Cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring

Split into two parts, The Witcher returned this week for its final three episodes of the eight-episode third season.

Of course, the show has been renewed for at least a fourth season (and reportedly a fifth, too), with a new lead at the helm taking over from Cavill. We’ve got more on what you can expect from that new season in our preview here.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix UK This Week

23 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week

Big Nunu’s Little Heist (2023) Netflix Original

Dream (2023) Netflix Original

Football-Inspired Workouts for All (2023) Netflix Original

Happiness for Beginners (2023) Netflix Original

Hidden Strike (2021)

Maamannan (Tamil) (2023)

Making The Witcher: Season 3 (2023) Netflix Original

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (2023) Netflix Original

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (2023) Netflix Original

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (2023) Netflix Original

Paradise (2023) Netflix Original

Republic of South Ah Sh**t (2023)

Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

The Gunman (2015)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murder (2023) Netflix Original

The Murderer (2023) Netflix Original

Today We’ll Talk About That Day (2023) Netflix Original

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (2023) Netflix Original

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

What’s Love Got To Do With It? (2022)

13 New Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

A Perfect Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Baki Hanma (Season 2) Netflix Original

Captain Fall (Season 1) Netflix Original

D.P. (Season 2) Netflix Original

Dew Drop Diaries (Season 1) Netflix Original

How to Become a Cult Leader (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Love After Divorce (Season 1)

Sintonia (Season 4) Netflix Original

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)

The Dragon Prince (Season 5) Netflix Original

The Tailor (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 2) Netflix Original

Witness Number 3 (Season 1)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments down below.