When will Season 5 of ‘All American’ be on Netflix?

All American season 4 just touched down on Netflix and if you’re worried about continuing the series just in case it’s not returning, then fear not a fifth season is on the way and thanks to an existing deal, will be headed to Netflix in 2023.

To recap, All American is The CW’s big sports drama series that first debuted back in 2018. Since 2018, we’ve seen four seasons released with the most recent premiering in October 2021 and wrapping up in May 2022. All 20 episodes of that season came to Netflix US on May 31st.

Will there be an All American season 5?

The show’s future is secure at The CW.

All American was officially renewed in late March 2022 alongside a slew of other titles from The CW including The Flash, Nancy Drew, and Walker.

Production listings suggest that season 5 will begin filming in Los Angeles throughout Summer 2022.

Given the show doesn’t seem to be impacted by COVID delays anymore, we’re currently expecting the show to return to its regular October airdate slot and if we assume 20 episodes again, it’ll run until May 2023. If it follows in the footsteps of seasons 1 and 2 with 16 episodes, it’ll likely finish up in March 2023.

When will All American season 5 be on Netflix?

The CW shows have (mostly) arrived in a succinct fashion for a number of years now. In the US, you’ve received new seasons exactly 9 days after the finale air date.

Assuming that happens on the longer 20-episode season run for season 5, we’d expect the show to land on Netflix at some point in May 2023. Of course, there are a number of other factors at play here so we’ll keep you posted throughout 2022 and into 2023 as and when we get more information.

Of course, Netflix is due to keep All American for the foreseeable future despite numerous shows from The CW departing the service. At the earliest, we’d expect All American to leave Netflix in 2028 assuming the show doesn’t get a season 6.

As per all previous seasons, only Netflix in the United States will receive All American it’s worth noting. Warner Bros. Television has yet to license the show to any other region and instead put it on its own HBO Max service where it’s available. That’ll continue to happen around the world.

In other All American news, we recently learned officially that the spin-off to All American, All American: Homecoming would not be coming to Netflix in the US. Instead, it’s bound for HBO Max exclusively in the United States. It’s always a bummer when show’s get split up between streamers but that’s the fact of life sometimes.

Are you looking forward to season 5 of All American coming to Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments.