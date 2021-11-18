One of the hotly anticipated movies of winter 2021 is House of Gucci which is also highly tipped to take away some of the big awards at next year’s Oscars. The movie releases in theaters on November 24th but will it come to Netflix down the road? It seems likely but will depend on where you live. Here’s why.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the new biopic movie is based on the 2001 book which itself is based on the famous fashion family.

Among the cast for the movie is Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and Jeremy Irons.

Where will House of Gucci stream in the United States?

All theatrical releases for House of Gucci comply with the traditional windows meaning that the movie won’t be on streaming until some point (likely summer) in 2022.

MGM and United Artists Releasing don’t have a first window deal with any major streamer other than EPIX (which it owns). That’s where all movies from MGM heads to in the first window but once it departs EPIX, it’s usually only available to buy via VOD services meaning you’ll have to pay to rent or own.

In addition, starting from 2021, all MGM movies will also head to Paramount+ in an expanded deal signed in early 2021. According to that report:

“MGM’s new movies will continue to be available first in an exclusive pay television window with Epix, before becoming available on both Paramount+ and Epix.”

Long-term, with MGM’s impending US sale to Amazon, we suspect the movie will be a permanent resident of Prime Video but until then, you’ll have to wait until 2022 for it to drop on EPIX.

In the US, then, no House of Gucci won’t be on Netflix.

Will House of Gucci be on Netflix internationally

Outside the United States is a different story. The movie is not distributed by MGM and instead is set to be distributed by Universal Pictures which does have broad agreements with Netflix which usually sees movies come to Netflix just after the first window.

A few good examples of movies that were released in the US by MGM and Universal internationally includes 2019’s The Addams Family and The Hustle. More recently, Universal released No Time to Die and Respect. There’s been a few occasions too where Lionsgate handled UK distribution but that’s not the case with House of Gucci.

Regions such as Netflix UK and Canada have received over the past few years new Universal Pictures movies around 2 years after their theatrical release. The Hustle for example was added to Netlfix Canada on August 6th, 2021 after premiering in theaters in 2019.

So that means if you live in the UK, Canada, or most European countries, you should see House of Gucci arrive on Netflix at some point in 2023.

Will you be checking out House of Gucci in cinemas or waiting for it to drop on EPIX or Netflix in your region? Let us know in the comments. To see what Netflix is hoping for Oscars, check out our Netflix hopefuls list.