‘Wizard of Oz’ Netflix Remake ‘Rainbow’: What We Know So Far

Expanding its library of Spanish content, Netflix has teamed with Mediaset España’s Telecinco Cinema (Pan’s Labyrinth, Adú) to produce Rainbow, a modern-day take on the iconic story The Wizard of Oz with a young Spanish version of Dorothy at the forefront.

Extremely prominent and acclaimed Spanish actor, writer, producer and director Paco Leon is directing the movie which has already has started production. Leon’s directing credits include Arde, Madrid and Kiki, Love to Love. Leon commented on the production of Rainbow:

“I am dead scared and hugely excited to see how this film, written during quarantine, comes out as I believe it is a step forward in my career as a director. This is also a bigger film than my previous ones, not only budget-wise but also because of the complexity of the production and the number of weeks of production. But what really moves me and thrills me is the amount of admired artists that will take part in the production, including the main cast, small features, and all sorts of collaborations.”

Telecinco Cinema CEO Ghislain Barrios also shared his comments:

“When Paco shared this new adventure with us, we immediately got excited and, obviously, we couldn’t refuse to take this ride full of great talent. Paco is a unique author with a very personal vision, so only he could create a project like this. A film that Telecinco Cinema and Mediaset España is facing with enormous enthusiasm!”

Producer Sandra Hermida added:

“Rainbow represents the vibrant and heterogeneous moment that the film industry is experiencing right now, where creativity and quality shines. For this new adventure, we have surrounded ourselves of an irresistible combination of emerging and seasoned talent, both in front and behind the scene. This is the best possible team to bring to the screen the wonders of Paco’s universe. Let the ride begin!”

Netflix and Telecinco Cinema co-produce in collaboration with Los amigos de Dorothy, Andy Joke and Colosé Producciones. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Rainbow:

What’s the plot of Rainbow?

Netflix’s Rainbow will be a modern-day reimagination of the classic story The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by Lyman Frank Baum that was originally published in 1900 and has since been reimagined and adapted so many times one cannot even count. The film will track the journey of a modern-day Dorothy teenage girl who embarks on a journey of her own. The film will heavily feature important aspects of contemporary culture such as dance, fashion, plastic arts and above all, music.

Who is cast in Rainbow?

Breakout 17-year old Spanish singer Dora Postigo will portray the new modern iteration of Dorothy in Netflix’s Rainbow. She’ll be joined by Áyax Pedrosa (Sky High), musician-designer Wekaforé Jibril, Carmen Maura (Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Volver), Carmen Machi (Broken Embraces, The Bar) and Luis Bermejo (Your Son, Magical Girl), Hovik Keuchkerian (Riot Police), singer and up-and-coming actor Samantha Hudson (Veneno), longtime León collaborator Carmina Barrios (Carmina o revienta) and designer-model-actor Soraya Yasmin.

What’s the production status of Rainbow?

As of August 2021, filming for Netflix’s Rainbow was underway in Madrid, Spain as confirmed by Variety. Filming is also to take place around Madrid, Guadalajara, Toledo, Segovia and Alicante over eight weeks from August to late September.

What’s the Netflix release date for Rainbow?

Netflix hasn’t set an official date for Rainbow yet, but we would expect it to be around mid-2022 based on the production schedule.