Full Live WWE Netflix Schedule for January 2025

January is almost upon us, which means the WWE officially debuts on Netflix, which will be the exclusive home of Raw worldwide for the next ten years. Below, is the full live WWE schedule for January 2025.

Fans of the WWE have been waiting patiently since the exciting news that for the first time in its 31-year-history Raw will no longer be on regular television, and making the move to Netflix, where it will call home for the next decade after signing a $500 million a year deal with the streaming service.

Netflix has become the exclusive home for all WWE content outside the USA, but only in select regions. For now, in the USA, Smackdown remains on the USA Network and NXT on The CW.

Please note that the dates listed in the schedule are dated for the time of the US broadcast. If you reside in a country such as the United Kingdom, where the live broadcast begins early in the morning, apply an extra day to the date.

Here’s the full schedule of Live WWE Shows coming to Netflix in January 2025:

Raw

RAW # N 1×01

Location: Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California

Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM

Date: January 6th, 2025

RAW # N 1×02

Location: SAP Center, San Jose, CA

Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM

Date: January 13th, 2025

RAW # N 1×03

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM

Date: January 20th, 2025

RAW # N 1×04

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM

Date: January 27th, 2025

Smackdown

Smackdown # N 1×01

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM

Date: January 3rd, 2025

Smackdown # N 1×02

Location: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM

Date: January 10th, 2025

Smackdown # N 1×03

Location: Pechange Arena, San Diego, CA

Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM

Date: January 17th, 2025

Smackdown # N 1×04

Location: Moody Center, Austin, TX

Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM

Date: January 24th, 2025

NXT

Location: WWE Performance Centre

Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM

NXT will be broadcast from the WWE Performance Center on the following dates:

Episode #N1x01 – January 7th, 2025

Episode #N1x02 – January 14th, 2025

Episode #N1x03 – January 21st, 2025

Episode #N1x04 -January 28th, 2025

Premium Live Events

No Premium Live Events are showing on Netflix in January 2024, as the first PLE of the year will be the Royal Rumble on February 1st, 2025.

What WWE shows will you be watching on Netflix in January 2025? Let us know in the comments below!