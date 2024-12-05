Coming Soon to Netflix WWE

Full Live WWE Netflix Schedule for January 2025

We have the full live schedule of WWE content coming to Netflix in January 2025.

Every Wwe Show Coming To Netflix In January Preview

Picture: Raw, Smackdown, and NXT

January is almost upon us, which means the WWE officially debuts on Netflix, which will be the exclusive home of Raw worldwide for the next ten years. Below, is the full live WWE schedule for January 2025. 

Fans of the WWE have been waiting patiently since the exciting news that for the first time in its 31-year-history Raw will no longer be on regular television, and making the move to Netflix, where it will call home for the next decade after signing a $500 million a year deal with the streaming service.

Netflix has become the exclusive home for all WWE content outside the USA, but only in select regions. For now, in the USA, Smackdown remains on the USA Network and NXT on The CW.

Please note that the dates listed in the schedule are dated for the time of the US broadcast. If you reside in a country such as the United Kingdom, where the live broadcast begins early in the morning, apply an extra day to the date.

Here’s the full schedule of Live WWE Shows coming to Netflix in January 2025:

Raw

Every Wwe Show Coming To Netflix In January

RAW #N1×01

Intuit Dome Raw Episode Every Wwe Show Coming To Netflix In January

Picture: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, home of the L.A. Clippers

Location: Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California 
Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM
Date: January 6th, 2025

RAW #N1×02

Sap Center Raw Episode Every Wwe Show Coming To Netflix In January

Picture: SAP Center, San Jose, California

Location: SAP Center, San Jose, CA
Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM
Date: January 13th, 2025

RAW #N1×03

American Airlines Raw Episode Every Wwe Show Coming To Netflix In January

Picture: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM
Date: January 20th, 2025

RAW #N1×04

State Farm Arena Raw Episode Every Wwe Show Coming To Netflix In January

Picture: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM
Date: January 27th, 2025

Smackdown

Every Wwe Show Coming To Netflix In January Smackdown Logo

Smackdown #N1×01

Footprint Center Smackdown Episode Every Wwe Show Coming To Netflix In January

Picture: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM
Date: January 3rd, 2025

Smackdown #N1×02

Moda Center Smackdown Episode Every Wwe Show Coming To Netflix In January

Picture: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Location: Moda Center, Portland, OR
Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM
Date: January 10th, 2025

Smackdown #N1×03

Pechanga Arenasmackdown Episode Every Wwe Show Coming To Netflix In January

Picture: Pechange Arena, San Diego, CA

Location: Pechange Arena, San Diego, CA
Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM
Date: January 17th, 2025

Smackdown #N1×04

Moody Center Smackdown Episode Every Wwe Show Coming To Netflix In January

Picture: Moody Center, Austin, TX

Location: Moody Center, Austin, TX
Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM
Date: January 24th, 2025

NXT

Every Wwe Show Coming To Netflix In January Nxt Logo

Location: WWE Performance Centre
Broadcast Time (EST/GMT): 08:00 PM / 01: 00 AM

NXT will be broadcast from the WWE Performance Center on the following dates:

  • Episode #N1x01 – January 7th, 2025
  • Episode #N1x02 – January 14th, 2025
  • Episode #N1x03 – January 21st, 2025
  • Episode #N1x04 -January 28th, 2025

Premium Live Events

Wwe Royal Rumble Netflix

No Premium Live Events are showing on Netflix in January 2024, as the first PLE of the year will be the Royal Rumble on February 1st, 2025.

What WWE shows will you be watching on Netflix in January 2025? Let us know in the comments below!

