‘Your Place or Mine’ Reese Witherspoon Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

First announced in May 2020, news on Reese Witherspoon’s upcoming movie Your Place Or Mine has been quiet. Filming took place in late 2021, and the movie will release on Netflix in February 2023. Here’s everything we know so far.

Your Place or Mine is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic comedy movie written, directed, and produced by Aline Brosh McKenna. Actress Reese Witherspoon is also an executive producer on the movie and is producing the feature through her own production company, Hello Sunshine.

What’s to expect from Your Place or Mine

Here’s the official logline for the movie:

“Your Place Or Mine focuses on two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.”

Who are the cast members of Your Place or Mine?

Only a handful of actors have been confirmed so far. However, the most exciting cast member announced is Resse Witherspoon, who will make her Netflix debut in Your Place or Mine.

Alongside the announcement that Reese Witherspoon is starring in Your Place or Mine, it was also confirmed that the Legally Blonde star has also been cast in a second Netflix Original, The Cactus.

Not just one… but two Reeses. We’re excited to announce that @ReeseW will produce & star in *two* new Netflix rom-coms: YOUR PLACE OR MINE from screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna (THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA) & producer Jason Bateman, and THE CACTUS, based on the bestseller. 📸GETTY pic.twitter.com/lxKEj2RXdZ — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 13, 2020

Ashton Kutcher returns to Netflix for the first time since the end of the popular sitcom The Ranch.

Your Place or Mine will be the third Netflix Original for Steve Zahn who previously starred in The Healing Powers of Dude and The Ridiculous 6.

Below is the confirmed cast list of Your Place or Mine:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Debbie Reese Witherspoon Legally Blonde, Big Little Lies, The Morning Show Peter Ashton Kutcher That ’70s Show, What Happens in Vegas, The Ranch John Golden Griffin Matthews The Flight Attendant TBA Steve Zahn Phineas and Ferb, War for the Planet of the Apes, Sahara Theo Jesse Williams The Cabin in the Woods, Grey’s Anatomy, The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants 2 TBA Zoe Chao Love Life, Downhill, Strangers TBA Tig Notaro One Mississippi, Army of the Dead, Instant Family Wade Mystic Inscho Satanic Panic!, Splintered, The Mysterious Benedict Society Jack Wesley Kimmel Wandavision, Good Girls, The Rookie

What is the production status of Your Place or Mine?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 20/12/2021)

Filming for Your Place or Mine began on October 4th, 2021 in New York City, New York.

One of our sources reported that filming was scheduled to wrap by November 12th, 2021, but we were unsure if this was filming for one location or the entire production.

However, filming for Your Place or Mine wrapped up on December 20th, 2021.

Production is being handled by Aggregate Films, the production company of actor and producer Jason Bateman.

When is Your Place or Mine coming to Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t given a confirmed release date for Your Place or Mine.

It was through that Your Place or Mine would drop on Netflix sometime in 2022, but that never came to fruition. Instead, we now know the movie will drop onto the service in early 2023.

As confirmed at Netflix’s TUDUM event, the movie will drop onto the service on February 10th, 2023.

Are you looking forward to the release of Your Place or Mine on Netflix? let us know in the comments below!