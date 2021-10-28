Some of the best horrors that Netflix has had to offer in recent years have come from South Korea. From flesh-eating hordes of zombies to monstrous entities, below is the full list of the best Korean horrors on Netflix in 2021.

Thanks to the likes of movies like Train to Busan, and television series such as Kingdom, the West has a growing appetite for South Korean horror. Netflix has huge a huge part to play in the west’s consumption of South Korean media, but especially for horror, which to this day continues to be some of the most popular content on Netflix.

N = Netflix

Please Note: The list of titles below has been taken from the Netflix US library. In your country, there may be more or less Korean horror titles ready to stream.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021) N

Director: Kim Sung Hoon

Runtime: 92 Minutes | Sub-Genre: Zombies

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Kim Shi Ah, Park Byung Eun, Kim Roe Ha, Ji Hyun Joon

After losing her family and village as a child, Ashin’s quest for vengeance sets her on the path which will bring the Joseon dynasty and all of Korea to its knees.

Kingdom (2 Seasons) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12

Runtime: 45 Minutes | Sub-Genre: Zombies

Cast: Joo Ji Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryong, Bae Doona, Kim Sung Gyu, Kim Chan Yi

Exiled from the court, Crown Prince Lee Chang investigates the origins of a mysterious and deadly virus that raises the dead and turns them into ravenous flesh-eating monsters.

#Alive (2020) N

Director: Il Cho

Runtime: 98 Minutes | Sub-Genre: Zombies

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Shin Hye, Jeon Bae Soo, Lee Hyun Wook, Oh Hye Won

Full-time streamer Oh Joon Woo witnesses the chaotic scenes of a zombie outbreak around his apartment home. With few supplies, and cut off from the outside world, he is trapped within his apartment. His salvation comes in the form of fellow survivor Kim Yoo Bin, an equally trapped survivor on the opposite side of the apartment complex.

The 8th Night (2021)

Director: Kim Tae-hyung

Runtime: 115 Minutes | Sub-Genre: Paranormal

Cast: Lee Sung Min, Park Jae Hoon, Kim Yoo Jung, Nam Da Reum, Kim Dong Young

Over two millennia ago, two mysterious beings wreaking havoc upon the populace by tormenting humans were locked away in caskets. Thousands of years later, the beings awaken and attempt to reclaim their lost forms. It’s up to monk Cheong Seok, and exorcist Park Jin-soo to stop the evil creatures, and save the world.

Sweet Home (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Runtime: 52 Minutes | Sub-Genre: Monsters

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Nam Hee

After being bullied incessantly, high school student Cha Hyun Soo becomes a recluse, and after losing his family, moves into a new apartment. When a strange phenomenon results in horrifying monsters arising intent on killing all humans. In order to survive, all of the humans remaining in the apartment block must work together.

The Guest (1 Season)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Runtime: 67 Minutes | Sub-Genre: Paranormal

Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Kim Jae Wook, Jung Eun Chae, Lee Won Jong, Park Ho San

Yoon Hwa Pyung, a young psychic born into a shaman family, learns of the great evil demon “Son.” With the power to possess other demons, and weak-minded people, the demon is a grave threat to anyone it comes in contact with. In a fateful encounter, Hwa Pyung meets a young Catholic boy, Choi Yoon, after both of their families are massacred by the demon. Twenty years later, the demon resurfaces, and together Hwa Pyung and Choi Yoon are determined to destroy it.

Goedam (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Runtime: 10 Minutes | Sub-Genre: Paranormal

Cast: Song Chae Yun, Seola, Jang Won Hyuk, Kim Ye Ji, Jung Young Ki

When night falls upon the city, the shadows and spirits of urban legends descend upon wayward souls.

Strangers From Hell (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Runtime: 60 Minute | Sub-Genre: Psychological

Moving from the countryside to Seoul to take up his friend’s job offer, Yoon Jong Woo finds himself taking up temporary residence at a cheap hostel. Not very thrilled by the conditions of his new home, Jong Woo intends to move out in six months’ time, eager to get away from his new neighbors that he begins to fear.

Bring It On, Ghost (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Runtime: 60 Minutes | Sub-Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: OK Taec Yeon, Kim So Hyun, Kwon Yool, Kim Sang Ho, Lee David

College student Park Bong Pal has had the ability for years to see and hear ghosts, eventually learning he can touch and fight them. Whenever Bong Pal is short of cash he offers his services as an exorcist for hire. One night while on an exorcism, Bong Pal clashes with the ghost of a high school student who has been dead for five years, but when the pair accidentally kiss during the fight sparks fly, and their lives are changed forever.

