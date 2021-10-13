List of Netflix Stand-up Specials Released in 2021

Stand-up specials are still alive on Netflix despite there being far less than there used to be due to several factors. Welcome to a rundown of every new stand-up special Netflix has released so far in 2021.

One thing we should note about 2021’s lineup so far is that aside from being included in ensemble collections, Netflix hasn’t released any solo female stand-up specials in 2021. Netflix does, however, have a few in development including one from Nicole Byer, one from Ms. Pat, and at least two from Ali Wong.

Year Number of Stand-up Specials 2020 44 2019 50 2018 66 2017 59 2016 27 2015 12

So far, 19 stand-up specials and collections have been added to Netflix as of October 13th. On this current trajectory, it’s unlikely Netflix will hit its 2016 number of stand-up specials.

This is partly by design with Netflix cutting back on its stand-up specials generally but also the problems with filming during the pandemic.

Full List of Stand-up Specials Released on Netflix in 2021

Now let’s take a look at every new special to have been released so far in 2021 (and a few that are scheduled in) alongside their primary language and what score they racked up on IMDb.

Two notable stand-up specials in 2021 are Bo Burnham: Inside which scooped multiple Primetime Emmys and was filmed entirely at Bo Burnham’s home during the lockdown.

The second notable special in 2021 is Dave Chappelle’s The Closer which rounds out his collection of specials on Netflix. The title notably has been getting a lot of press for all the wrong reasons.

Special Name Language Release Date IMDb Score Hate by Dani Rovira Spanish February 12 6.7 Brian Regan: On the Rocks English February 23 6.9 RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo German March 16 4.7 Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American English March 18 7.3 Loyiso Gola: Unlearning English March 23 5.9 Soy Rada: Serendipity Spanish May 27 6 Bo Burnham: Inside English May 30 8.7 Alan Saldaña: Locked Up Spanish June 3 4.4 Locombianos* Spanish June 10 3.3 Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach Korean July 9 4 Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off!* English July 27 5.3 Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang English August 10 6.1 Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same Spanish August 12 4.4 Comedy Premium League* Hindi August 20 4.6 Dave Chappelle: The Closer English October 5 8.2 One Night in Paris French October 14 – Theo Von: Regular People English October 19 – Haroun French October 27 – Your Life is a Joke* German November 9 –

Titles marked with an asterisk are collections.

We’ll update this towards the end of December to reflect the final stand-up special count for 2021.

What’s been your favorite new stand-up special added to Netflix in 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.