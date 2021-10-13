List of Netflix Stand-up Specials Released in 2021

Stand-up specials are still alive on Netflix despite there being far less than there used to be due to several factors. Welcome to a rundown of every new stand-up special Netflix has released so far in 2021.
One thing we should note about 2021’s lineup so far is that aside from being included in ensemble collections, Netflix hasn’t released any solo female stand-up specials in 2021. Netflix does, however, have a few in development including one from Nicole Byer, one from Ms. Pat, and at least two from Ali Wong.
|Year
|Number of Stand-up Specials
|2020
|44
|2019
|50
|2018
|66
|2017
|59
|2016
|27
|2015
|12
So far, 19 stand-up specials and collections have been added to Netflix as of October 13th. On this current trajectory, it’s unlikely Netflix will hit its 2016 number of stand-up specials.
This is partly by design with Netflix cutting back on its stand-up specials generally but also the problems with filming during the pandemic.
Full List of Stand-up Specials Released on Netflix in 2021
Now let’s take a look at every new special to have been released so far in 2021 (and a few that are scheduled in) alongside their primary language and what score they racked up on IMDb.
Two notable stand-up specials in 2021 are Bo Burnham: Inside which scooped multiple Primetime Emmys and was filmed entirely at Bo Burnham’s home during the lockdown.
The second notable special in 2021 is Dave Chappelle’s The Closer which rounds out his collection of specials on Netflix. The title notably has been getting a lot of press for all the wrong reasons.
|Special Name
|Language
|Release Date
|IMDb Score
|Hate by Dani Rovira
|Spanish
|February 12
|6.7
|Brian Regan: On the Rocks
|English
|February 23
|6.9
|RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
|German
|March 16
|4.7
|Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
|English
|March 18
|7.3
|Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
|English
|March 23
|5.9
|Soy Rada: Serendipity
|Spanish
|May 27
|6
|Bo Burnham: Inside
|English
|May 30
|8.7
|Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
|Spanish
|June 3
|4.4
|Locombianos*
|Spanish
|June 10
|3.3
|Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
|Korean
|July 9
|4
|Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off!*
|English
|July 27
|5.3
|Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
|English
|August 10
|6.1
|Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
|Spanish
|August 12
|4.4
|Comedy Premium League*
|Hindi
|August 20
|4.6
|Dave Chappelle: The Closer
|English
|October 5
|8.2
|One Night in Paris
|French
|October 14
|–
|Theo Von: Regular People
|English
|October 19
|–
|Haroun
|French
|October 27
|–
|Your Life is a Joke*
|German
|November 9
|–
Titles marked with an asterisk are collections.
We’ll update this towards the end of December to reflect the final stand-up special count for 2021.
