Netflix Launches ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ Category with 14 Movies and Shows

A new internet is among us, and Netflix has quietly pushed live a new category code that allows you to filter out its most demure and most mindful TV series.

What exactly, as a TV show or movie, do you need to be doing to qualify for the Very Demure, Very Mindful category? Well, I’ve navigated through more than enough SEO articles from the biggest publications in the world, and here’s what I’ve learned. It’s a TikTok trend spawned from Jools Lebron last week, which has seen an explosion of the #demure hashtag explosion with tens of thousands of posts before making its way across social media. Many celebrities and brands (like Netflix) have jumped on the trend, but what does it mean?

None of the articles broke it down into plain English for a dolt like me, so here’s my understanding. Correct me in the comments. The phase basically refers to someone who is not only quiet, modest, and reserved but also very aware of their surroundings and the impact of their actions. This person is likely cautious, respectful, and thoughtful in their interactions, paying careful attention to both their own behavior and the needs or feelings of others.

The category code works just like all of Netflix’s thousands of other categories, which feed into the user interface you see when you boot up the app. The category can be found using this link, or if you’re on a TV or mobile device, you’ll need the code: 81931239.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has launched goofy category codes. Some of our favorites include Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon (81614959), Don’t Watch Hungry (3272152), Diva Worship (81290116), and u herd of baby reindeer? ok more like it (81783651)

What Movies and TV Series Does Netflix Deem Very Demure, Very Mindful?

The selection differs ever so slightly depending on what region you’re in, but for the United States, the following shows and movies qualify:

From the Netflix Original Library:

Bridgerton (Seasons 1-3)

Emily in Paris (Seasons 1-4)

Queer Eye (Seasons 1-8)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Limited Series)

Shirley (2023)

Sweet Magnolias (Seasons 1-3)

The Neighbor (Seasons 1-2)

On the licensed side (these are all applicable for the United States and will vary region by region):

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Seasons 1-9)

Big Brother (2 Seasons)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Gilmore Girls (Seasons 1-7)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005)

La La Land (2016)

Ugly Betty (Seasons 1-4)

What’s your favorite Very Demure, Very Mindful TV show or movie?