More New A24 Movies Added to Netflix US in November 2023

Last month, a few A24 movies popped back onto the service, and as we’re now into November 2023, we’ve already seen a few more added, and more are on the way. Here’s your guide to the new A24 movies added to Netflix this month and what’s still to come.

Until October 2023, beyond A24’s Netflix Original output, none of their movies were available on Netflix, with them all having departed in recent years. The reason for their departure was that Netflix no longer held a first-look widow deal with the independent distributor, with deals in place with Paramount’s Showtime instead. Their legacy titles also found their way onto Max.

Then, throughout October 2023, we saw numerous A24 movies added, including:

The Bling Ring (2013)

Cut Bank (2014)

Lady Bird (2017)

The Kill Team (2019)

In response to a request for comment, Netflix told us that no new output deal was in place with the distributor. Why these A24 movies are coming to Netflix, then, remains somewhat of a mystery. We’re not going to complain, though!

Now, let’s dive into the new A24 movies that you can or will be able to stream in November 2023. Remember, though, these are just Netflix US additions – other regions will vary.

Woodshock (2017)

Added to Netflix: November 1st

Arriving amongst the 50+ strong lineup for November 1st was Woodshock, a horror/thriller headlined by Kirsten Dunst.

Sadly, reviews aren’t particularly strong from either critics or audiences for this title but if you’re looking to tick off another A24 movie from your watchlist, you can now do so on Netflix.

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

Added to Netflix: November 7th

With Yellowstone and other Westerns being as popular as ever, it’s great to see the Bill Pullman-led Western movie return to the service. This one was praised by critics, but judging by audience scores, it may be hit or miss.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie with the synopsis provided by Netflix:

“After his longtime partner is assassinated, a slow-footed cowboy sets out to find his killer and uncovers a conspiracy engineered by some powerful men.”

The movie was last seen on Netflix for a two-year stint between February 2020 and 2022.

The Farewell (2019)

Coming to Netflix: November 12th

One of two A24 movies making their Netflix premiere (as in they’ve never appeared on Netflix US before) is The Farewell, the Certified Fresh drama comedy starring Awkwafina and directed by LuLu Wang.

The heart-tugging movie sees Billi and her family venturing to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch who is unaware she’s about to pass away.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Coming to Netflix: November 12th

The other movie that hasn’t appeared on Netflix in the past is the well-reviewed 2019 drama headlined by the embattled Jonathan Majors and Jimmie Falls.

Directed by Joe Talbot, the movie follows Jimmie and his best friend, Mont, who are trying to reclaim the house built by Jimmie’s grandfather, with the entire situation putting pressure on their friendship.

Will you be watching any of the eight A24 movies on Netflix by mid-November? Let us know in the comments.