Netflix Added 36 New Movies and Shows This Week

What’s New on Netflix This Weekend (June 25th-26th)

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story (2017)

Genre: Documentary, Music

Director: Daniel Kaufman

Cast: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Lil’ Kim, Mase

Runtime: 80 min

Netflix has some excellent music documentaries covering musicians but perhaps one genre it covers better than most is rap and hip-hop and that trend continues today with the release of a documentary on Puff Daddy and a two-night extravaganza put on in honor of The Notorious B.I.G.

Here’s the official description:

“This documentary captures the rise and resilience of Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs as an artist and entrepreneur, plus the 2016 Bad Boy Records reunion show.”

This documentary was first released exclusively on Apple Music.

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 18)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr.

Writer: Shonda Rhimes

Runtime: 41 min

Ellen Pompeo continues to play the role of Meredith Grey for its record-breaking eighteenth season on ABC.

The new season consists of 20 episodes and kicks off with Bailey looking to hire new doctors and Owen and Teddy taking the next step.

How this show has managed to survive the exodus of Disney content (including Netflix Originals!) over the years is baffling but could be due to the fact that Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey’s Anatomy, remains at Netflix under an all-spanning overall deal. With the new season added and another likely to come in 2023, we shouldn’t be seeing Grey’s removed anytime soon (2026 at the earliest for newer seasons).

Anek (2022)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea Kevichüsa, Amir Hossain Ashik

Writer: Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani, Anubhav Sinha

Runtime: 147 min

Netflix’s trend of picking up the biggest theatrical movies from India to release not in India but around the world continues this weekend with the release of Anek which only debuted in cinemas back last month.

Here’s what you can expect if you take a dive in on the Hindi-language movie:

“Amid turmoil in northeast India, an undercover agent tasked with peace negotiations crosses paths with a tenacious boxer fighting for her dreams.”

Full List of 36 New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Week



Anek (2022)

Azali (2018)

Backtrace (2018)

Bruna Louise: Demolition (2022) Netflix Original

Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story (2017)

Civil: Ben Crump (2022) Netflix Original

Doom of Love (2022) Netflix Original

Glamour Girls (2022)

It (2017)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (2022) Netflix Original

Kuttavum Shikshayum (2022)

La leyenda de la Nahuala (2007)

Love & Gelato (2022) Netflix Original

Paul Virzi: Nocturnal Admissions (2022) Netflix Original

Philomena (2013)

Sing 2 (2021)

The Man from Toronto (2022) Netflix Original

The Mist (2007)

Who Is Like Abu Riad? (2007)

All That (Seasons 1-2)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 2) Netflix Original

First Class (Season 1) Netflix Original

Grey's Anatomy (Season 18)

Kenan and Kel (Seasons 1-2)

Legacies (Season 4)

Man Vs Bee (Season 1) Netflix Original

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide (Seasons 1-2)

ONE PIECE (3 New Seasons)

Queen (Season 1) Netflix Original

Snowflake Mountain () Netflix Original

The Future Of (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Season 1 ) Netflix Original

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3 ) Netflix Original

The UnXplained (Season 1 – 16 Episodes)

Zoey 101 (Seasons 1-2)

Spiderhead took home the top spot in the United States.

Spiderhead (69 points) Hustle (56 points) It (50 points) Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (38 points) Sing 2 (38 points) The Mist (32 points) Halftime (30 points) Love & Gelato (22 points) Speed Kills (22 points) The Man From Toronto (20 points)

Stranger Things once again took the top spot in the US week with All American continuing to pull off great numbers too.

The Umbrella Academy, which only debuted on Wednesday, managed to be number 1 throughout the remainder of the week which makes it a likely candidate for the number 1 spot next week.

Stranger Things (76 points) All American (63 points) Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (49 points) God's Favorite Idiot (48 points) The Umbrella Academy (40 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.