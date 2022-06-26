Top 100 Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week: June 26th, 2022

It’s time to see what’s been trending on Netflix around the world with the big global top 100 on Netflix. This list compiles the top 10 data to bring you to the most popular 50 movies and most popular 50 TV shows for the week ending June 26th, 2022.

Netflix themselves will release their version of this list on Tuesday at 8 PM BST where they’ll give us the top 40 titles hourly data (split between movies and series, English and Non-English) and other insights too.

Data for this top 100 is provided by FlixPatrol who takes the daily top 10s around the world and assigns points based on each titles position on the respective TV and movie top lists.

Given the global nature of this list, Netflix Originals tend to perform the best given their global availability.

Top 50 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

Spiderhead notably saw a modest start when it debuted on June 17th with it only clocking in 35.40 million hours viewed (and was beaten out by Hustle) but week 2, at least according to raw top 10 stats, appears to have been much stronger for Spiderhead. While it didn’t manage to get the same number of points as Hustle last week, it still handsomely beat Hustle which drops from 6473 points to 5061.

Elsewhere, Love & Gelato has quietly found its way onto Netflix top 10s around the world picking up third place. The South African movie Collision (which is a Netflix Original in some regions but not all) managed to be the fifth most popular movie on Netflix globally this week.

On the licensed movie side, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was added to a handful of Netflix regions in Asia which saw it take 15th place. Crazy About Work (also known as Loca por el Trabajo) also did incredibly well in select regions this week.

Spiderhead (6248 points) Hustle (5061 points) Love & Gelato (2729 points) Halftime (2093 points) Collision (1880 points) Centauro (1651 points) Heart Parade (1593 points) The Man From Toronto (1559 points) Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (1210 points) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (1146 points) The Wrath of God (1130 points) Crazy About Work (795 points) Interceptor (711 points) S.W.A.T.: Firefight (600 points) Venom: Let There Be Carnage (592 points) Doom of Love (565 points) The Tax Collector (454 points) CBI 5: The Brain (433 points) RRR (356 points) Twilight (265 points) The Contractor (247 points) The Condemned (225 points) Step Up 2: The Streets (223 points) Collateral (214 points) Spider-Man: No Way Home (213 points) Sonic the Hedgehog (195 points) The Ancestral (180 points) Midnight in the Switchgrass (174 points) Gangubai Kathiawadi (173 points) The Twilight Saga: New Moon (173 points) The Hunt (170 points) Django Unchained (161 points) Senior Year (159 points) Don (157 points) Charlie’s Angels (156 points) The Angry Birds Movie 2 (156 points) A Quiet Place Part II (149 points) The Healer (146 points) Glamour Girls (128 points) Are We Done Yet? (126 points) The Little Things (110 points) The Switch (110 points) Top Gun (96 points) Bad Boys for Life (95 points) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (93 points) The Humans & the Mongoose (89 points) The Choice (85 points) Bohemian Rhapsody (84 points) 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (80 points) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (78 points)

Top 50 Most Popular Shows on Netflix Globally This Week

Unsurprisingly, Stranger Things has remained top dog globally despite The Umbrella Academy debuting on Wednesday and although we suspect the latter may head to the number 1 spot come next week, it will likely be short-lived. It’s worth noting that Stranger Things has been slowly losing ground to competitors. If you compare this week’s points of 5839 to the previous two you can see it’s losing steam. Last week ST picked up 6453 points and the week before that, 6894 points.

Elsewhere, the BBC pickup You Don’t Know Me gained momentum throughout the week around the world with it particularly doing well in Europe especially.

First Kill had a rise in popularity in the top 10s this week going from 1166 points up to 2356 points suggesting it might just have the legs needed to get a second season.

A pretty good debut for Money Heist Korea on Friday beating out the new Rowan Atkinson series, Man vs Bee, for the eighth spot. The show is naturally doing well in Asia including India (where the Spanish version of the show was a huge hit) but it’s also doing extremely well in Latin America too.