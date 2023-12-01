Netflix Added 45 New Movies and Series for December 1st, 2023

Happy first of the month! Welcome to your rundown of all the new movies and shows to have touched down on Netflix in the United States for the first day of the final month of the year.

If you’ve missed any of the other new releases to land so far this week, you can find our November 30th recap here, which covers over 35 new releases.

A few big titles are scheduled to land over the weekend, headlined by the Illumination box office smash-hit animation, The Super Mario Bros Movie, that drops on Sunday morning.

Now let’s dig into some highlights:

Three Things to Watch on Netflix for December 1st

The Batman (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Matt Reeves

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright

Writer: Matt Reeves, Peter Craig, Bob Kane

Runtime: 176 min / 2h 56m

In case you missed it, a selection of DCEU movies has arrived on Netflix in the United States today, and in our opinion, the best of these is the latest Batman movie. This film, featuring Robert Pattinson in the role of the Caped Crusader, includes a variety of classic villains. Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie is dark and gritty and stands as one of the best entries in the DC movie universe to date. I’d even dare say it rivals Christopher Nolan’s entries.

May December (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Todd Haynes

Cast: Natalie Portman, Chris Tenzis, Charles Melton

Writer: Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

Runtime: 117 min / 1h 57m

Todd Haynes is a notable American film director, screenwriter, and producer who arrives on Netflix (at least partially) with his first major movie headlined by Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

Our resident movie critic adored the movie, giving it our second five-star review since switching our format to the star system. The review concluded:

“May December is one of the best films of the year and in the running for best Netflix Original film of 2023. Burch & Mechanik’s empathetic, darkly funny, & deeply layered screenplay is a perfect match for Haynes’ fascination with the decay under pristine facades. Portman, Moore, & Melton play off each other perfectly in the most uncomfortable ways. I hope to see this film continue to be recognized as we get further into awards season.”

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems (Season 1)

For fans of BET shows, you have had a good couple of months! You’ve gotten every season of The Family Business and, more recently, all three seasons of First Wives Club.

That continues today with the revival comedy series starring Kevin Hart that was up until now exclusive to BET+. We’re referring to the new season of Real Husbands of Hollywood, which consists of eight episodes.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for December 1st, 2023

An expanded version of this list can be found on our New on Netflix hub page.

38 New Movies Added Today

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – PG-13 – English – It’s the Man of Steel vs. the Caped Crusader when Batman becomes suspicious of Superman’s increasing power, and Lex Luthor’s happy to take advantage.

– PG-13 – English – It’s the Man of Steel vs. the Caped Crusader when Batman becomes suspicious of Superman’s increasing power, and Lex Luthor’s happy to take advantage. Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) – R – English – After breaking it off with the Joker, Harley Quinn becomes a target till she teams up with an all-women superhero squad to battle a crime kingpin.

– R – English – After breaking it off with the Joker, Harley Quinn becomes a target till she teams up with an all-women superhero squad to battle a crime kingpin. Black Adam (2022) – PG-13 – English – Freed from his magical prison, a champion with the powers of the gods toes the line between good and evil as the Justice Society tries to contain him.

– PG-13 – English – Freed from his magical prison, a champion with the powers of the gods toes the line between good and evil as the Justice Society tries to contain him. Black Swan (2010) – R – English – After landing her dream role in “Swan Lake,” a perfectionist ballerina fixates on a rival dancer as the line between her art and life begins to blur.

– R – English – After landing her dream role in “Swan Lake,” a perfectionist ballerina fixates on a rival dancer as the line between her art and life begins to blur. Blockers (2018) – R – English – After discovering their teenage daughters’ pact to have sex on prom night, a group of parents embarks on a fiery, beer-filled mission to stop them.

– R – English – After discovering their teenage daughters’ pact to have sex on prom night, a group of parents embarks on a fiery, beer-filled mission to stop them. Boyz n the Hood (1991) – R – English – A high school student living with his stern, loving father in South Central Los Angeles gets drawn into the neighborhood’s gangs, drugs and violence.

– R – English – A high school student living with his stern, loving father in South Central Los Angeles gets drawn into the neighborhood’s gangs, drugs and violence. Burlesque (2010) – PG-13 – English – After leaving Iowa with stars in her eyes, Ali arrives at a Los Angeles burlesque lounge with dreams of taking the stage with her soaring voice.

– PG-13 – English – After leaving Iowa with stars in her eyes, Ali arrives at a Los Angeles burlesque lounge with dreams of taking the stage with her soaring voice. DC League of Super-Pets (2022) – PG – English – When a wicked guinea pig captures Superman, the hero’s loyal Labrador recruits a crew of extraordinary shelter pets to save the day.

– PG – English – When a wicked guinea pig captures Superman, the hero’s loyal Labrador recruits a crew of extraordinary shelter pets to save the day. Gajen Nad: Professional Mixed Breed (2022) – TV-PG – English – Gajen Nad throws jabs at his family, virtual meetings and his own life as a Malaysian of Chinese and Indian ethnicity in this stand-up comedy special.

– TV-PG – English – Gajen Nad throws jabs at his family, virtual meetings and his own life as a Malaysian of Chinese and Indian ethnicity in this stand-up comedy special. Good Boys (2019) – R – English – Invited to a major party, three naive sixth graders ditch school to replace a broken drone and prep for their first kisses — but things go epically awry.

– R – English – Invited to a major party, three naive sixth graders ditch school to replace a broken drone and prep for their first kisses — but things go epically awry. Green Lantern (2011) – PG-13 – English – Test pilot Hal Jordan harnesses glowing new powers for good when he wears an otherworldly ring and helps an intergalactic force stop a powerful threat.

– PG-13 – English – Test pilot Hal Jordan harnesses glowing new powers for good when he wears an otherworldly ring and helps an intergalactic force stop a powerful threat. Hunter Killer (2018) – R – English – When the Russian president gets kidnapped in a coup, an American submarine captain leads a rescue mission in the hopes of avoiding all-out war.

– R – English – When the Russian president gets kidnapped in a coup, an American submarine captain leads a rescue mission in the hopes of avoiding all-out war. Insidious (2010) – PG-13 – English – When the Lamberts uproot their family and move to a new home, their son mysteriously falls into a coma and a series of sinister events begins to unfold.

– PG-13 – English – When the Lamberts uproot their family and move to a new home, their son mysteriously falls into a coma and a series of sinister events begins to unfold. L.A. Confidential (1997) – R – English – In gritty, glamorous 1950s Los Angeles, three cops each have their own motives for digging deeper into a gruesome shooting that doesn’t quite add up.

– R – English – In gritty, glamorous 1950s Los Angeles, three cops each have their own motives for digging deeper into a gruesome shooting that doesn’t quite add up. Lakeview Terrace (2008) – PG-13 – English – This taut thriller follows the Mattsons as they settle into their Los Angeles dream house, only to be hassled by their off-kilter neighbor.

– PG-13 – English – This taut thriller follows the Mattsons as they settle into their Los Angeles dream house, only to be hassled by their off-kilter neighbor. Lucy (2014) – R – English – When a young American in Taiwan becomes an unwilling drug mule, the high-tech narcotics get released into her system and activate superhuman powers.

– R – English – When a young American in Taiwan becomes an unwilling drug mule, the high-tech narcotics get released into her system and activate superhuman powers. Man of Steel (2013) – PG-13 – English – Drifter Clark Kent must keep his powers hidden from the world, but when an evil general plans to destroy Earth, the Man of Steel springs into action.

– PG-13 – English – Drifter Clark Kent must keep his powers hidden from the world, but when an evil general plans to destroy Earth, the Man of Steel springs into action. May December (2023) Netflix Original – R – English – Decades after their scandalous relationship made headlines, a couple starts to unravel when a famous actor arrives to research them for her new film.

– R – English – Decades after their scandalous relationship made headlines, a couple starts to unravel when a famous actor arrives to research them for her new film. Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue (2023) – TV-14 – Hindi – When a flood leaves dozens of workers trapped in a coal mine, an engineer embarks on a daring rescue mission to save them. Inspired by real events.

– TV-14 – Hindi – When a flood leaves dozens of workers trapped in a coal mine, an engineer embarks on a daring rescue mission to save them. Inspired by real events. Radical Wolfe (2023) – TV-MA – English – Friends and peers reflect on Tom Wolfe, the writer who reinvented American journalism with his larger-than-life portraits of insiders and outsiders.

– TV-MA – English – Friends and peers reflect on Tom Wolfe, the writer who reinvented American journalism with his larger-than-life portraits of insiders and outsiders. Shazam! (2019) – PG-13 – English – When a foster teen shows his true heart, he gains the ability to transform into an adult superhero that must defend his city from sinful villains.

– PG-13 – English – When a foster teen shows his true heart, he gains the ability to transform into an adult superhero that must defend his city from sinful villains. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) – PG-13 – English – When vengeful gods threaten to seize Shazam’s powers, it’s up to wisecracking Billy Batson to keep his superhero siblings together and save the world.

– PG-13 – English – When vengeful gods threaten to seize Shazam’s powers, it’s up to wisecracking Billy Batson to keep his superhero siblings together and save the world. She’s All That (1999) – PG-13 – English – High school class president Zack Siler makes a bet with his friends that he can turn artistic, bespectacled nobody Laney Boggs into prom queen.

– PG-13 – English – High school class president Zack Siler makes a bet with his friends that he can turn artistic, bespectacled nobody Laney Boggs into prom queen. She’s the Man (2006) – PG-13 – English – Teenager Viola tries to convince the students at her twin brother’s school that she’s actually him in this twist on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”

– PG-13 – English – Teenager Viola tries to convince the students at her twin brother’s school that she’s actually him in this twist on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Silent Hill (2006) – R – English – When her daughter goes missing after a car crash, Rose searches for her in Silent Hill, a ghost town haunted by nightmarish beings.

– R – English – When her daughter goes missing after a car crash, Rose searches for her in Silent Hill, a ghost town haunted by nightmarish beings. Suicide Squad (2016) – PG-13 – English – While behind bars, a team of supervillains is recruited by a secret government agency for a deadly mission to save humanity in exchange for clemency.

– PG-13 – English – While behind bars, a team of supervillains is recruited by a secret government agency for a deadly mission to save humanity in exchange for clemency. Taken (2008) – PG-13 – English – When his daughter is kidnapped by a gang of human traffickers while vacationing in Paris, a former spy must pull out all the stops to save her.

– PG-13 – English – When his daughter is kidnapped by a gang of human traffickers while vacationing in Paris, a former spy must pull out all the stops to save her. Taken 2 (2012) – PG-13 – English – Retired special ops agent Bryan Mills turns the tables on his abductors when they seek revenge for the deaths of his daughter’s Albanian kidnappers.

– PG-13 – English – Retired special ops agent Bryan Mills turns the tables on his abductors when they seek revenge for the deaths of his daughter’s Albanian kidnappers. Thank You for Coming (2023) – TV-MA – English – After forgoing true romance for a stable fiancÃ©, a food blogger finally finds sexual satisfaction at her engagement party — thanks to a mystery lover.

– TV-MA – English – After forgoing true romance for a stable fiancÃ©, a food blogger finally finds sexual satisfaction at her engagement party — thanks to a mystery lover. The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005) – PG – English – A 10-year-old dreamer’s imaginary friends — mighty Sharkboy and fire-producing Lavagirl — come to life to seek his help battling a nefarious baddie.

– PG – English – A 10-year-old dreamer’s imaginary friends — mighty Sharkboy and fire-producing Lavagirl — come to life to seek his help battling a nefarious baddie. The Batman (2022) – PG-13 – English – The Batman’s hunt for a killer leads him into Gotham City’s grimy underworld, which may be more entwined with its ruling elite than he’d ever imagined.

– PG-13 – English – The Batman’s hunt for a killer leads him into Gotham City’s grimy underworld, which may be more entwined with its ruling elite than he’d ever imagined. The Meg (2018) – PG-13 – English – When an attack leaves a research crew trapped at the bottom of the sea, a rescue diver must face a massive predator long presumed extinct to save them.

– PG-13 – English – When an attack leaves a research crew trapped at the bottom of the sea, a rescue diver must face a massive predator long presumed extinct to save them. The Other Guys (2010) – PG-13 – English – Desperate to be the top cops on the force, two misfit detectives break free from their desk jobs and stumble onto the biggest case of their careers.

– PG-13 – English – Desperate to be the top cops on the force, two misfit detectives break free from their desk jobs and stumble onto the biggest case of their careers. The Suicide Squad (2021) – R – English – A dysfunctional squad of supervillains infiltrates a remote island on a mission to destroy a secret government experiment.

– R – English – A dysfunctional squad of supervillains infiltrates a remote island on a mission to destroy a secret government experiment. Who We Become (2023) – TV-MA – English – This documentary follows three Filipinas living in Texas whose politics evolve as they connect with their families and communities amid the pandemic.

– TV-MA – English – This documentary follows three Filipinas living in Texas whose politics evolve as they connect with their families and communities amid the pandemic. Women on the Edge (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – After meeting in an anger-control group, two women set out to expose a sketchy plastic surgeon, resulting in an empowering journey — and friendship.

– TV-MA – Spanish – After meeting in an anger-control group, two women set out to expose a sketchy plastic surgeon, resulting in an empowering journey — and friendship. Wonder Woman (2017) – PG-13 – English – A warrior princess leaves the relative safety of her sheltered island home in hopes of putting an end to a devastating war in the outside world.

– PG-13 – English – A warrior princess leaves the relative safety of her sheltered island home in hopes of putting an end to a devastating war in the outside world. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) – PG-13 – English – While working at the Smithsonian, secret superhero Diana Prince discovers the miracle — and menace — of a mysterious artifact’s staggering powers.

7 New TV Series Added Today

Big Brother (Seasons 14 and 17) – TV-MA – English – In the ultimate test of strategy and social skills, contestants spend the summer in a house under 24/7 surveillance, vying for a $500,000 prize.

– TV-MA – English – In the ultimate test of strategy and social skills, contestants spend the summer in a house under 24/7 surveillance, vying for a $500,000 prize. College Hill: Celebrity Edition (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – Eight celebrities head back to school at a historically Black university, swapping their lavish lifestyles for campus chaos in this reality series.

– TV-MA – English – Eight celebrities head back to school at a historically Black university, swapping their lavish lifestyles for campus chaos in this reality series. Fisk (Season 2) – TV-MA – English – Family feuds. Money squabbles. Wobbly furniture. A no-nonsense lawyer joins a low-rent wills and probate firm after her marriage and career implode.

– TV-MA – English – Family feuds. Money squabbles. Wobbly furniture. A no-nonsense lawyer joins a low-rent wills and probate firm after her marriage and career implode. Holey Moley (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – English – Miniature golf gets an extreme makeover in this outlandish competition series where players battle it out on an epic obstacle course for glory and cash.

– TV-PG – English – Miniature golf gets an extreme makeover in this outlandish competition series where players battle it out on an epic obstacle course for glory and cash. ONE PIECE (Season 19) – TV-14 – Japanese – Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates. Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – The shenanigans continue for Kevin Hart as he strives for success and marital bliss alongside his famous friends in this fake, star-studded reality show.

– TV-14 – English – The shenanigans continue for Kevin Hart as he strives for success and marital bliss alongside his famous friends in this fake, star-studded reality show. Sweet Home (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – As humans turn into savage monsters and the world plunges into terror, a handful of survivors fight for their lives — and to hold on to their humanity.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for December 1st, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Squid Game: The Challenge Family Switch 2 Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife Leo 3 Obliterated The Silencing 4 Young Sheldon The Secret: Dare to Dream 5 Virgin River Best. Christmas. Ever! 6 En helt vanlig familj Greater 7 First Wives Club Primal 8 The Crown Minions 9 Matt Rife: Natural Selection Trolls 10 All the Light We Cannot See Lone Survivor

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix over the weekend? Let us know in the comments.