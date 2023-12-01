‘Onmyoji’ Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

After a lengthy wait, the anime adaptation of Baku Yumemakura’s beloved Onmyoji landed on Netflix this past week. Fans who have binged the anime are wondering if a second season is in the works. There’s nothing confirmed as of yet. However, there should be more than enough source material for another season.

Onmyoji is a Japanese Netflix Original anime series and the first anime adaptation of Baku Yumemakura’s novel. The anime series is animated by Marvy Jack, the same studio behind the Seven Deadly Sins anime movie Grudge of Edinburgh and the anime series Spice and Wolf.

The manga adaptation of Baku Yumemakura’s novel began its publication on May 26, 1993. The manga ended on May 28, 2005, twelve years after 118 chapters and 13 volumes.

Onmyoji Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Release Date: Pending (Last Updated: 01/12/2023)

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew Onmyoji for a second season. The anime has only been available to stream for a few days, so we aren’t surprised that Netflix has yet to announce any news related to renewal.

So far, the anime has only made it into the top ten lists of 15 countries and regions. Notably, the series has made it into the top ten list in Japan, where it debuted in third.

Given the current number of countries where Onmyoji is in the top ten list, we aren’t expecting to see the anime enter the global top ten list for non-English languages.

We expect to learn more in the coming weeks.

Does Onmyoji need a second season?

Regarding the source material, we’re unsure how much the anime adaptation covers the manga and novelization. In total, there are thirteen volumes of the manga. However, only several of these volumes were translated into French, and very few were translated into English.

A jealous Lord Atsumi, Hiromasa’s mentor, let his emotions get the better of him. Ultimately leading him to his downfall. Keeping his jealousy hidden for such a long time ate away at him, which led to a demon manipulating the lord into merging with it, turning Atsumi into a demon himself. Now corrupted, Atsumi attempted to kill Hiromasa.

After sacrificing his flute-playing talent for the sake of Seime, Hiromasa is killed by the half-demon Atsumi. However, Seime learned from Yasumori that there was still a way to resurrect him. But to resurrect him, Seime may have to pay an enormous price.

Through the Taizan ceremony, Seimei lures Atsumi into a trap and is able to resurrect Hiromasa. At first, it seems Seimei has given his own life to save Hiromasa. However, a decoy was used. Atsumi can claw back his humanity and accept his exorcism, but not before wishing to play the flute one last time with his dear old friend, Hiromasa. Now unburdened by his insecurities, Atsumi regains his human form but decides to move away from the capital and go on his own journey far away.

With peace restored in the capital, Seimei and Hiromasa finally reunite. Seimi reveals there could be more trouble in their future after he was forced to give up his real name to Ashiya Doman in exchange for creating the decoy of himself.

Given that there are thirteen volumes of the manga and how the first season ended. We don’t think this is the end of Onmyoji just yet.

When could we expect to see a second season of Onmyoji on Netflix?

If a second season of Onmyoji is to happen, then we aren’t expecting to see the anime arrive until sometime in 2025. This is because producing a season of anime is typically an incredibly lengthy process.

Would you like to see a second season of Onmyoji on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!