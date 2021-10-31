New Indian (Hindi) Movies & Shows on Netflix: October 2021

October was a star-powered month for Netflix, with three of Superstar Rajnikanth’s movies joining the catalog and the debut of the Original series Call My Agent Bollywood. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in October 2021.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: October 2021

Devadas Brothers (2021)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 97 Minutes

Director: K. Janakiraman

Cast: Mayilsami, Robo Shankar, Dhruvva

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: October 4

Four jilted boyfriends make a pact to exact revenge upon their ex-girlfriends by stalking the women and installing hidden cameras in their homes. A last-minute condemnation of the men’s crimes can’t make up for the time the film spends glorifying their toxic behavior.

Thalaivii (2021)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 148 Minutes

Director: A.L. Vijay

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, Nassar

Genre: Drama, Biographical | Added to Netflix: October 8

Thalaivii (“Female Leader“) — based on a book of the same name by Ajayan Bala — chronicles actress J. Jayalalithaa’s rise from box office stardom to political power, with her election as Tamil Nadu’s youngest ever Chief Minister in 1991. Thalaivii was filmed simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, but in the United States, Netflix only has the rights to the Hindi version (the others are available on Amazon Prime).

Kuselan (2008)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 157 Minutes

Director: P. Vasu

Cast: Rajnikanth, Pasupathy, Meena

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 12

A happy-but-down-on-his-luck barber named Balan finds his life turned upside down when his neighbors learn that his childhood friend is Superstar Ashok Kumar, who’s in town for a film shoot. But the two best buddies haven’t seen each other in decades — will Ashok even remember Balan? Rajnikanth’s role as Ashok is really more of an extended guest appearance, which disappointed his legions of fans when Kuselan released.

Muthu (1995)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 158 Minutes

Director: K.S. Ravikumar

Cast: Rajnikanth, Meena, Ponnambalam

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 12

A love triangle between a heroic charioteer, the landowner he works for, and a beautiful actress complicates an already thorny succession plot conceived by shady relatives with eyes on the landowner’s holdings. In 1998, a Japanese-dubbed version of Muthu became a huge hit, and it remains the highest grossing Indian film released in Japan.

Peralagan (2004)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 140 Minutes

Director: Sasi Shankar

Cast: Suriya, Jyothika, Vivek

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 12

Peralagan — alternatively spelled “Perazhagan” — features both Suriya and Jyothika in double roles. When a romance between college students Karthik (Suriya) and Priya (Jyothika) ends in violence, their friend Chinna (also Suriya) is forced to conceal what he knows. Chinna then helps a blind woman named Shenbagam (also Jyothika) regain her sight, but he worries that she won’t love him due to his hunchback. A fight between Chinna and Karthik over who gets to woo Priya’s lookalike distracts them from an even greater danger.

Sivaji: The Boss (2007)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 180 Minutes

Director: S. Shankar

Cast: Rajnikanth, Shriya Saran, Suman

Genre: Action, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 12

Successful software engineer Sivaji’s philanthropy threatens the illegal enterprises of a corrupt politician, who takes everything from Sivaji, including his good name. With the help of his betrothed Tamizhselvi, Sivaji starts again, aiming to bring justice to the corrupt and progress to India.

Laabam (2021)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 141 Minutes

Director: S.P. Jhananathan

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Shruthi Haasan, Jagapathi Babu

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: October 24

Against the wishes of the greedy industrialists who rule his village, an exiled farmer returns to revive local agricultural practices and empower the workers. This anti-capitalist social issue drama is director S.P. Jhananathan’s final film and was released posthumously.

New Indian TV Series on Netflix: October 2021

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 3

Creator: Leena Yadav

Genre: True Crime, Documentary| Added to Netflix: October 8

In June 2018, eleven members of one Delhi family were found dead in their home under suspicious circumstances. Filmmaker Leena Yadav — who is best known for her fiction films, including the Netflix Original movie Rajma Chawal — uses this three-part mini-series to go beyond the sensational headlines and explore what really happened to the doomed Bhatia clan.

Little Things (2021) N

Language: English

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 29

Cast: Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 15

The modern romantic comedy series Little Things comes to an end with eight final episodes about the daily drama and relationship struggles of cohabitating Mumbai couple Kavya (Mithila Palkar) and Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal, who created the series).

Call My Agent Bollywood (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Cast: Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor, Aahana Kumra

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 29

Call My Agent Bollywood — which is its official title, sans punctuation — is the Indian version of the popular Netflix Original French series Call My Agent!. Like the original, this version follows a group of talent agents struggling to keep their company afloat while pampering their celebrity clients’ egos, this time with cameos by Jackie Shroff, Farah Khan, Lara Dutta, and more.

