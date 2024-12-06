New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series This Week: December 6, 2024

Happy Friday! Welcome to your end-of-week recap, looking at all the new movies, series, and games that dropped over the past seven days. It’s been a busy week, given that we’ve just crossed into a new month and the final month of the year. Below, we’ll highlight three big things you must watch this weekend, the full list of 75 new releases and what’s been trending in the US top 10s.

Before we dig in, here’s a quick note on the Sabrina Carpenter special. It’s not on Netflix just yet, but it is scheduled for a Primetime release later tonight. As for what’s coming up this weekend, just one title is expected to drop with that being the 2021 comedy starring Rachel Sennot, Shiva Baby. We should also point out that Netflix added a dozen film shorts yesterday. We won’t go into detail about them below, but there are a few that are absolutely worth your time, as we covered here.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout the remainder of December, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 13

Rating: TV-Y7

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Ali Wong, Lucy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang

This week, we have two animated picks for you. The first is Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld, which is already earning rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Produced by Titmouse—the same animation studio behind The Legend of Vox Machina, Scavengers Reign, Arlo the Alligator Boy, and The Midnight Gospel—this show promises excitement.

The story follows a young Chinese-American teen living in a small Texan town who discovers that a demon king is hunting her for the supernatural powers she’s spent her life trying to suppress.

That Christmas (2024)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Simon Otto

Cast: Bill Nighy, Brian Cox, Guz Khan

Writer: Richard Curtis, Peter Souter

Runtime: 91 min / 1h 31m

Netflix is midway through its lineup of Christmas titles. While November focused on rom-coms, we’re thrilled to see the addition of another animated feature this week. By all accounts, this one is a standout.

The official logline reads: “It’s an unforgettable Christmas for the townsfolk of Wellington-on-Sea when the worst snowstorm in history alters everyone’s plans—including Santa’s.” Based on the best-selling novels by filmmaker and author Richard Curtis, That Christmas promises to charm audiences.

Our review is live, and we gave it a four-star rating out of five, ranking it alongside Klaus as a holiday classic for Netflix. Morgan summed it up perfectly in his review: “That Christmas fulfilled almost all the criteria for an elite holiday film. With studios and streamers mostly abandoning ‘real’ Christmas movies, it’s nice to find this gem under the tree.”

Run All Night (2015)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ed Harris, Joel Kinnaman

Writer: Brad Ingelsby

For some reason, Run All Night, an action thriller from Warner Bros. Pictures released nearly a decade ago, has flown under the radar this week. We’re highlighting it here, especially with the news that Joel Kinnaman’s next Netflix project just wrapped filming.

In this gripping thriller, Kinnaman stars alongside Liam Neeson and Ed Harris. The plot follows Jimmy Conlon, a mobster and hitman, as he faces a life-altering choice: protect his estranged son, Mike, whose life is in danger, or stand by his lifelong friend and mob boss, Shawn Maguire, who seeks vengeance against Mike for the death of his own son.

Compliance (2012)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, History

Director: Craig Zobel

Cast: Ann Dowd, Dreama Walker, Pat Healy

Writer: Craig Zobel

Runtime: 90 min / 1h 30m

Finally, we highlight Compliance, a gripping indie thriller from Magnolia Pictures that has returned to Netflix after an eight-year absence.

The film tells the story of a store manager who, under the guidance of a caller claiming to be a police officer, begins an invasive and morally troubling interrogation of a young employee accused of theft.

Upon its release, Compliance garnered critical acclaim. Entertainment Weekly praised it, saying, “With a slow, relentless buildup focused on sexual humiliation, Compliance intensifies the ‘requests’ placed on Sandra and eventually other employees to behave immorally in the name of cooperation.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

56 New Movies Added This Week

30 for 30: Bad Boys (2014) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English 30 for 30: Sole Man (2015) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English 30 for 30: This Magic Moment (2016) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English 30 for 30: This Was the XFL (2016) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English 30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks (2010) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English A Farewell for Lilí (2022) – TV-G – Spanish

– TV-G – Spanish A Haunted House (2013) – R – English

– R – English A Haunted House 2 (2014) – R – English

– R – English Biggest Heist Ever (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Burlesque (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Camp Crasher (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish Closing Dynasty (2023) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Compliance (2012) – R – English

– R – English Daddy Day Care (2003) – PG – English

– PG – English Faster (2010) – R – English

– R – English Firecracker (2022) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Fortune Feimster: Crushing It (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Fujii Kaze Stadium Live “Feelin’ Good” (2024) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Heartbreak Motel (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian Inheritance (2023) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Jigra (2024) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Kneecap (2024) – R – English

– R – English La Ciguapa Siempre (2021) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Little (2019) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Mama Retreat (2021) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Maple Leaf Dreams (2024) – TV-PG – Filipino

– TV-PG – Filipino Mary (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Midway (2019) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Open Season: Scared Silly (2015) – PG – English

– PG – English Ostinato (2023) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Project X (2012) – R – English

– R – English Quinceañero (2021) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Ro & the Stardust (2022) – TV-PG – Spanish

– TV-PG – Spanish Run All Night (2015) – R – English

– R – English Sleeping Princess (2024) – TV-14 – Portuguese

– TV-14 – Portuguese Stealth (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Subservience (2024) – R – English

– R – English That Christmas (2024) Netflix Original – PG – English

– PG – English The Blue Drum (2022) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Braid of Time (2021) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English The Children’s Train (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Italian

– TV-PG – Italian The Dark Tower (2017) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Happytime Murders (2018) – R – English

– R – English The Only Girl in the Orchestra (2023) Netflix Original – G – English

– G – English The Piano Lesson: Legacy and a Vision (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English The Resemblance (2022) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English The Star (2017) – PG – English

– PG – English Top Five (2014) – R – English

– R – English Transformers (2007) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Upon Open Sky (2023) – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish We’re the Millers (2013) – R – English

– R – English Without a Paddle (2004) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Zero Dark Thirty (2012) – R – English

17 New TV Series Added This Week

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies (Season 1) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English BEASTARS (Season 3 ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Beautiful Life (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Beyond Evil (Limited Series) – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Black Doves (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English BORDERLESS Ae! group’s Debut Tour (Season 1) – TV-G – Japanese

– TV-G – Japanese Bunk’d (Season 7) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Churchill at War (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Echoes of the Past (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Arabic

– TV-MA – Arabic Gurren Lagann (Season 1) – TV-14 – Italian

– TV-14 – Italian Inuyasha: The Final Act (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Jentry Chau vs the Underworld (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Jin (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Krish, Trish & Baltiboy Bharat Hain Hum (Season 2) – TV-G – Hindi

– TV-G – Hindi The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Tomorrow and I (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Top Chef (Season 6 & 15) – TV-14 – English

2 New Mobile Games Added to Netflix This Week

The Ultimatum: Choices (iOS and Android)

Civilization VI: Platinum Edition (iOS and Android)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

A busy week in the movie top 10s with 21 unique movies and documentaries filtering in and out but make no mistake, Lindsay Lohan is the big winner with Our Little Secret far outscoring the number two movie.

Our Little Secret (79 points) Faster (42 points) Spellbound (37 points) Transformers (32 points) Afraid (31 points) The Merry Gentlemen (30 points) Run All Night (27 points) Little (27 points) Midway (18 points) That Christmas (17 points) Hot Frosty (14 points) The Christmas Chronicles (14 points) The Dark Tower (14 points) The Snow Sister (14 points) Father Figures (12 points) Subservience (10 points) The Secret Life of Pets (10 points) Sing (5 points) Transformers: Age of Extinction (4 points) Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2 points) Minions (1 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

No surprise for what takes the top spot this week: the Colman Domingo-led thriller limited series The Madness. Elsewhere, Black Doves is off to a killer start after only a single day at #10, so keep an eye on that one in the coming weeks as we suspect that Netflix is handing the series an early season 2 order because they knew it would pop.