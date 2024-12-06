New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series This Week: December 6, 2024

Happy Friday! Welcome to your end-of-week recap, looking at all the new movies, series, and games that dropped over the past seven days. It’s been a busy week, given that we’ve just crossed into a new month and the final month of the year. Below, we’ll highlight three big things you must watch this weekend, the full list of 75 new releases and what’s been trending in the US top 10s.
Before we dig in, here’s a quick note on the Sabrina Carpenter special. It’s not on Netflix just yet, but it is scheduled for a Primetime release later tonight. As for what’s coming up this weekend, just one title is expected to drop with that being the 2021 comedy starring Rachel Sennot, Shiva Baby. We should also point out that Netflix added a dozen film shorts yesterday. We won’t go into detail about them below, but there are a few that are absolutely worth your time, as we covered here.
What to Watch on Netflix This Week
Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld (Season 1)
Number of episodes: 13
Rating: TV-Y7
Language: English
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
Cast: Ali Wong, Lucy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang
This week, we have two animated picks for you. The first is Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld, which is already earning rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Produced by Titmouse—the same animation studio behind The Legend of Vox Machina, Scavengers Reign, Arlo the Alligator Boy, and The Midnight Gospel—this show promises excitement.
The story follows a young Chinese-American teen living in a small Texan town who discovers that a demon king is hunting her for the supernatural powers she’s spent her life trying to suppress.
That Christmas (2024)
Rating: PG
Language: English
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy
Director: Simon Otto
Cast: Bill Nighy, Brian Cox, Guz Khan
Writer: Richard Curtis, Peter Souter
Runtime: 91 min / 1h 31m
Netflix is midway through its lineup of Christmas titles. While November focused on rom-coms, we’re thrilled to see the addition of another animated feature this week. By all accounts, this one is a standout.
The official logline reads: “It’s an unforgettable Christmas for the townsfolk of Wellington-on-Sea when the worst snowstorm in history alters everyone’s plans—including Santa’s.” Based on the best-selling novels by filmmaker and author Richard Curtis, That Christmas promises to charm audiences.
Our review is live, and we gave it a four-star rating out of five, ranking it alongside Klaus as a holiday classic for Netflix. Morgan summed it up perfectly in his review: “That Christmas fulfilled almost all the criteria for an elite holiday film. With studios and streamers mostly abandoning ‘real’ Christmas movies, it’s nice to find this gem under the tree.”
Run All Night (2015)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller
Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
Cast: Liam Neeson, Ed Harris, Joel Kinnaman
Writer: Brad Ingelsby
For some reason, Run All Night, an action thriller from Warner Bros. Pictures released nearly a decade ago, has flown under the radar this week. We’re highlighting it here, especially with the news that Joel Kinnaman’s next Netflix project just wrapped filming.
In this gripping thriller, Kinnaman stars alongside Liam Neeson and Ed Harris. The plot follows Jimmy Conlon, a mobster and hitman, as he faces a life-altering choice: protect his estranged son, Mike, whose life is in danger, or stand by his lifelong friend and mob boss, Shawn Maguire, who seeks vengeance against Mike for the death of his own son.
Compliance (2012)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Crime, Drama, History
Director: Craig Zobel
Cast: Ann Dowd, Dreama Walker, Pat Healy
Writer: Craig Zobel
Runtime: 90 min / 1h 30m
Finally, we highlight Compliance, a gripping indie thriller from Magnolia Pictures that has returned to Netflix after an eight-year absence.
The film tells the story of a store manager who, under the guidance of a caller claiming to be a police officer, begins an invasive and morally troubling interrogation of a young employee accused of theft.
Upon its release, Compliance garnered critical acclaim. Entertainment Weekly praised it, saying, “With a slow, relentless buildup focused on sexual humiliation, Compliance intensifies the ‘requests’ placed on Sandra and eventually other employees to behave immorally in the name of cooperation.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
56 New Movies Added This Week
- 30 for 30: Bad Boys (2014) – TV-PG – English
- 30 for 30: Sole Man (2015) – TV-PG – English
- 30 for 30: This Magic Moment (2016) – TV-PG – English
- 30 for 30: This Was the XFL (2016) – TV-MA – English
- 30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks (2010) – TV-PG – English
- A Farewell for Lilí (2022) – TV-G – Spanish
- A Haunted House (2013) – R – English
- A Haunted House 2 (2014) – R – English
- Biggest Heist Ever (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Burlesque (2010) – PG-13 – English
- Camp Crasher (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish
- Closing Dynasty (2023) – TV-MA – English
- Compliance (2012) – R – English
- Daddy Day Care (2003) – PG – English
- Faster (2010) – R – English
- Firecracker (2022) – TV-PG – English
- Fortune Feimster: Crushing It (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Fujii Kaze Stadium Live “Feelin’ Good” (2024) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Heartbreak Motel (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian
- Inheritance (2023) – TV-14 – English
- Jigra (2024) – TV-MA – Hindi
- Kneecap (2024) – R – English
- La Ciguapa Siempre (2021) – TV-MA – English
- Little (2019) – PG-13 – English
- Mama Retreat (2021) – TV-14 – English
- Maple Leaf Dreams (2024) – TV-PG – Filipino
- Mary (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Midway (2019) – PG-13 – English
- Open Season: Scared Silly (2015) – PG – English
- Ostinato (2023) – TV-G – English
- Project X (2012) – R – English
- Quinceañero (2021) – TV-PG – English
- Ro & the Stardust (2022) – TV-PG – Spanish
- Run All Night (2015) – R – English
- Sleeping Princess (2024) – TV-14 – Portuguese
- Stealth (2005) – PG-13 – English
- Subservience (2024) – R – English
- That Christmas (2024) Netflix Original – PG – English
- The Blue Drum (2022) – TV-MA – English
- The Braid of Time (2021) – TV-PG – English
- The Children’s Train (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Italian
- The Dark Tower (2017) – PG-13 – English
- The Happytime Murders (2018) – R – English
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra (2023) Netflix Original – G – English
- The Piano Lesson: Legacy and a Vision (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- The Resemblance (2022) – TV-PG – English
- The Star (2017) – PG – English
- Top Five (2014) – R – English
- Transformers (2007) – PG-13 – English
- Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) – PG-13 – English
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – PG-13 – English
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – PG-13 – English
- Upon Open Sky (2023) – TV-MA – Spanish
- We’re the Millers (2013) – R – English
- Without a Paddle (2004) – PG-13 – English
- Zero Dark Thirty (2012) – R – English
17 New TV Series Added This Week
- 30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies (Season 1) – TV-PG – English
- BEASTARS (Season 3 ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
- Beautiful Life (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Beyond Evil (Limited Series) – TV-MA – Korean
- Black Doves (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- BORDERLESS Ae! group’s Debut Tour (Season 1) – TV-G – Japanese
- Bunk’d (Season 7) – TV-G – English
- Churchill at War (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Echoes of the Past (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Arabic
- Gurren Lagann (Season 1) – TV-14 – Italian
- Inuyasha: The Final Act (Season 1) – TV-14 – English
- Jentry Chau vs the Underworld (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English
- Jin (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Krish, Trish & Baltiboy Bharat Hain Hum (Season 2) – TV-G – Hindi
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Tomorrow and I (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai
- Top Chef (Season 6 & 15) – TV-14 – English
2 New Mobile Games Added to Netflix This Week
- The Ultimatum: Choices (iOS and Android)
- Civilization VI: Platinum Edition (iOS and Android)
Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week
A busy week in the movie top 10s with 21 unique movies and documentaries filtering in and out but make no mistake, Lindsay Lohan is the big winner with Our Little Secret far outscoring the number two movie.
- Our Little Secret (79 points)
- Faster (42 points)
- Spellbound (37 points)
- Transformers (32 points)
- Afraid (31 points)
- The Merry Gentlemen (30 points)
- Run All Night (27 points)
- Little (27 points)
- Midway (18 points)
- That Christmas (17 points)
- Hot Frosty (14 points)
- The Christmas Chronicles (14 points)
- The Dark Tower (14 points)
- The Snow Sister (14 points)
- Father Figures (12 points)
- Subservience (10 points)
- The Secret Life of Pets (10 points)
- Sing (5 points)
- Transformers: Age of Extinction (4 points)
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2 points)
- Minions (1 points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week
No surprise for what takes the top spot this week: the Colman Domingo-led thriller limited series The Madness. Elsewhere, Black Doves is off to a killer start after only a single day at #10, so keep an eye on that one in the coming weeks as we suspect that Netflix is handing the series an early season 2 order because they knew it would pop.
- The Madness (79 points)
- Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey (71 points)
- Is It Cake? Holiday (61 points)
- A Man on the Inside (53 points)
- The Later Daters (34 points)
- The Empress (26 points)
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (16 points)
- Rhythm + Flow (14 points)
- Arcane (13 points)
- Black Doves (9 points)
- Churchill at War (5 points)
- Dan Da Dan (4 points)
- When the Phone Rings (3 points)
- The Great British Bake Off (3 points)
- Cobra Kai (1 points)