Netflix Adds 12 Horror, Sci-fi, Animated and Drama Film Shorts From Up-and-Coming Filmmakers

It’s been a busy week for new releases on Netflix so far, and today, Netflix just added a bunch of animated and live-action short films by creatives around the globe. Below, we’ll run you through all the titles that just dropped with titles in all genres, including romance, drama, sci-fi, horror, and a couple of animated titles. The titles are available on Netflix globally.

The releases are part of Netflix’s Fresh Perspective: Short Films initiative that feature up-and-coming filmmakers from the US and Canada who have been supported by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity and have already made their debuts at various festivals. You can read more about the initiative on the official Netflix blog here.

You can use one of the thousands of secret category codes to browse through all of the short films on Netflix. You can use the code 3346886 for scripted short films, but if you want both scripted and documentary shorts, use the code 3345391.

A Farewell for Lilí

Genre: Fantasy, Dramas

Director: Lorena Durán

Cast: Venecia Feliz, Isabel Spencer

Release Year: 2022

Runtime: 12 mins

Latino Film Institute Inclusion Fellowship

“Haunted by guilt and visions, an electrician embarks on a complex journey to give a proper burial to an aging woman who died in a tragic accident.”

The Blue Drum

Genre: Horror

Director: Angelita Mendoza

Cast: Crystal Hernandez, Jonathan Medina, Judith Scarpone

Release Year: 2022

Runtime: 16 mins

NALIP Women of Color Short Film Incubator

“On the day of her father’s funeral, a young woman becomes haunted by a mysterious presence which unearths secrets buried inside her family home.”

The Braid of Time

Genre: Drama, Animation

Director: Tamara Shogaolu

Release Year: 2020

Runtime: 9 mins

Latino Film Institute Inclusion Fellowship

“In this animated short, Black Latina DJ Estela journeys through her late grandmother’s legacy of fighting for justice — and realizes she’s part of it.”

Closing Dynasty

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2023

Director: Lloyd Lee Choi

Cast: Milinka Winata, Eleven Lee, Allen Chen, Maggie Law, Khadijah Muhammad, Joe Chan

Runtime: 16 mins

Future Gold Film Fellowship with Gold House and Tribeca Studios

“Claiming to be raising funds for school, a girl in New York hustles hard to charm strangers before she makes a discovery that could change everything.”

Firecracker

Genre: Romance, LGBTQ

Release Year: 2022

Director: Caroline Guo

Cast: Lydia Li, Faye Nightingale

Runtime: 14 mins

NALIP Women of Color Short Film Incubator

“As Chinese New Year approaches, a young woman wrestles with whether or not to introduce her girlfriend to her traditional family.”

Inheritance

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2022

Director: Erin Lau

Cast: Aoi Takeya, Dann Seki, Jaden Murakami, Brandon Finn

Runtime: 18 mins

Future Gold Film Fellowship with Gold House and Tribeca Studios

“Hawaii’s volcanic landscape reflects a local photographer’s turmoil as he struggles to choose between his island roots and his hopes for the future.”

La Ciguapa Siempre

Genre: Horror

Release Year: 2021

Director: Monica Moore Suriyage

Cast: Cheyenne Washington, Michael Bonini, Jilian Kinsey

Runtime: 12 mins

Latino Film Institute Inclusion Fellowship

“In this short thriller, a young woman seeking a sense of identity finds it in the wilderness during a chilling camping trip with her shady boyfriend.”

Mama Retreat

Genre: Horror

Release Year: 2021

Director: Eileen Álvarez

Cast: Annie Gonzalez, Julianna Robinson

Runtime: 16 mins

NALIP Women of Color Short Film Incubator

“In this spooky short, an expectant mother attends an affluent new-age glamping retreat that confirms her worst fears — and more — about mommy culture.”

Ostinato

Genre: Animation, Musical

Release Year: 2023

Director: Sonia Furier

Runtime: 7 mins

WIA Vancouver ACE Program

“In this animated short, a composer realizes that incorporating a discordant tone instead of fighting it creates an unexpectedly beautiful harmony.”

Quinceañero

Genre: LGBTQ, Teen, Musical

Release Year: 2021

Director: Justin Floyd

Cast: Christian Zamudio, Oscar Balderrama, Anthony Ruballo, Heidi Mendez, Magaly Castellanos

Runtime: 23 mins

Latino Film Institute Inclusion Fellowship

“Teenager Gabriel defies tradition and gender expectations to fulfill his dream of having his own quinceaÃ±eras celebration — against his father’s wishes.”

The Resemblance

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2022

Director: Derek Nguyen

Cast: François Chau, Sumalee Montano, Tom Dang, Hanna-Lee Sakakibara

Runtime: 15 mins

Future Gold Film Fellowship with Gold House and Tribeca Studios

“Consumed by grief, an older couple hires an actor to play their deceased son for one evening as they attempt to find closure about his passing.”

Ro & the Stardust

Genre: Sci-fi, Drama

Release Year: 2022

Director: Eunice Levis

Cast: Yolanda Nolasco, Cindy de la Cruz, Elvis Nolasco, Nadya Encarnacion

Runtime: 16 mins

NALIP Women of Color Short Film Incubator

“A headstrong teen commits to her ailing grandmother’s far-flung dream of reaching the stars, helping her construct a spaceship out of junk.”

Check back on our What’s New on Netflix section tomorrow for a full weekly recap of all the new arrivals for the past week. Will you be checking any of these shorts out on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.