New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series This Week: November 22, 2024

Happy Friday, and welcome to your end-of-week recap for all the new releases on Netflix in the US and a look at what’s been trending in the top 10 charts. As we approach Thanksgiving, Netflix has ramped up its release schedule for its own titles with many excellent new TV shows and movies.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ve only got the Miriam Margolye documentary Australia Unmasked scheduled to drop on Sunday, but it will be a busy final week of November. Highlights of what’s still to include Chef’s Table (Volume 7) and Our Little Secret, starring Lindsay Lohan and Senna. After that, we’re into the final month of the year, and we’ve got the full list of upcoming titles here.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The Piano Lesson (2024)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Music

Director: Malcolm Washington

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler

Writer: Virgil Williams, Malcolm Washington, August Wilson

Runtime: 125 min / 2h 5m

Netflix added three big movies today, and while we’d recommend all three (JOY and Spellbound), we’re only going to feature one in our picks here today. Based on the August Wilson play, this directorial debut Malcolm Washington sees some major stars come together to bring the story to life focusing on a family fallout involving a grand heirloom piano.

In our four-star review published this morning, Andrew Morgan concluded, “An impressive first feature for Malcolm Washington with a powerhouse performance from Deadwyler & a vibrant, tone-setting execution from John David Washington at its center.”

Widow Clicquot (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Director: Thomas Napper

Cast: Haley Bennett, Tom Sturridge, Natasha O’Keeffe

Writer: Erin Dignam, Christopher Monger, Tilar J. Mazzeo

Runtime: 90 min / 1h 30m

The SVOD debut of Widow Clicquot, which was added to Netflix last weekend, features The Sandman’s Tom Sturridge and Haley Bennet. Both actors give excellent performances in a period drama that covers the legacy of the Veuve Clicquot champagne family.

A Man on the Inside (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Cast: Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephanie Beatriz, Margaret Avery, Eugene Cordero

Michael Schur is a master of his craft. He has been behind some huge hits over the past couple of decades, such as Parks & Recreation, The Office, and Saturday Night Live. This new series sees him reteaming with Ted Danson, who previously worked together on The Good Place. Danson plays Charles, a retired man who gains a new lease of life when he goes undercover in a nursing home after answering an ad in the local paper.

Don’t forget that Netflix is also currently home to a documentary on the true story that this series is based on titled The Mole Agent.

Father Figures (2017)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Lawrence Sher

Writer: Justin Malen

Runtime: 113 min / 1h 53m

Finally, we end on a star-studded late-night comedy starring Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, J.K. Simmons, Katt Williams, Terry Bradshaw, and Ving Rhames, among others. It tells the story of fraternal twins who go on a road trip to find their supposedly dead father.

We should fully pre-warn you, though; the reviews for this movie are not good. In fact, it’s horribly reviewed, with the cast likely to have had more fun on the set than you will watching it, but despite that, if you’re looking for something with lots of stars, this movie is for you.

Full List of New Arrivals on Netflix US This Week

18 New Movies Added This Week

Adam Ray Is Dr. Phil UNLEASHED (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English aiko Love Like Aloha vol.7 (2024) – TV-G – Japanese

– TV-G – Japanese Bagheera (2024) – TV-MA – Kannada

– TV-MA – Kannada Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Conquer: Lahad Datu (2024) – TV-MA – Malay

– TV-MA – Malay Father Figures (2017) – R – English

– R – English GTMAX (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English JOY – The Birth of IVF (2024) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Maybe Baby 2 (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Danish

– TV-MA – Danish Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Spellbound (2024) Netflix Original – PG – English

– PG – English The Merry Gentlemen (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English The Piano Lesson (2024) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Letter Express (2024) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English TRANSMITZVAH (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Whispers in the Wind (2024) – TV-14 – Tagalog

– TV-14 – Tagalog Widow Clicquot (2023) – R – English

21 New TV Series Added This Week

900 Days Without Anabel (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish A Man on the Inside (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Adoration (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Beach Boys (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Gold Rush (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Invisible Us (Limited Series) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Nothing to See Here (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Our Oceans (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Pantheon (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 4) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – Japanese

– TV-Y7 – Japanese Rhythm + Flow (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Saudi Pro League: Kickoff (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Arabic

– TV-PG – Arabic Tex Mex Motors (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish The Empress (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German

– TV-MA – German The Helicopter Heist (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish

– TV-MA – Swedish The Story of Pearl Girl (Season 1) – TV-14 – Chinese

– TV-14 – Chinese Tokyo Override (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Thai

– TV-14 – Thai When the Phone Rings (Limited Series – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Wonderoos (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Zombieverse (Season 2 – New Blood) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

4 New Games Added This Week

Netflix Stories: A Virgin River Christmas (iOS and Android)

TED Tumblewords (iOS and Android)

Centipede: Recharged (Netflix Games Cloud Beta)

Caverns of Mars: Recharged (Netflix Games Cloud Beta)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Hot Frosty (77 points) Rob Peace (59 points) The Lost Children (56 points) Focus (53 points) The Secret Life of Pets (35 points) Meet Me Next Christmas (35 points) The Lost City (33 points) The Merry Gentlemen (20 points) Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy (17 points) Sing (16 points) Fast & Furious 6 (13 points) The Fast and the Furious (9 points) Father Figures (8 points) Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (6 points) Just Go with It (2 points) GTMAX (1 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Cobra Kai (66 points) Arcane (60 points) Outer Banks (53 points) A.P. Bio (44 points) The Cage (37 points) Sisters’ Feud (22 points) The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (20 points) Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (19 points) Investigation Alien (18 points) The Diplomat (18 points) Our Oceans (15 points) A Man on the Inside (10 points) Dan Da Dan (9 points) Rhythm + Flow (6 points) The Great British Bake Off (5 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (2 points)

Note that all top 10 data is provided by our friends at FlixPatrol, assigning points to each title featured in the daily top 10 movie and series carousels.