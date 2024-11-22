WWE Network Confirms Closure Ahead of Netflix Move; Select Archive Content To Stream on Netflix

Ahead of WWE’s move to Netflix, the wrestling promotion has announced that its streaming service, WWE Network, will no longer be available from New Year’s Day 2025, and its content will move exclusively to Netflix.

First launched in October 2014, the WWE Network was the WWE’s in-house streaming service and digital television network. For over a decade, audiences worldwide used the service to watch archived content, original programming, and, most importantly, premium live events such as Wrestlemania.

In 2021, the WWE had already begun the transition of phasing out the WWE Network when it moved its content library to Peacock in the United States and Binge in Australia. However, ahead of the WWE’s move to Netflix in the international market, the wrestling promotion has confirmed the closure of the WWE Network from January 1st, 2025.

What does this mean for the content on the WWE Network? It will likely be region-dependent, but at the very least, Netflix UK has confirmed that some content from the WWE Network will be added to the UK library.

We’ve known for some time that RAW, Smackdown, and NXT will be available live and weekly on Netflix. In addition, all of the Premium Live Events, such as the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania, will also be shown live on the service. However, it has been confirmed that “Select programming and historic PLEs from the archive” will also be available.

What does Netflix UK mean by select programming? For now, we’re under the assumption it means we’ll see some of the most popular content from the WWE Network, such as the documentary shows WWE 24 and WW 365. We’ve reached out to Netflix UK and the WWE for further clarification.

Historic PLEs should include the full library of shows such as Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, Summerslam, and more. This could equate to thousands of hours of content coming to Netflix.

