News of what’s coming to Netflix in June keeps on coming and we have a great first look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in June 2020.

The movies and television series below aren’t the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in June 2020. We’ll be learning more throughout May, so make sure to return often so you’ll know what to watch in June.

N = Netflix Original

June Release Dates TBD

Dark: Season 3 N – German mystery drama returns for its final season on Netflix.

– German mystery drama returns for its final season on Netflix. The Politician: Season 2 N – Second season of Ryan Murphy’s hilarious comedy-drama.

– Second season of Ryan Murphy’s hilarious comedy-drama. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy N – Animated series that chronicles the devastating war between the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 1st, 2020:

44 Cats: Season 2 – Children’s animated series.

Dante’s Peak (1997) – Disaster Thriller starring Pierce Brosnan.

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019) – Dark thriller about a woman who tries to escape a murderous ex by living in hiding with her child.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: 2 Seasons – Reality series chronicling the day to day lives of the Kardashian family.

March Comes in Like a Lion: Season 1 – Slice of Life anime series .

The Titan Games: Season 1 – Sports competition hosted by Dwayne Johnson that pits top athletes against each other for a cash grand prize.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 2nd, 2020:

Fuller House: Season 5b N – The final episodes of the sequel to the popular 90s sitcom.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 3rd, 2020:

Spelling the Dream (2020) N – An in-depth documentary into the impact of Indian-Americans have had on the nation’s spelling-bee contests.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 4th, 2020:

Baki: Season 2 N – Martial Arts anime series.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 5th, 2020:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – When the volcano on Isla Nublar roars to life, it’s up to Owen and Claire to mount a rescue mission to save the dinosaurs.

The Last Days of American Crime (2020) N – Heist thriller based on the comic book series by Rick Remender.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 10th, 2020:

Lenox Hill: Season 1 N – Docuseries chronicling the lives of doctors at the famous New York hospital.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 12th, 2020:

Da 5 Bloods (2020) N – War drama directed by Spike Lee about 4 African-American Vietnam veterans that return to the country to find their fallen squad leader and rumored buried treasure.

– War drama directed by Spike Lee about 4 African-American Vietnam veterans that return to the country to find their fallen squad leader and rumored buried treasure. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 N – Children’s animated series from Dreamworks Animation.

– Children’s animated series from Dreamworks Animation. The Woods: Season 1 N – Polish thriller.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 18th, 2020:

A Whisker Away (2020) N – Fantasy anime movie that sees a schoolgirl trying to grab the attention of her crush by transforming into a cat.

Coming to Netflix UK on June 19th, 2020:

Father Soldier Son (2019) N – Documentary that follows a military family over the course of ten years,

– Documentary that follows a military family over the course of ten years, One Way for Tomorrow (2020) N – Turkish documentary series

Coming to Netflix UK on June 24th, 2020:

Athlete A (2020) N – Documentary about the abuse young members of the USA Gymnastic’s team suffered at the hands of the team’s doctor, Larry Nassar.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in June 2020? Let us know in the comments below!