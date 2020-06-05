Why aren’t Seasons 2-3 of ‘Hannibal’ on Netflix?

Today’s the day, Hannibal finally comes to Netflix in the United States and Canada but only the first season has arrived on Netflix today. What gives? Here’s what we know.

OK, quick recap before we dive into the matter at hand. Hannibal is the NBC series that ran for three seasons and is based on the novels from Thomas Harris. The show ran for three seasons between 2013 and 2015 before coming to an abrupt end.

Sony Pictures Television reportedly shopped the series around at the time and sadly, nobody took up the mantle. Now, five years later, all three seasons are coming to Netflix with a fourth (maybe?) possibly in the distance.

Well, at least that was the plan. June 5th is here and as advertised in the original Tweet, Hannibal season 1 is now available but not seasons 2 or 3. Season 1 hit Netflix at midnight PT yesterday.

This applies to both Netflix in Canada and the United States who both got the first but not the later seasons. Netflix Australia notably did not receive any Hannibal seasons today.

All three seasons of @BryanFuller's bloody brilliant #Hannibal will be available on Netflix in The US starting June 5 pic.twitter.com/7VILCMUOoW — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 18, 2020

We reached out to Netflix Customer Support who sadly wasn’t able to provide any new information for us.

They did suggest, however, that it could be a short-term licensing or upload problem to Netflix and that we should keep an eye on it over the next few days. The customer rep also referred us to Netflix’s social media accounts for further updates.

Someone else also reached out to Netflix’s support and got a stranger answer.

Chatted with the Netflix help desk about why only Season 1 of Hannibal is available and was told I'd get an email if/when Season 2 and 3 become available. I asked if they'd be available "soon" and was told "We don't have any updates yet." Not entirely sure how to interpret this. pic.twitter.com/6B0kmZO54y — Hail Aphrodite! (@hannigramiscano) June 5, 2020

This doesn’t apply to everywhere it’s worth noting. Netflix UK and Netflix South Korea still have all three seasons remaining.

So what do we do? Well, as our support representative said, it’s probably a short term licensing deal or a problem with putting the series live that will be rectified shortly. So sit tight, make sure the title has been added to your list (as you’ll get email, in-app and WhatsApp notifications when they do arrive) and also keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix where we’ll keep you up-to-date on the new arrivals.

It’s not just us who noticed the second and third seasons were missing either. A slew of people on social media also found it strange that the second and third season are missing.

Why is only season 1 of #Hannibal on Netflix?? Where are season 2 & 3?? — harleen quinzel (@meaghanmariaa) June 5, 2020