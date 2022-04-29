What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 29th, 2022

It’s the weekend but perhaps more importantly its the end of an era. In fact, it’s the end of two eras as two major Netflix Original series come to a close today. Here’s your Friday rundown of what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for April 29th, 2022.

As you may know, we’re about to head into a new month which means lots of new movies and shows arriving on the service. There are dozens of new titles on the way but also quite a few movies and shows leaving the service too. We advise you to prioritize anything on our leaving list before diving into today’s additions.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 29th

Grace and Frankie (Season 7B)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston

Writer: Marta Kauffman, Howard J. Morris

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: Nominated for 13 Primetime Emmys. 2 wins & 60 nominations total

Cementing its position as the longest-running show on Netflix (in terms of number of episodes at least) is Grace and Frankie which returns for the second half of its seventh and final season today.

Here’s how Netflix describes the send-off for the pair:

“Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together.”

Ozark (Season 4 Part 2)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz

Writer: Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: Won 3 Primetime Emmys. 19 wins & 124 nominations total

The second show bowing out today is Ozark which comes with another 7 episodes to round out its expanded fourth and final season.

We’ve seen the Byrde family wrestle with the cartel for years now but what will be the conclusion? You’ll get to find out in this conclusion to one of Netflix’s best TV shows in its history.

Netflix also pushed a 30-minute retrospective documentary today too meaning that once you’ve binge-watched the final episodes, you can take a peek at the behind-the-scenes and see what the cast and crew think about the conclusion.

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Darren Barnet, Aleks Le, Mallory Low, Keone Young, Shelby Rabara, SungWon Cho

Writer: Stan Sakai

Runtime: 25 mins

Finally, we want to highlight the new animated series that hit Netflix yesterday.

Based on the comics by Stan Sakai who assists in this series and gives his blessing to the numerous changes that have come in, the show follows a teenage rabbit who is eager to become a true samurai.

Throughout the series which features some stunningly unique animation, you’ll see the young rabbit team up with numerous other creatures to battle off impending threats to the city.

Reviews have been largely positive thus far for the new series and we’d be interested in knowing what you think in the comments down below.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 29th

6 New Movies Added

A Farewell to Ozark (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and other cast members open up about the show’s characters and creators, plus what they’ll miss most. Contains spoilers.

– TV-MA – English – Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and other cast members open up about the show’s characters and creators, plus what they’ll miss most. Contains spoilers. Bubble (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese – In an abandoned Tokyo overrun by bubbles and gravitational abnormalities, one gifted young man has a fateful meeting with a mysterious girl.

– TV-PG – Japanese – In an abandoned Tokyo overrun by bubbles and gravitational abnormalities, one gifted young man has a fateful meeting with a mysterious girl. Honeymoon with My Mother (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – After José Luis is dumped at the altar, mother Mari Carmen joins him on what was meant to be his honeymoon. What could possibly go wrong?

– TV-MA – Spanish – After José Luis is dumped at the altar, mother Mari Carmen joins him on what was meant to be his honeymoon. What could possibly go wrong? Mishan Impossible (2022) – TV-14 – Telugu – Tired of being nobodies, three boys set out to nab an infamous criminal, but encounter a child trafficking ring and a journalist with her own mission.

– TV-14 – Telugu – Tired of being nobodies, three boys set out to nab an infamous criminal, but encounter a child trafficking ring and a journalist with her own mission. Rumspringa – An Amish in Berlin (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – A young Amish man travels to Berlin on a rite of passage to connect with his roots, explore other ways of life, fall in love — and face a big decision.

– TV-MA – German – A young Amish man travels to Berlin on a rite of passage to connect with his roots, explore other ways of life, fall in love — and face a big decision. Youth v Gov (2020) – TV-14 – English – This documentary follows the journey of 21 young plaintiffs suing the US government for its actions in creating the climate crisis.

5 New TV Series Added

Grace and Frankie (Season 7 – Final Season) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – They’re not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series.

– TV-MA – English – They’re not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series. Ozark (Season 4 Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.

– TV-MA – English – A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss. Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – A teenage rabbit eager to become a true samurai teams up with his new warrior friends to protect their city from Yokai monsters, ninjas and evil aliens.

– TV-Y7 – English – A teenage rabbit eager to become a true samurai teams up with his new warrior friends to protect their city from Yokai monsters, ninjas and evil aliens. The 7 Lives of Lea (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – After finding a young man’s remains, Léa wakes up in the 90s and body swaps seven times as she tries to solve the mystery of his death — and prevent it.

– TV-MA – French – After finding a young man’s remains, Léa wakes up in the 90s and body swaps seven times as she tries to solve the mystery of his death — and prevent it. Who Rules the World (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Mandarin – Love blooms between a beloved prince and a fearless princess as they venture through the war-ridden martial arts world in a fight for justice.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 29th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Selling Sunset 365 Days: This Day 2 The Marked Heart The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes 3 Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes How It Ends 4 Married at First Sight Silverton Siege 5 Bridgerton Shrek 6 Anatomy of a Scandal 365 Days 7 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch 8 Hold Tight Cleaner 9 Better Call Saul Shrek Forever After 10 CoComelon Shrek 2

For more top 10 breakdowns in other regions, visit our most popular hub here which now includes a link to our newly improved hourly top 10 data list.

What will you be watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.