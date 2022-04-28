Best New Movies Coming to Netflix in May 2022

A new month is just around the corner which means plenty of new movies to watch on Netflix. Below, we’ll pick our top 7 upcoming movies set to arrive on Netflix globally and in the United States in May 2022.

For a full breakdown of what’s coming to Netflix in May 2022, we’ll be constantly updating our main preview with new movies and shows set to arrive throughout the month.

Given Netflix’s slate differs so much around the world, we’re going to split this article into two halves. Firstly, we’ll cover Netflix Original movies we’re looking forward to in May which will be coming globally. Then we’ll touch base on some of the licensed titles coming specifically to Netflix in the United States.

Netflix Original Movies Coming in May 2022

Sadly, Netflix Original movies for 2022 continue to be on the soft side but the good news is that June 2022 is, so far, looking to start turning that around. That’s not to say there are not a few movies you should be checking out in May, however.

Of course, in all of these cases, they’re more our most anticipated movie releases rather than the best.

A Perfect Pairing

Coming to Netflix: May 19th

Victoria Justice is set to headline this new rom-com for Netflix which kickstart a summer of big rom-coms coming to the service. This movie is directed by Stuart McDonald who is most known for his work on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Black-ish.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Victoria Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Adam Demos).”

The Takedown

Coming to Netflix: May 6th

Omar Sy slingshotted to fame thanks to his breakout role in Lupin released on Netflix last year and will be returning for his second major Netflix role where he teams with Laurent Lafitte in a buddy-cop movie.

The movie pits two cops who are polar opposites together in a case that has them chasing across the whole of France hunting down their suspect.

While the movie isn’t expected to cover any new ground (it seems almost paint by numbers) any fans of Omar Sy will want to check this one out.

Our Father

Coming to Netflix: May 11th

Documentaries count as movies, right? Well, given we’ve run out of other highlights for May, they’re going to have to!

This intriguing documentary could have the ability to really capture a lot of attention given its subject matter. Throughout the documentary film, you’ll be slowly introduced to a doctor who broke nearly

Senior Year

Coming to Netflix: May 13th

Rebel Wilson makes her Netflix debut (unless you’re outside the States in which case you’ve got access to Isn’t It Romantic) in Senior Year, a new comedy movie that also stars Alicia Silverstone, Angourie Rice, Justin Hartley, and Brandon Scott Jones.

Senior Year is about a cheerleader who was involved in an accident that landed her in a 20-year coma. Now much older and crucially awake, she attempts to achieve her ultimate goal of becoming prom queen.

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Note: these movies are coming to Netflix US – other regions’ availability will differ.

Jackass 4.5

Coming to Netflix: May 20th

Note: will be available on Netflix globally

Netflix acquired the rights to an extended version of Jackass Forever which was released in theaters at the start of the year back in 2019. Now, after a few years of waiting, we’re getting Jackass Forever in the form of Jackass 4.5.

The new movie reunites the Jackass crew 11 years after their last entry with Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, and others all returning for insane stunts and pranks.

For those in the United States, you’re going to have the entire collection of Jackass movies by the end of May with the earlier movies arriving on the first of the month.

Ben Is Back (2018)

Coming to Netflix: May 20th

Already available on Netflix UK, Ben is Back from Roadside Attractions is coming to Netflix US for the first time next month.

Directed by Peter Hedges, the family drama movie is about a mother who is overjoyed when her son returns to their lives but the reality of his addictions come quickly apparent.

It has an 81% on RottenTomatoes with the consensus being that Julia Roberts puts in a sublime performance covering a very sensitive subject.

The Gentlemen (2019)

Coming to Netflix: May 1st

Considered to be Guy Ritchie’s return to form and his roots, this all-star drama-comedy sees a criminal empire up for sale in the United Kingdom but there are plenty of roadblocks along the way preventing it from going smoothly.

Outtake Mag at the time of release said the movie is “all seductive swagger, irreverent quips and effortless style.”

As you may have heard, Netflix is looking to produce and release a new series based on The Gentlemen so there’s no better time to jump into the movie than now.

What movie are you going to be checking out in May 2022? Let us know in the comments.