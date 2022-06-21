Best Anime Series on Netflix in 2022

With every new month, more and more anime titles are slowly making their way over to Netflix. While the streamer doesn’t have the vast libraries of FUNimation and Crunchyroll, there’s still more than enough excellent anime content for Netflix subscribers to enjoy. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite anime TV shows on Netflix for June 2022.

Please note that this list has been taken from the list of anime from the Netflix US library.

Here’s our list of the best new anime TV shows on Netflix in June 2022:

25. Kakegurui

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Saori Hayami, Tatsuya Tokutake, Miyuki Sawashiro, Minami Tanaka, Ayaka Fukuhara

MAPPA did not pull its punches animating Kakegurui. Some of the funniest facial animations (and thirsty) we’ve ever seen have come from both hilarious seasons of Kakagurui.

In the private academy of Hykakkaou, it isn’t your athletic ability or your academic skills that get you to the of the school. It’s your skill to read your opponent and to destroy them in a game of Poker or Black Jack. When newcomer Yumeko Jabami arrives at the school she shakes the very foundations of it to its core as she teaches the students what it means to be a real gambler.

24. Food Wars

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Minami Takahashi, Maaya Uchida, Ai Kayano, Natsuki Hanae

We recommend to never watching Food Wars while hungry, if not you’ll soon be reaching for your phone to see if its possible to order any of the many incredible dishes shown throughout the anime.

Yukihara, the son of the owner of a beloved little Japanese diner enrolls in an elite culinary school. His goal is to become a full-time chef and to surpass his father’s incredible skills, but standing in his way are equally ambitious chefs with their own hopes and dreams.

23. Pokemon Journeys: The Series & Pokemon Master Journeys

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 100

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Ikue Ootani, Rica Matsumoto, Daiki Yamashita, Megumi Hayashibara, Shinichiro Miki

Pokemon had already been a regular fixture on Netflix for several years, but the start of Pokemon Journeys solidified Netflix US as the exclusive home of the latest Pokemon movies and TV shows.

Upon achieving his goal of becoming a Pokemon master, Ash returns home to Pallet Town. When Ash has a chance encounter with a like-minded trainer Goh, the pair are hired by Professor Cerise to work in his new research lab. Given a new goal, Ash looks to explore the world, while Goh intends to catch one of every pokemon.

22. Sailor Moon Crystal

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 39

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kotono Mitsuishi, Ryô Hirohashi, Kenji Nojima, Hisako Kanemoto, Shizuka Itô

Those who were exposed to anime in the late 90s and early 2000s will have fond memories of Sailor Moon. Years later the series was rebooted by Toei animation in order to be a more faithful adaptation of the manga. While modern animation takes away some of the charm of the 90s art style, Sailor Moon Crystal is still a must-watch for any Sailor Moon fan.

Usagi Tsukino is chosen to be a guardian of justice and is sent on a quest to locate a Silver Crystal before the Dark Kingdom invades the Earth.

21. Edens Zero

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 25

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Takuma Terashima, Mikako Komatsu, Rie Kugimiya, Daisuke Namikawa, Hôchû Ôtsuka

When Fairy Tail came to an end it left a Natsu-shaped hole in everyone’s lives. It didn’t take long before Hiro Mashima began publishing his new manga, Edens Zero, and in no time at all an anime adaptation was announced. What surprised everyone is Netflix becoming the exclusive home for Edens Zero outside of Japan, making it one of the biggest since Seven Deadly Sins.

In the Granbell Kingdom, inside of an abandoned amusement park, the young boy Shiki has lived his entire life amongst the machines and animatronics. Unbeknownst to Rebecca, and her cat companion Happy, who are exploring the park, they are the first human contact that Shiki has had in a hundred years. When Shiki’s home becomes the center of a robotic rebellion, it becomes too dangerous for him to stay, so he joins Rebecca and Happy in their spaceship as they travel the cosmos.

20. Kuroko’s Basketball

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 75

Genre: Comedy, Sport | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kenshô Ono, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yuki Ono, Hirofumi Nojima, Chiwa Saitô

One of the best anime of the early 2010s, Kuroko’s Basketball helped pave the way for other extremely popular anime like Haikyuu and Ao Aoshi. If you’re new to anime and struggling to figure out to watch first, then we highly recommend binging all 75 episodes of Kuroko’s Basketball.

Kuroko, the unknown 6th member of the Generation of Miracles joins the Seirin High School basketball team. Skilled newcomer Taiga Kagami also joins the team, and together the pair make a devasting combination on the court that has a chance at beating the other members of the Generation of Miracles, and claiming the title of the best high school basketball team in Japan.

19. The Promised Neverland

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Sumire Morohoshi, Mariya Ise, Shinei Ueki, Hiyori Kono, Yuuko Mori

One episode alone was all it took to grip the entire anime community, and in one swift season, The Promised Neverland became one of the best anime to drop in 2019.

When three of the smartest orphans of Grace Field House break the rules by leaving the grounds, they discover a sinister dark secret. With their lives and the lives of the other orphans in danger, they must find a way to leave their seemingly perfect home.

18. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Ai Kayano, Daisuke Ono, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Satoshi Hino

What makes Saiki K so great is its ability to make fun of itself by using, and sometimes ridiculed, the various anime tropes. The deadpan and nonchalant approach toward Saiki K’s character only exemplifies the ridiculous nature of some anime.

High-school student Saiki was born with an array of superhuman abilities such as teleportation, telepathy, and psychokinesis. But rather than use his powers for anything grandiose, who only wishes to live a normal high school life, except his friends, and the various egos at school get in the way.

17. Dorohedoro

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Wataru Takagi, Reina Kondou, Ken’yû Horiuchi, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yû Kobayashi

Wonderfully vibrant and violent, Dorohedoro was arguably one of the most underrated anime shows to be released in 2020. Please, do not sleep on Dorohedoro!

In the district known as Hole, the strong prey on the weak and death is a common occurrence in day-to-day life. Separated from the laws and ethics that we are bound to, Hole has become a cesspool where magic dominates, using Hole’s inhabitants as a means for testing. Disgusted by the way the people of Hole are treated, Kaimon, a man of reptilian nature leads a personal hunt against those that run society in his quest for answers. Cursed by his appearance, only magic users can grant him a normal life once again.

16. Great Pretender

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Chiaki Kobayashi, Jun’ichi Suwabe, Natsumi Fujiwara, Yôhei Tadano, Mie Sonozaki

The wonderfully talented animators at WIT Studio brought the vibrant, bright, and colorful world of Great Pretender to life. Great Pretender could have easily wound up on Crunchyroll or FUNimation, but like getting the exclusive rights to Seven Deadly Sins and Edens Zero, Netflix is still a big player in the anime scene.

Professional swindler and the supposed best in Japan, Edamura Masato, and his partner in crime Kudo attempted to trick a Frenchmen in Asakusa, only to be swindled in return. Revealing himself to be Laurent Thierry, one of the best world’s best swindlers and leader of the Mafia. Edamura’s fate is now in Laurent Thierry’s hands as the young man engages in the Frenchman’s dirty jobs.

15. Violet Evergarden

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 14

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yui Ishikawa, Aya Endô, Takehito Koyasu, Takuya Inagaki, Daisuke Namikawa

One of the most visually captivating animes on Netflix with an incredibly tear-jerking story, Violet Evergarden should be on the watch list of every slice-of-life anime fan.

Violet Evergarden, a young girl formerly known as “the weapon,” has left the battlefield to start a new life at the CH Postal Service. There, she is deeply moved by the work of “Auto Memories Dolls,” who carry people’s thoughts and convert them into words. So begins her journey as an Auto Memories Doll, and comes face to face with various people’s emotions and differing shapes of love. All the while searching for the meaning of the words her mentor had last said to her.

14. Blue Exorcist

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Jun Fukuyama, Kôji Yusa, Kana Hanazawa, Kazuya Nakai

Blue Exorcist has been on and off the Netflix library for years and is arguably one of the most enjoyable. While the US library is still missing the Kyoto Saga, the first twelve episodes is more than enough for you to go searching for more episodes once you’ve binged season one on Netflix.

Rin Okumura is a seemingly ordinary and rebellious teenager until the day he is set upon by demons. His entire world is dropped on its head when he discovers that he is the son of Satan and that his body is the vessel his father needs to return to the Human world. Rather than joining his father Rin is sent to True Cross Academy and trains to become an exorcist, an organization of demon slayers that strive to keep the world safe from the forces of Satan.

13. One Punch Man

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa, Hiromichi Tezuka, Shôta Yamamoto, Yôji Ueda

One Punch Man has been a constant on the Netflix library since its addition in 2017 and in those past five years, it has been one of the most binged, and rewatched shows on the platform.

After saving the life of a child Saitama pledges to become a superhero. After his intensive training, Saitama achieves his goal but in the process loses his hair, and is unable to find a challenge, defeating all of his enemies with one punch. When he takes on the cyborg Genos as his disciple, he finally agrees to join the Hero Association.

12. BEASTARS

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Action, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Chikahiro Kobayashi, Yuki Ono, Sayaka Senbongi, Fukushi Ochiai, Sayumi Watabe

While many people may have laughed at the idea of BEASTARS at first, it’s not till you sit down and watch a few episodes, that suddenly you’ve binged both seasons and crave more.

In a society of anthropomorphic animals, the culture is divided between herbivores and carnivores. At Cherryton Academy, Legosi, a large but timid and quiet wolf is a member of the school’s drama club, working as a stagehand. The club is run by the star pupil Louis, a red deer. After the death and devouring of a student, the alpaca Tem, a wave of distrust rocks the school as the herbivores and carnivores are at odds. To make life even more complicated for Legosi, he has a fateful encounter with the dwarf rabbit Haru and soon develops very complicated feelings for her.

11. Neon Genisis Evangelion

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yuko Miyamura, Megumi Hayashibara, Kotono Mitsuishi, Megumi Ogata, Akira Ishida

One of the most iconic anime of the 90s, Evangelion is a household franchise in Japan amassing over $6 billion in revenue since its inception. In a surprising move, the iconic anime became an Original in 2019, making Netflix the exclusive home to stream Neon Genesis Evangelion online.

A “Second Impact” in the year 2015 that brings a global cataclysm has the world on the brink of destruction. It’s up to rookie Evangelion pilot Shinki Ikari, and the other Nerv agents to save the world before it’s too late.

10. Attack on Titan

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 25

Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yûki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, Trina Nishimura, Kishô Taniyama, Hiro Shimono, Hiroshi Kamiya

The only reason for Attack on Titan not ranking higher on this list is simply because Netflix has never been able to acquire more than the first season of the anime. One of the most popular anime on Netflix regardless of its missing seasons, Netflix continues to renew the license for the first season because fans continue to return time after time.

When wall Maria falls, Eren Jaeger’s mother and countless people are eaten by the monstrous titans. Vowing revenge upon the monsters, Eren’s goal is to join the Survey Corps, and find a way to eradicate the titans for good.

9. Hunter X Hunter

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 148

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Issei Futamata, Megumi Han, Mariya Ise, Miyuko Sawashiro, Daisuke Namikawa

One of the saddest tales of anime, not because of the story, but simply because the anime has yet to be concluded. Years on since the anime aired and fans are still hopeful that the series will be finished.

Gon Freecss is the son of a famous legendary hunter and aspires to become a legendary hunter too. With boundless potential, talent, and some incredible friends Gon Freecss has all the tools he needs to become the world’s greatest hunter and find his missing father.

8. Seven Deadly Sins

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 100

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Bryce Papenbrook, Erika Harlacher, Max Mittleman, Cristina Valenzuela, Erica Mendez

One of the very first anime that Netflix licensed exclusively, Seven Deadly Sins still remains as one of the most binged and beloved anime in the Netflix library.

In the kingdom of Britannia, the Holy Knights are the chief protectors of the nation. But when a small subset of knights known as the Seven Deadly Sins is framed for the assassination of the Chief Holy Knight Zaratas, it forces them into hiding. When a new threat arises, the princess of Britannia, Elizabeth, sets out to find the Seven Deadly Sins and save her kingdom.

7. Death Note

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 37

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 147 Minutes

Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Ryô Naitô, Naoya Uchida, Keiji Fujiwara, Kappei Yamaguchi

The edgy cousin of anime in the mid-200os, Death Note achieved a level of maturity for avid anime fans that others couldn’t achieve at the time. Death Note is almost like a rite of passage for any anime fans and should be added to your bucket list.

Light Yagami, an incredibly gifted high school begins purging the world of its criminals when he gets his hands on a Death Note, a notebook with the ability to kill anyone whose name is written inside. When L, an equally intelligent individual to Light, figures that the source of the deaths comes from Japan, the pair engage in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

6. Castlevania

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 32

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandro Reynoso, Theo James, Adetokumboh M’Cormack

One of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, Powerhouse Animation has more than done the anime adaptation justice. New or old to Castlevania, you shouldn’t be giving the anime a miss.

With the death of his wife at the hands of the Church, Dracula declares war on the human race. Summoning his generals, and hordes of demons, Dracula intends to wipe humanity off the face of the earth and leave a peaceful paradise in its place. However, standing in Dracula’s way is Trevor Belmont of the disgraced Belmont Clan, his dhampir son Alucard, and the mage Sypha Belnades.

5. Naruto

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 220

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Junko Takeuchi, Chie Nakamura, Noriaki Sugiyama, Kôichi Tôchika, Kazuhiko Inoue

One of the “Big Three” Naruto, much like One Piece, is a must-watch for any avid anime fan. You can stream the entirety of Naruto on Netflix before making your way onto its sequel series Naruto Shippuden.

The mischievous ninja Naruto has dreams of one day becoming the Hokage, the leader and most powerful member of the village.

4. Cowboy Bebop

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 58 Minutes

Cast: Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka, Megumi Hayashibara, Isshin Chiba, Aoi Tada

If the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop left a sour taste in your mouth, then take a step back to 1998, when one of the most iconic anime hit the small screen. With an iconic art style and an even more incredible score, Cowboy Bebop is not to be missed.

In the year 2071, humanity has colonized the solar system. Despite colonization, humanity is still the same desperate and power-hungry species where the strong prey on the weak. Living amongst the stars is bounty hunter duo Spike Spiegel and Jet Black, on the spaceship Bebop. Life on Bebop gets a little more complicated when the pair pick up a seductive femme fatale, a teenage hacker, and a psychic dog.

3. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 164

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Daisuke Ono, Unshô Ishizuka, Tôru Ohkawa, Fuminori Komatsu, Kenshô Ono

One of the most bizarre, but uniquely wonderful shows is Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. The first season didn’t take the world by storm, however, once Diamond is Unbreakable began airing, a meme was born and millions of new fans charged forward to binge on the series.

The Joestar family over the course of many generations has been using their powers for good confronting evil supernatural villains that appear in different time periods. Each unique story follows different members of the Joestar family and their adventures.

2. Demon Slayer

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Action, Adventure, Shonen | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hiro Shimono, Akari Kitô, Shinya Takahashi

One of the most popular Japanese franchises in the world right now, fans just can’t get enough of Demon Slayer. Netflix subscribers will have to settle for just the first season and hope and pray that season 2 makes its way to the library in the near future.

When a demon slaughters his family, Tanjiro and his sister, Nezuko as the only survivors. But Nezuko’s survival has come at a cost, as she slowly begins turning into a demon. Determined to avenge his family, and cure his sister, Tanjiro sets out to become a demon slayer.

1. One Piece

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 195

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, Kazuya Nakai, Hiroaki Hirata

At 195 episodes Netflix has just under 20% of the total number of One Piece episodes. New seasons have been added over periods of time, and currently, you can stream up the end of the Sky Island saga. However, new episodes are on the way soon, and fans new and old will be able to stream up to the end of the iconic Enies Lobby saga.

Rookie pirate Monkey D. Luffy sets sail in the East Blue with the goal of acquiring a pirate crew, a ship, and the fabled One Piece which grants the holder the title of the King of the Pirates.

