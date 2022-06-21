Upcoming Kevin Hart (HartBeat) Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Kevin Hart is a behemoth in the entertainment world and for the most part, has mostly attached himself and his production company to Netflix in recent years and as a result, has lots of upcoming projects to the streamer. Here’s every currently known Kevin Hart movie or series coming up on Netflix.

Netflix signed up to a “megadeal” with Kevin Hart’s HartBeat back in January 2021 and joins the huge list of creators and other production companies working exclusively with Netflix.

Current Kevin Hart Movies and Shows Exclusively on Netflix

Kevin Hart started working with Netflix back in 2016 with his first exclusive stand-up special. To date, there have been 9 Netflix Originals featuring Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart Stand-up Specials

Kevin Hart: What Now? (2016)

Def Comedy Jam 25 (2017)

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (2019)

Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (2020)

Best of Stand-up 2020 (2020)

Kevin Hart Series and Movies on Netflix

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (2019) – Hart highlights the fascinating contributions of black history’s unsung heroes in this entertaining and educational comedy special.

– Hart highlights the fascinating contributions of black history’s unsung heroes in this entertaining and educational comedy special. Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Season 1) – Docuseries released in 2019 – Amid turmoil in his career and marriage, comedian and film star Kevin Hart opens up about his personal breakthroughs as he navigates crises and fame.

– Docuseries released in 2019 – Amid turmoil in his career and marriage, comedian and film star Kevin Hart opens up about his personal breakthroughs as he navigates crises and fame. Fatherhood (2021) – A widowed new dad copes with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own. Inspired by a true story.

– A widowed new dad copes with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own. Inspired by a true story. True Story (Limited Series – 2021) – Kevin Hart makes his dramatic series debut in this provocative and addictive thriller that also features a powerhouse performance from Wesley Snipes.

Upcoming Kevin Hart Netflix Projects

The Man From Toronto

Coming to Netflix: June 24th, 2022

Acquired away from Sony Pictures, The Man From Toronto is one of the two Kevin Hart movies releasing in the summer of 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from The Man From Toronto which is described as an action-comedy:

“A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin—known only as The Man from Toronto—run into each other at a holiday rental.”

Starring alongside Hart in this movie is Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Ellen Barkin, and Lela Loren.

Me Time

Coming to Netflix: August 26th

Hart will be teaming up with Mark Wahlberg in this new comedy movie set to release in August. It comes from the director of Along Came Polly and writer of Zoolander, John Hamburg.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new movie:

“When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.”

Lift

HartBeat and 6th & Idaho productions are teaming up on this new heist thriller that’s being directed by F. Gary Gray best known for Straight Outta Compton and Men in Black: International.

The movie has been in production throughout the summer of 2022 but it’s unclear when the movie will be headed to the streamer. Our best guess is some time early in 2023.

Here’s what you can expect storywise:

“A master thief is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.”

Black Stallions

Purchased by Netflix in 2018, things have gone rather quiet on this package that would see Kevin Hart star alongside Don Cheadle and Lil Rel Howery.

The movie is believed to follow two brothers that also happen to be rival jockeys.

Jay Longino is writing with John Cheng and Marty Bowen producing.

Tidying up, Hart is set to produce a new stand-up special from David A. Arnold called It Ain’t for the Weak! in a similar manner to London Hughes: To Catch a Dick released in 2020 and Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! released in 2021.

Away from Netflix, Hartbeat is producing Route 66 for Discovery+, Storytown for HBO Max, and True to Size for Peacock. He’s also set to star in Borderlands for Lionsgate