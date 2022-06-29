What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: June 29th, 2022

Happy Wednesday and welcome to your first rundown on what’s new on Netflix. We’ve got 10 new titles to cover today with some excellent new TV and movie picks. Here’s everything new on Netflix and what’s trending for June 29th, 2022.

Missed any of the new releases from last week? You missed out on 36 new releases. Looking ahead to the rest of the week we’ve got a boat load of new movies coming on the first of the month including the likes of I Am Legend, Zero Dark Thirty, Police Academy, and more. Plus, of course, we’ve got volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix For June 29th

Top Gear (2 Seasons)

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Reality-TV

Cast: Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, Rory Reid

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: Nominated for 7 BAFTA 12 wins & 22 nominations total

Believe it or not, at one time Netflix was the best place to watch Top Gear in the United States with close to 20 seasons available at any one time. That catalog of seasons slowly dwindled overtime before the BBC reality series was removed entirely in 2017.

Now fast-forward five years, Top Gear is back with two seasons with the new hosts (although all the assets and metadata for the series is wrong).

Season 24 and season 25 were added which sees Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, and Rory Reid host although the show has largely kept the same format since the Jeremy Clarkson days. It sees the three hosts compete with different cars in challenges traveling around the world.

Beauty (2022)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Andrew Dosunmu

Cast: Gracie Marie Bradley, Aleyse Shannon, Niecy Nash

Writer: Lena Waithe

Runtime: 100 min

Netflix’s big movie of the week is Beauty starring Giancarlo Esposito and Gracie Marie Bradley. It comes from the director of Mother of George and Restless City and here’s what you can expect if you decide to give the movie a spin this week:

“A young singer on the brink of a promising career finds herself torn between a domineering family, industry pressures and her love for her girlfriend.”

Netflix also hopes that this movie will go on to win awards with the movie having received a limited theatrical release starting last week on June 22nd.

Café Minamdang (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Cast: Seo In-guk, Oh Yeon-seo, Kwak Si-yang, Kang Mi-na, Kwon Soo-hyun, Joung Man-sik

Runtime: 69 mins

Kickstarting this week for 9 weeks is the new K-drama thriller adapted from a book. We’ll be getting new episodes every Monday and Tuesday henceforth. The series has been receiving rave reviews in South Korea where the series airs on KBS and early reviews from Western audiences are equally as strong.

Here’s the full synopsis for the new series:

“A suspicious business that offers the services of a purportedly all-knowing shaman catches the attention of a tenacious police inspector.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week So Far

6 New Movies Added

BEAUTY (2022) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Blasted (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Norwegian – When an alien invasion interrupts a bachelor party, two childhood friends reunite as the kick-ass laser tag duo they once were to fight back.

– TV-MA – Norwegian – When an alien invasion interrupts a bachelor party, two childhood friends reunite as the kick-ass laser tag duo they once were to fight back. Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday (2022) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – When falling coconuts keep everyone awake all night on vacation, Chip and Potato come up with a plan to help the family get a puggy good night’s sleep!

– TV-Y – English – When falling coconuts keep everyone awake all night on vacation, Chip and Potato come up with a plan to help the family get a puggy good night’s sleep! Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Comedian Cristela Alonzo spills on learning English from “The Price Is Right,” getting COVID on her birthday and how money really can buy happiness.

– TV-MA – English – Comedian Cristela Alonzo spills on learning English from “The Price Is Right,” getting COVID on her birthday and how money really can buy happiness. Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World (2017) – TV-MA – English – Filmmaker Catherine Bainbridge examines the musical contributions of indigenous artists and their influence on popular culture.

– TV-MA – English – Filmmaker Catherine Bainbridge examines the musical contributions of indigenous artists and their influence on popular culture. Visaranai (2015) – TV-MA – Tamil – In this fact-based drama, politically motivated cops in Andhra Pradesh set out to frame four Tamil laborers for a crime, torturing them to no avail.

4 New TV Series Added

Café Minamdang (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Will this expert team unearth legendary pirate treasure? Follow the hunt for buried gold amid the harsh Alaskan wilderness in this documentary series.

– TV-14 – English – Will this expert team unearth legendary pirate treasure? Follow the hunt for buried gold amid the harsh Alaskan wilderness in this documentary series. The Upshaws (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

– TV-14 – English – A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series. Top Gear (2 Seasons) – TV-PG – English – A crew of car lovers tests the limits of luxury vehicles in this hit show that also features celebrities racing on a test track.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for June 29th, 2022

