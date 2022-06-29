Tom Lynch and WildBrain Team for Supernatural Series ‘Fanger’ on Netflix

WildBrain and Tom Lynch are partnering up to release a new supernatural kids live-action series for Netflix which is going under the working title of Fanger, What’s on Netflix has learned.

Tom Lynch and his production company are on board to produce the series. Best known for his years at Nickelodeon, he’s produced the likes of Make It Pop, The Secret World of Alex Mack, and most recently for the network, The Other Kingdom. He was referred to as the David E. Kelley of Tween TV by the New York Times.

WildBrain is also producing the project with Angela Boudreault and Adam Benish listed as producers.

The Canadian entertainment company based out of Halifax is best known for its animation and live-action kids slate including the likes of Johnny Test and Carmen Sandiego for Netflix, the various live-action Degrassi series, and The Snoopy Show.

The animation team of WildBrain are currently hard at work prepping Sonic: Prime for release on Netflix in 2022 and just announced a new series for Peacock based on Caillou.

Nicole Hilliard-Forde is serving as casting director on the new series.

Warren P. Sonoda is set to direct on the new live-action series. The Canadian director also serves as head of the Canadian Directors Guild and is known for working on Netflix’s Trailer Park Boys, Utopia Falls, and Make It Pop.

We don’t have a huge amount of detail on story or cast just yet but we do have a short logline about the show which gives us some idea as to what to expect:

“After a preteen girl realizes she has supernatural powers, she embarks on a search for who her birth parents were, and who – or what – that makes her.”

The project got underway with filming on June 23rd, 2022. It will be filmed in Toronto, Canada and is scheduled to wrap filming in early October 2022 (current schedules suggest it’ll have wrapped by October 12th) which ultimately suggests that the show may be on our screens at some point in 2023.

Netflix did not respond to a request for comment on the project.

We’ll keep you updated as and when we learn more about Fanger in the coming weeks and months.