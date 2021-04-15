Shawn Levy / 21 Laps Shows & Movies Coming to Netflix

Shawn Levy and his production company 21 Laps Entertainment have created some huge hits for Netflix. As you may know, both are under an output deal for Netflix and has plenty of content coming up. Here’s an updated list of every project coming to Netflix that we know about from Shawn Levy and 21 Laps Entertainment.

As you may know, Netflix works with a myriad of different creators under so-called output deals. That means the creators produce multiple titles for Netflix. Ryan Murphy has a huge lineup of titles on the way to Netflix and we’re just starting to learn more about David Benioff and D.B. Weiss‘s plans for Netflix too.

Shawn Levy Projects Released on Netflix So Far

Stranger Things (Seasons 1-3) – First released in July 2016

– First released in July 2016 Kodachrome – April 20th, 2017

– April 20th, 2017 I Am Not Okay with This (Season 1) – February 26th, 2020 – Sadly not set to return for season 2.

– February 26th, 2020 – Sadly not set to return for season 2. Unsolved Mysteries (Reboot – Season 1-2) – First released on July 1, 2020

– First released on July 1, 2020 Dash & Lily (Season 1) – November 10th, 2020 – Reportedly renewed for season 2.

– November 10th, 2020 – Reportedly renewed for season 2. Love and Monsters – Released on Netflix outside the US on April 14th, 2021

Upcoming 21 Shawn Levy / 21 Laps Projects Coming Soon to Netflix

Here’s a look at all the upcoming projects involving Shawn Levy and/or the production company, 21 Laps Entertainment.

Shadow and Bone

Coming to Netflix: April 23rd, 2021

If you love Stranger Things, then Shadow and Bone will absolutely be up your alley.

The series will be following a young woman who finds she has superpowers. Throughout the course of the 8 episodes, we’ll be following her as she battles with an elusive evil force.

Among the cast is Ben Barnes, Daisy Head, Andy Apollo and Luke Pasqualino.

Stranger Things (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Likely Q4 2021

Let’s start with the show that kickstarted the relationship off. Stranger Things is a giant series on Netflix, it’s in the top 5 most-watched shows on Netflix of all time and is probably why a lot of you joined up to Netflix in the first place.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is set to release in 2021 and there’s a lot of news to be keeping up with regarding the series which you can do right here at What’s on Netflix.

The Duffer Brothers also have an output deal that’s separate from the 21 Laps Entertainment deal.

The Adam Project

Levy will direct this sci-fi thriller that will see him reteam with Ryan Reynold with the pair recently working together on Free Guy.

The story is about a man traveling back in time to get help saving the world from his 13-year-old self.

The cast for this is huge with Reynolds headlining alongside Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener.

Lost Ollie

Set to be directed by Peter Ramsey, Lost Ollie is about a lost toy searching across the countryside for its owner.

The limited series was in production throughout late 2020 and into 2021.

Advertisement

Mary J. Blige, Gina Rodriguez, Jonathan Groff, Jake Johnson and Tim Blake Nelson headline the project.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Sitting in the horror/thriller genre is the upcoming movie directed by Patrick Brice.

The movie is about a teenage girl who is troubled by a series of murders taking place at her high school.

Currently attached to star is Sarah Dugdale, Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin and Kayla Heller.

All the Light We Cannot See

Back in March 2019, we got the first word that Netflix would be picking up All the Light We Cannot See as a limited series.

It’s based on the award-winning novel of the same name that’s set during WW2.

Alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Josh Barry are set to produce.

Dark Days At The Magna Carta

Announced in May 2020, we got word that Shawn Levy and Netflix had picked up the rights to Dark Days At The Magna Carta, a thriller from Michael Paisley.

Sadly, it’s super early in development as of the time of publishing although it’s said that the project would likely become a franchise.

The Poet

Announced in April 2021, this film will adapt a true-crime article that’s been described as a mix of Gone Girl and The Gift.

Here’s what we can expect:

“Tells the story of Ruth Finley, who escaped a murderer as a teen only to find herself on the run again decades later as the BTK killer terrorizes her hometown. With a team of police investigators and her devoted husband intent on saving her, the identity of her tormentor is too chilling to believe.”

What project are you most looking forward to seeing from 21 Laps Entertainment and Shawn Levy on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.