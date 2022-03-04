First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Welcome to a super early look at what’s scheduled to come to Netflix throughout April 2022 in the United States. Below, we’ll list all the upcoming new movies and shows coming soon to the service.

As always, you’ll want to keep an eye on the removals scheduled for April 2022. Among the big removals planned so far is a collection of Pokemon titles and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

What’s Coming to Netflix Daily in April 2022

This is the first time we’ve ever done a daily section!

Trivia Quest (Season 1) N – New episodes starting from April 1st through April 30th with daily quizzes of 24 questions each.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 1st

Argo (2012) – Thriller biopic on a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film. Winner of 3 Oscars and a frequent removal and addition to Netflix.

– Thriller biopic on a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film. Winner of 3 Oscars and a frequent removal and addition to Netflix. Battle: Freestyle (Season 1) N – Norweigen rap & hip-hop teen film.

– Norweigen rap & hip-hop teen film. Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1) – Beyblade anime series that aired between 2020 and 2021.

– Beyblade anime series that aired between 2020 and 2021. Forever Out of My League / Sempre più bello (2022) N – Italian rom-com.

– Italian rom-com. Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) N – Reece Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine returns for more house organizing in this reality series.

How To Train Your Dragon (2010) – Dreamworks animated movie about a hapless young Viking aspiring to hunt dragons but instead, he befriends one.

– Dreamworks animated movie about a hapless young Viking aspiring to hunt dragons but instead, he befriends one. Rurouni Kenshin (2012) – Japanese action movie about a former assassin who has resolved to never kill again has his vow sorely tested.

– Japanese action movie about a former assassin who has resolved to never kill again has his vow sorely tested. Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (2010) – Shrek is experiencing a mid-life crisis in this epic final installment of Shrek.

– Shrek is experiencing a mid-life crisis in this epic final installment of Shrek. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) – Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law stars in the second major live-action Sherlock Holmes movie from WB directed by Guy Ritchie.

– Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law stars in the second major live-action Sherlock Holmes movie from WB directed by Guy Ritchie. The Blind Side (2009) – Oscar-winning sports biopic directed by John Lee Hancock telling the story of Michael Oher. Sandra Bullock stars.

– Oscar-winning sports biopic directed by John Lee Hancock telling the story of Michael Oher. Sandra Bullock stars. The Bubble (2022) N – Comedy directed by Judd Apatow about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

The Last Bus (Season 1) N – Sci-fi road trip adventure telling the story of a group of mismatched school kids banding together to face a fearsome new machine intelligence.

The Rental (2020) – Horror mystery from IFC Films. About two couples renting a vacation home for a weekend getaway. Stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Shiela Vand, and Jeremy Allen White.

– Horror mystery from IFC Films. About two couples renting a vacation home for a weekend getaway. Stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Shiela Vand, and Jeremy Allen White. Welcome to Eden (Season 1) N – Spanish sci-fi drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 6th

Pálpito (Season 1) N – A new Spanish language telenovela.

– A new Spanish language telenovela. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) N – The creators of Love is Blind brings us yet another reality series that sees six different couples approaching marriage put their relationships to the test.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 8th

Dancing on Glass (2022) N – Spanish drama about a suicide, a jealous dance company, and an obsessive relationship. Starring María Pedraza.

Green Eggs & Ham (Season 2) N – The second season of this animated series sees “Guy” and “Sam” venturing out on a road trip to save an endangered animal from a far-off zoo.

– The second season of this animated series sees “Guy” and “Sam” venturing out on a road trip to save an endangered animal from a far-off zoo. Tiger & Bunny (Season 2) N – First 13 episodes of the Japanese anime series.

– First 13 episodes of the Japanese anime series. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022) N – Korean spy thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 13th

Almost Happy (Season 2) N – Argentinian comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 14th

Ultraman (Season 2) N – Japanese sci-fi anime series returns for a long-anticipated second season (the first arrived back in April 2019).

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 15th

Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) N – A new courtroom drama series from David E. Kelley who is behind Big Little Lies and Melissa James Gibson who is behind House of Cards.

– A new courtroom drama series from David E. Kelley who is behind Big Little Lies and Melissa James Gibson who is behind House of Cards. Choose or Die (2022) N – Horror starring Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 22nd

Along for the Ride (2022) N – Romantic drama based on the novel by Sarah Dessen. Starring Emma Pasarow and Andie MacDowell.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 28th

Bubble (2022) N – Japanese anime movie from director Tetsurô Araki.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 29th

Honeymoon with My Mother (2022) N – Spanish-language comedy.

– Spanish-language comedy. Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2) N – The final half of the final season of Ozark. It’s one of Netflix’s biggest shows to date and will no doubt be going out with a bang.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in the United States in April 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.