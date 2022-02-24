Welcome to an early look at what’s set to leave Netflix in the United States in April 2022. A huge number of animated movies are set to leave alongside a slew of Pokemon titles.

For those unaware, removals on Netflix happen because the streaming service doesn’t own all of its content. In many instances, it essentially rents movies and TV shows for a fixed period of time.

As Netflix describes it:

“Netflix partners with content providers to license streaming rights for a variety of TV shows and movies. We also produce in-house or acquire exclusive rights to stream content such as Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, BoJack Horseman, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and many more. These productions are called Netflix originals.”

We list removals differently compared to other outlets in that we include titles on the actual day of removal. All other outlets tend to list removals as the “last day of streaming”. That means that if you want to watch any of the titles, you’ll need to do so before the clock strikes midnight on the day before the removal.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2022

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 1st, 2022

300 (2006)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Bee Movie (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

Bright Star (2009)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove (2010)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Good Burger (1997)

Gremlins (1984)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hook (1991)

I Love You, Man (2009)

In the Cut (2003)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Jumanji (1995)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Runaway Bride (1999)

The Hangover (2009)

The Holiday (2006)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Woo (1998)

