‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Better Call Saul season 5 has long since aired on AMC with season 6 now confirmed to air in April 2022. Some of you may already have access to season 5 but in the US, its Netflix release is tied to season 6 releasing. Finally, however, we now know that Better Call Saul S5 is coming to Netflix US on April 4th, 2022.

It’s been a great few years to be a Breaking Bad fan, headlined with Better Call Saul telling us the origin story of the wise-talking Saul Goodman. In addition, in late 2019 we were treated to El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie that concluded Jessie Pinkman’s story.

Season 5 of Better Call Saul premiered on AMC all the way back in February 23rd, 2020 and once again consisted of 10 episodes. It wrapped on April 20th, 2020.

Season 6 of Better Call Saul is confirmed but has faced significant delays (the longest in the show’s history). The sixth season is set to be the show’s final with a total of 13 episodes wrapping up Jimmy McGill’s full transition into Saul Goodman. It’s due to premiere on April 18th, 2022, and will come to Netflix internationally weekly.

Let’s now take a look at when season 5 will be on Netflix.

When will Better Call Saul season 5 be on Netflix in the US and Canada?

Those in Canada, the United States, South Africa, and Spain will have the longest to wait for Better Call Saul season 5.

As the show airs first in the US, it takes a while for the license to become available to Netflix in these regions and they don’t get the weekly treatment that others do.

Season 4, for example, was added to Netflix on February 9th, 2020 just weeks before S5 was due to air. However, season 3 was added to Netflix in March 2018 before the August air date.

In the past years, we’ve always seen new seasons added shortly before the next is set to air and that’s now confirmed to happen for season 5 too.

Season 5 of Better Call Saul is now confirmed to come to Netflix US on April 4th, 2022

Better Call Saul Season 5 Netflix International Release Schedule

As per previous seasons such as season 3 and 4 of Better Call Saul, new episodes dropped weekly on Netflix after the episodes aired on AMC in the United States.

This weekly release schedule applies to Netflix in regions such as the United Kingdom, mainland Europe including Poland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, and Turkey. It also applies to the release schedule for Latin America and Asian regions. Weekly episodes of Better Call Saul S5 does not apply to South Africa, Canada, Iceland or Spain.

New episodes began dropping on Netflix from February 24th onwards.

Better Call Saul s5 will launch weekly from 24 Feb which is good because it's been 2 months since El Camino and we need more from the Gilligan Cinematic Universe. pic.twitter.com/seadUuav04 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 21, 2019

Here’s the full release schedule for 2020. Note that episode 1 will drop after its Sunday premiere. Episode 2 will then air on its regular Monday spot and come to Netflix on its regular Tuesday spot.

Episode Number AMC Air Date Netflix Release Date 501 February 23, 2020 February 24, 2020 502 February 24, 2020 February 25, 2020 503 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 504 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 505 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 506 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 507 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 508 April 6, 2020 April 7, 2020 509 April 13, 2020 April 14, 2020 510 April 20, 2020 April 21, 2020

As per all Netflix releases, they were made available at 8 AM GMT.

We’ll keep this post-up-to-date as time progresses with all the release news regarding Better Call Saul season 5. For now, tell us in the comments if you’re looking forward to the next season.