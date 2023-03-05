First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2023

It’s time for another look ahead at the new movies and series set to arrive on Netflix, and this time, we’re looking at everything coming to Netflix throughout April 2023.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix in April 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 1st

American Hustle (2013) – A huge ensemble cast comes together for this movie based on the true story of a con man and his lover assisting an FBI agent in exposing political corruption.

– Kids animation series. Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) – Tom Hanks, Julia Robers and Philip Seymour Hoffman star in this Oscar-nominated drama.

– All your favorite monsters from popular culture come together in this animated comedy from Sony Animation. Features the voices of Adam Sandler, Kevin James, and Andy Samberg. Norm of the North (2016) – Animated feature film about a polar bear who has to go to New York City to stop the plans of housing developing in the Arctic.

– DreamWorks animation movie about scheming raccoon who fools a mismatched family of forest creatures into helping him repay a debt of food. Safari (2022) – African movie from director Bill Afwani.

The Bourne Legacy (2012) – Jeremy Renner suits up as another estranged operative finding himself at odds with the CIA.

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (Season 1) – New animated spinoff to the 2D Thomas & Friends franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 2nd

War Sailor (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Norwegian drama series set just after WWII commencing and follows a merchant ship facing a fight to survive.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 4th

Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 6th

Beef (Season 1) Netflix Original – Comedy-drama from A24 Television starring Ali Wong and Steven Yuen.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 7th

Chupa (2023) Netflix Original – Family fantasy adventure movie from director Jonás Cuarón, produced by Chris Columbus. About a young teenager making a companion in the form of a young chupacabra.

Transatlantic (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Gillian Jacobs and Cory Michael Smith star in this biopic series about a journalist who organizes the safe passage out of France and onto the U.S. for thousands of refugees in danger of losing their lives.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 13th

Florida Man (Season 1) Netflix Original – Édgar Ramírez will portray Mike Valentine in this new limited series from Donald Todd about an ex-cop dragged into another case.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 14th

Queenmaker (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean political drama series.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) Netflix Original – Movie sequel to the flagship historical drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 19th

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023) Netflix Original – Kids special serving as the 30th anniversary special to the Power Rangers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 20th

Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indonesian comedy sitcom.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 21st

Rough Diamonds (Season 1) Netflix Original – Belgian crime series about a prodigal son who sends his family’s empire into crushing debt.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 27th

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023) Netflix Original – Rachael Leigh Cook and Scott Ly star in this romantic comedy.

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The second half of the final season of the feel-good drama moved up from its original June release date.

– The second half of the final season of the feel-good drama moved up from its original June release date. ***** (Season 2) Netflix Original – Under embargo – TBA.

– Under embargo – TBA. The Nurse (Season 1) Netflix Original – Danish crime series based on a book.

