First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2020

June Release Dates TBD

Dark (Season 3) N – Dark is all but confirmed to be coming to Netflix likely on June 27th but we’re going to stick it here in case that turns out not to be the case!

– Dark is all but confirmed to be coming to Netflix likely on June 27th but we’re going to stick it here in case that turns out not to be the case! The Politician (Season 2) N – The next season of the Ryan Murphy series where Payton will be running for an actual office with his crack team.

– The next season of the Ryan Murphy series where Payton will be running for an actual office with his crack team. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Season 1) N – New animated series based on the popular Hasbro title.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st

Priest (2011) – Horror thriller starring Maggie Q about a priest hunting down vampires.

The Healer (2017) – Family comedy-drama about a young man who is granted the power of healing.

– Family comedy-drama about a young man who is granted the power of healing. The Show (2017) – Thriller starring Josh Duhamel where a reality show becomes a game where contestants begin ending their lives for the enjoyment of the audience.

– Thriller starring Josh Duhamel where a reality show becomes a game where contestants begin ending their lives for the enjoyment of the audience. The Stolen (2017) – Action-adventure movie about a woman who is searching for her kidnapped son in the Wild West.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

Fuller House (Season 5b) N – The final farewell season for the Tanner family. Comedy sitcom.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

Lady Bird (2017) – A24 and Greta Gerwig three years ago bought the multi-Oscar nominated Lady Bird to our screens. The comedy starring Saoirse Ronan is about a 17-year-old growing up in California.

Killing Gunther (2017) – High stakes comedy action starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taran Killam

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 4th

Baki (Season 2 – Part 3) N – The next batch of episodes for the anime fighting series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

The Last Days of American Crime (2020) N – Heist thriller based on the comic series of the same name.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 10th

Lenox Hill (Season 1) N – Docu-series on the New York hospital.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 12th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2) N – The next set of episodes for the beautifully animated kids series about a girl navigating the world after an apocalyptic event.

– The next set of episodes for the beautifully animated kids series about a girl navigating the world after an apocalyptic event. The Woods (Season 1) N – Polish thriller series

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 18th

A Whisker Away (2020) N – Anime fantasy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Father Soldier Son (2020) N – Documentary from the New York Times following a military family over the course of 10 years.

– Documentary from the New York Times following a military family over the course of 10 years. One Way for Tomorrow (2020) N – New Turkish romance movie.

