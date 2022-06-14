First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in July 2022

Welcome to your first look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout July 2022. There are plenty of exciting new movies and TV shows to look forward to, including the epic finale to the fourth season of Stranger Things.

We’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in July 2022.

More additions will be announced throughout June and July, so we’ll make sure to update the list below with all of the relevant information.

July Netflix Release Date TBC

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 1) N

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 1st, 2022

Cult of Chucky (Season 1) N – Horror – With the help of his former wife Chucky returns to enact his revenge upon some old enemies and terrorize victim Nica.

– Horror – With the help of his former wife Chucky returns to enact his revenge upon some old enemies and terrorize victim Nica. Stranger Things (Season 4: Volume 2) N – Fantasy-Horror – As Vecna continues terrorizing the town of Hawkins, it’s up to the Hellfire Club, Eleven, Hopper, and Joyce to stop him.

Underworld (2003) – Action-Horror – Selene, a vampire warrior, is trapped in the conflict between vampires and werewolves as she tries to keep the human, Michael, who is sought by the werewolves.

– Action-Horror – Selene, a vampire warrior, is trapped in the conflict between vampires and werewolves as she tries to keep the human, Michael, who is sought by the werewolves. Underworld Evolution (2006) – Action-Horror – Selena and Michael hunt for clues that will reveal the past of the vampires and werewolves, and why they are at war.

– Action-Horror – Selena and Michael hunt for clues that will reveal the past of the vampires and werewolves, and why they are at war. Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) – Action-Horror – Centuries ago, the aristocratic vampires reigned supreme over the Lycans, their unwilling slaves. But a Lycan rebellion against their tyrannical masters leads to the centuries-old war between the vampires and the werewolves.

– Action-Horror – Centuries ago, the aristocratic vampires reigned supreme over the Lycans, their unwilling slaves. But a Lycan rebellion against their tyrannical masters leads to the centuries-old war between the vampires and the werewolves. Underworld Awakening (2012) – Action-Horror – When humanity discovers the existence of vampires and werewolves, the war to eradicate both species commences. The vampire warrior Selene helps lead the battle against humankind.

– Action-Horror – When humanity discovers the existence of vampires and werewolves, the war to eradicate both species commences. The vampire warrior Selene helps lead the battle against humankind. Up in the Air (2009) – Romantic-Comedy – Ryan Bingham has enjoyed the benefits of traveling around the country, and paid to fire people. But his lifestyle is threatened when he begins to catch feelings for his casual hook up Alex, and a fresh new hire proposes a new business model.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 6th, 2022

Control Z (Season 3) N – Mexican Thriller – When a hacker begins releasing the secrets of students across the entire high school, social outcast Sofia begins investigating the identity of the hacker.

– Mexican Thriller – When a hacker begins releasing the secrets of students across the entire high school, social outcast Sofia begins investigating the identity of the hacker. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between (2022) N – Romantic Comedy – Claire and Adan have committed to breaking up before college, but to celebrate their relationship they go an epic last date.

– Romantic Comedy – Claire and Adan have committed to breaking up before college, but to celebrate their relationship they go an epic last date. King of Stonks (Miniseries) N – German Thriller – Felix Armand, the mastermind behind the most successful FinTech company in Germany battles controversy, personal ambition, and politics as attempts to claw his way to the very top.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 7th, 2022

Karma’s World (Season 3) N – Children’s animation – Gifted middle schooler Karma uses her musical talents and ambitions to solve any problem.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 8th, 2022

Boo Bitch (Limited Series) N – Comedy – After living her life under the radar, high school senior Erika Vu decides to seize the day, only to discover she died the previous night and is now a ghost.

– Comedy – After living her life under the radar, high school senior Erika Vu decides to seize the day, only to discover she died the previous night and is now a ghost. Dangerous Liaisons (2022) N – Romantic drama – In 18th century France, two nobles play a dangerous game of seduction when a bet is made to seduce and corrupt a newly married woman.

– Romantic drama – In 18th century France, two nobles play a dangerous game of seduction when a bet is made to seduce and corrupt a newly married woman. The Longest Night (Season 1) N – Crime thriller – A group of armed men are sent to a psychiatric prison in order to capture an incarcerated serial killer, but are met with fierce resistance from the prison director.

– Crime thriller – A group of armed men are sent to a psychiatric prison in order to capture an incarcerated serial killer, but are met with fierce resistance from the prison director. The Sea Beast (2022) N – Animated adventure – The legendary monster hunter Jacob Holland is saddled with stowaway Maisie Brumble, and becomes an unexpected ally. The pair embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters, making history together.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 13th, 2022

Sintonia (Season 3) N – Brazilian crime drama – Three São Paulo shanty town teens struggle to navigate their way out of a life of drugs, music, and religion.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 14th, 2022

Resident Evil (Season 1) N – Horror – Based on Capcom’s beloved video game franchise, Resident Evil takes place three decades on from the discovery of the T-Virus. But a new outbreak threatens to unravel the dark secrets that the Umbrella Corporation has tried to keep hidden.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 15th, 2022

Farzar (Season 1) N – Adult animated comedy – Prince Fichael and his crew flee their doomed human city in order to fight an evil alien species hell-bent on killing them.

– Adult animated comedy – Prince Fichael and his crew flee their doomed human city in order to fight an evil alien species hell-bent on killing them. Jaadugar (2022) N – Hindi romantic comedy – In order to marry the girl he loves, a small-time magician in Neemuch must win a local football tournament.

– Hindi romantic comedy – In order to marry the girl he loves, a small-time magician in Neemuch must win a local football tournament. Persuasion (2022) N – Romantic drama – It’s been eight years since Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a man below her social status. But upon meeting again, will Anne receive a chance at love?

– Romantic drama – It’s been eight years since Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a man below her social status. But upon meeting again, will Anne receive a chance at love? Remarriage & Desires (Season 1) N – Korean drama – Thanks to an exclusive matchmaking agency, women are given the chance to marry the most desirable bachelors in society.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 20th, 2022

Virgin River (Season 4) N – Romantic drama – Nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe leaves the hustle and bustle of LA for a fresh new start in a Northern Californian town.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 21st, 2022

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 5) N – Animated adventure – Six teens attending Jurassic World’s Camp Cretaceous are left stranded on Isla Nublar when the Indominus Rex runs riot.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 22nd, 2022

The Gray Man (2022) N – Action thriller – The CIA’s most skilled operative, Count Gentry, is forced to go on the run after discovering some dark agency secrets and a bounty put on his head by a former psychopathic colleague.

What’s New on Netflix UK on July 29th, 2022

Purple Hearts (2022) N -Romantic drama – Sharpwitted and aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie works at a bar in Austin, Texas, where she encounters army trainee Luke. Changing the course of their lives forever, Cassie dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter, but since her diabetes diagnosis, she has been drowning in medical bills.

-Romantic drama – Sharpwitted and aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie works at a bar in Austin, Texas, where she encounters army trainee Luke. Changing the course of their lives forever, Cassie dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter, but since her diabetes diagnosis, she has been drowning in medical bills. Uncouple (Season 1) N – Romantic comedy – Michael’s perfect life falls apart when his husband of 17 years unexpectedly leaves him, leaving Michael to face his two nightmares, losing his soulmate and finding himself as a single gay man in his mid-40s.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in July 2022? Let us know in the comments below!