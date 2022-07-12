What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 12th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got six new releases to cover. We’ll also check on what’s trending in Netflix’s top 10s where Stranger Things and Girl in the Picture top their respective TV and movie lists.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we’ve got some huge movies coming up on Friday including the new Tom Holland Uncharted movie.

On the removals front this week, Netflix is going to see the removal of a number of high-profile anime series including Angel Beats!, God Eater, and GRANBLUE FANTASY the Animation.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for July 12th

Valley of the Dead (2020)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Director: Alberto de Toro, Javier Ruiz Caldera

Cast: Miki Esparbé, Aura Garrido, Luis Callejo

Writer: Jaime Marques, Cristian Conti, Manuel Martín

Runtime: 101 min

Acquired from Sony Pictures, this new Spanish-language movie is perfect if you’re in the mood from zombies. Also known as Malnazidos, the movie is set during the Spanish Civil War where we follow a small group of supposed sworn enemies who must work together when they encounter flesh-eating zombies created in a Nazi experiment.

All American: Homecoming (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Sport

Cast: Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde

Writer: Nkechi Okoro

Runtime: 42 mins

In a highly unusual and unexpected movie, All American: Homecoming, the spin-off to the main All American series has dropped onto Netflix today. It’s the first title to come to Netflix outside the conclusion of The CW’s output deal with Netflix several years ago.

All American is extremely popular on Netflix so it makes sense that the streamer wants the spin-off too but why didn’t HBO Max want it? Time will tell.

Here’s what you can expect from the spin-off series:

“A young tennis hopeful and an elite baseball player chase their dreams while dealing with the never-ending hurdles of college life.”

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Stand-up

Director: Mike Binder

Cast: Bill Burr

Runtime: 82 min

If you can believe it, Bill Burr returns for a record-breaking fifth stand-up special today.

In this special, Burr rails off on cancel culture, feminism, getting bad reviews from his wife and a life-changing epiphany during a fiery stand-up set.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 12th, 2022

4 New Movies Added Today

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (2022) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English For Jojo (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – When her best friend Jojo falls in love and moves on from their wild dating adventures in Berlin, Paula does everything she can to sabotage her wedding.

– TV-MA – German – When her best friend Jojo falls in love and moves on from their wild dating adventures in Berlin, Paula does everything she can to sabotage her wedding. My Daughter’s Killer (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – A father fights for decades to bring his daughter’s killer to justice in France and Germany before taking extreme measures. A true crime documentary.

– TV-MA – French – A father fights for decades to bring his daughter’s killer to justice in France and Germany before taking extreme measures. A true crime documentary. Valley of the Dead (2020) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

2 New TV Series Added Today

All American: Homecoming (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English How to Change Your Mind (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Author Michael Pollan leads the way in this docuseries exploring the history and uses of psychedelics, including LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and mescaline.

