Every HBO and Max Show on Netflix and What’s Coming Next

In 2023, the unthinkable happened. HBO was coming to Netflix. A slew of shows from the back catalog of the premium cable channel has landed on Netflix in dozens of regions worldwide. Want to know every HBO show that’s come so far and what’s next?

With the notable exception being a stint in the mid-2010s where HBO licensed some of its older titles to Prime Video, HBO content has been locked to HBO. In mid-2023, news revealed that as part of Warner Bros. Discovery engaging again in licensing, several high-profile back catalog HBO shows would make their way onto Netflix.

Please note that given the regional nature of licensing, this article may have sections that apply to you and others that don’t. We’ll do our best to include accurate region availability with the help of Unogs.

This list will be updated over time to reflect new dates, new titles, and regional updates.

List of HBO Shows on Netflix

Note: Listed in order of release on Netflix.

Insecure

Released on Netflix: July 3rd, 2023 (other regions picked up in August 2023)

Region Availability: At least 14 countries, including the US, Latin America, Spain, Portugal, Czech Republic, Hungary, The Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia

Only Netflix in the United States picked up Insecure initially in early July 2023, with more international regions picking it up in early August 2023.

Created and starring Issa Rae, the romantic comedy series follows the story of a modern-day African-American woman navigating the modern world. The show ran on HBO between 2016 and 2021 for 44 episodes in total across five seasons. Starring alongside Rae in the series included Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, and Lisa Joyce.

Since its addition to Netflix, the show spent four days in the US top 10s before dropping out.

Ballers

Released on Netflix: August 16th, 2023

Region Availability: At least 19 countries, including Netflix US, Latin American, and select European territories.

Dwayne Johnson is perhaps best known for his massive action movie roles or even his long stint on WWE. However, in 2015, he appeared in his first HBO series, starring as Spencer Strassmore, a former football superstar who turns to mentoring and navigating the business.

47 episodes were produced in total across five seasons.

Rob Cordedry, John David Washington, Omar Benson Miller, Troy Garity, and London Brown round out the cast.

Band of Brothers

Released on Netflix: September 15th

Region availability: United States and at least 18 other regions, including Latin America, Asia and some European territories.

Picture: HBOOne of two of the Steven Spielberg-produced war epics scheduled to arrive on Netflix in the US (other regions TBD if at all) is the critically acclaimed Band of Brothers which scooped 6 Primetime Emmys.

The story of the 10-episode miniseries follows the journey of Easy Company, a unit within the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division, as they undertake a crucial mission across World War II’s European theater, spanning from Operation Overlord to the victorious conclusion of V-J Day.

Portraying the members of Easy Company included a talented ensemble cast, including actors such as Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, David Schwimmer, Donnie Wahlberg, and Michael Fassbender.

The Pacific

Released on Netflix: September 15th

Region availability: United States and at least 18 other regions, including Latin America, Asia and some European territories.

The second war mini-series confirmed to be coming to Netflix is the superior (don’t @ me) The Pacific, following the U.S. Marine Corps squad navigating the Pacific Theatre against the Japanese Empire during World War II.

It comes from the same team behind Band of Brothers and is equally gripping. Amongst the star-studded cast included actors like James Badge Dale, Joseph Mazzello, Jon Seda, Rami Malek, and Jon Bernthal.

True Blood

Released on Netflix: October 1st

Region availability: Excludes US – includes Latin American countries, most of Europe (excluding the UK), and Asian regions.

Picture: HBOConfirmed for release in international territories (its US availability currently resides with Hulu alongside Max) is the fantasy horror series created by Alan Ball and based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries.

The plot revolves around a telepathic waitress who encounters a strange new supernatural world when she meets the southern Louisiana vampire, Bill Compton.

The show had an absolutely ridiculous cast, with some of the biggest names appearing, including Ana Paquin, Alexander Skarsgård, Luke Grimes, Dane DeHaan, Lizzy Caplan, and dozens more.

HBO Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

Six Feet Under

Region availability: United States (other regions TBD)

Coming to Netflix: November 1st

The oldest show coming to Netflix from HBO’s arsenal is Six Feet Under, first premiering back in 2001 when Netflix was only shipping DVDs.

The huge cast for the show included Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, and Lauren Ambrose, with the show running for five seasons and 63 episodes in total to critical acclaim.

The drama follows numerous members of a dysfunctional Los Angeles family that runs a funeral home business.

Every MAX Original on Netflix

Close Enough

Region Availability: Five countries as of July 2023, including Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios for HBO Max exclusively, Netflix has been the international streaming home for Close Enough since the show’s inception. Still, except for the five regions outlined above, it has been removed from the service everywhere else. In fact, the show has also been removed from Max in the United States. With it’s removal slowly taking place across the world, it’ll soon become lost media.

The animated sitcom ran for three seasons in total across 24 episodes.

Titans

Region Availability: All Except the United States

Since 2019, Netflix internationally has been the streaming home to Titans which turned into a Max Original midway through its run after starting out on the now-defunct service, DC Universe. The show is labeled on Netflix as an Original series, with all four seasons now streaming in full.

The series revolves around Batman’s former partner Dick Grayson who assists several troubled young heroes in desperate need of a mentor.

To conclude this article, there are a few titles that don’t quite fit in the above sections because they’ve been removed from Netflix, are co-productions so slightly bending the rules, or something else:

Dead Boys Detectives was previously in development to release as a Max Original before Netflix stepped in and took over distribution for the project.

was previously in development to release as a Max Original before Netflix stepped in and took over distribution for the project. The Defiant Ones , an HBO documentary series that looks back at Dr. Dre’s and Jimmy Iovine’s careers, was previously available on Netflix in all regions but has since been removed.

, an HBO documentary series that looks back at Dr. Dre’s and Jimmy Iovine’s careers, was previously available on Netflix in all regions but has since been removed. It’s a Sin , a Max Original in the US, first aired on Channel 4 and was licensed to Netflix UK in May 2023.

, a Max Original in the US, first aired on Channel 4 and was licensed to Netflix UK in May 2023. Sort Of , a Max and CBC co-production created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, is available on Netflix in three regions: Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.

, a Max and CBC co-production created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, is available on Netflix in three regions: Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Max picked up Harley Quinn for its third and fourth season. The first two seasons are also streaming on Netflix in Canada.

