‘The Defiant Ones’ Leaving Netflix in February 2023

One of the few HBO shows ever to make it onto Netflix anywhere in the world is soon due to depart. The HBO documentary series The Defiant Ones will depart Netflix everywhere in February 2023.

Consisting of four hour-long episodes, the series examined the partnership between Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre and their leading roles in a chain of transformative events in contemporary culture.

The docu-series features a huge array of talent via interviews, including the likes of Trent Reznor, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, Alonzo Williams, Ice Cube, Bruce Springsteen, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Will.i.am, Eminem, Gwen Stefani, and many more.

It aired on HBO between July 9th and July 12th, 2017, before arriving on Netflix in international regions exclusively in late March 2018.

Per Unogs, the series is streaming as a Netflix Original in over 36 countries, with the two notable holdouts being Netflix US and Canada (more on these two in a second).

Now its time on Netflix is ending with an expiry date suggesting the docu-series departs in full on February 1st, 2023.

The Defiant Ones never arrived on Netflix US

Despite customer support representatives telling us that The Defiant Ones would eventually hit Netflix, it never did come to fruition with the series only being available on HBO.

As we’ve covered on more occasions than we can shake a stick at, HBO shows have generally remained exclusive to HBO and that’s been the case for Netflix’s streaming service’s entire lifespan. That means big hits like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us won’t be on Netflix unless something drastic changes.

This is the case across the globe, so The Defiant Ones being sold to Netflix in any capacity is quite extraordinary.

Per JustWatch, The Defiant Ones, as of January 2023, is streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Netflix Canada never received the docu-series as a Netflix Original either, but the title did have a brief tenure on Netflix Canada between August 2022 and January 2023.

Will you be checking out The Defiant Ones before it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.