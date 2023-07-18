HBO’s ‘Ballers’ Coming to Netflix In Select Regions in August 2023

One of the HBO shows that got announced to come to Netflix in the United States was the hit Dwayne Johnson vehicle, Ballers. We’ve learned that multiple seasons are coming on August 15th, 2023, in a handful of regions beyond just the United States.

Created by Stephen Levinson, Ballers ran for five seasons on HBO between 2015 and 2019. The series revolves around the glamorous and high-stakes world of professional sports and the lives of the athletes, agents, and financial managers who navigate it.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson headlines the cast, with Rob Corddry, John David Washington, Omar Miller, Donovan W. Carter, Troy Garity, and London Brown rounding it out.

Why is Ballers coming to Netflix?

If you go back and look at our article from 2018, we stated that Ballers would never come to Netflix. It turns out we were only going to be right for the next five years.

The series is coming to Netflix courtesy of a new licensing arrangement Netflix struck with Warner Bros. Discovery over the summer. That arrangement has seen pigs fly and HBO shows come to Netflix, which has previously never happened with a couple of documentary exceptions. It comes at a time when HBO parent Warner Bros. Discovery is trying to increase its cash flow during a time of turbulence within Hollywood.

Insecure was the first title to come to Netflix as part of this new pact which we’ve learned will be available on Netflix for at least three years before the license would have to be renewed.

Still to come to Netflix from this new HBO arrangement is the two seminal war limited series Band of Brothers and The Pacific, plus Six Feet Under. Internationally, Netflix is due to receive all seasons of the excellent True Blood.

When will Ballers release on Netflix?

All five seasons (consisting of 47 episodes) of Ballers are expected to land on Netflix in the United States on August 15th, 2023.

We also see the series lined up for release on Netflix in Brazil and The Netherlands. Other regions will vary.

Three notable regions not currently displaying a date or page for Ballers are the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

Max (previously known as HBO Max) will continue streaming the show in the regions where it’s already doing so.

A notice is now showing on the show’s page on Netflix, which went live today with a button that allows you to set a reminder when it drops. The page, like Insecure, has HBO Original branding front and center.

Are you looking forward to watching Ballers on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.