Netflix Original Movies Coming in 2021, 2022 & Beyond

Welcome to our biggest preview ever looking at all the Netflix Original movies coming to Netflix globally in 2021 and beyond.

Netflix has been releasing hundred over 100 movies every single year for the past few years and that looks to be ramping up both in terms of quantity and quality with huge talent behind and in front of the cameras. Not only that, Netflix’s strategy involves talent from all over the world making it truly formidable.

On January 12th, Netflix lifted the lid on its 2021 lineup and we’ve adjusted this article to have all the of the confirmed movies for 2021 below and then go into other movies in development in the beyond section.

Now it’s important to state this isn’t every movie in development. We actually don’t think we’ve even covered half of the movies currently on their way but we had to put this out eventually.

So without further ado, here’s our massive preview of movies confirmed for 2021 and some of the biggest titles coming beyond.

Netflix Original Movies Released in 2021 So Far

January

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (English)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? (Korean)

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (French)

Pieces of a Woman (English)

The Soul (Mandarin)

Stuck Apart (Turkish)

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (English)

The Heartbreak Club (Indonesian)

Double Dad (Portuguese)

Outside the Wire (English)

What Would Sophia Loren Do? (English)

Wish Dragon (English)

Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy (Hindi)

Affliction (Indonesian)

The White Tiger (English)

June & Kopi (Indonesian)

Finding ‘Ohana (English)

The Dig (English)

Below Zero (Spanish)

February

All My Friends Are Dead (Polish)

The Last Paradiso (Italian)

Malcolm & Marie (English)

Space Sweepers (Korean)

Strip Down, Rise Up (English)

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (French)

Layla Majnun (Indonesian)

Red Dot (Swedish)

Squared Love (Polish)

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (Mandarin)

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (English)

The Yin Yang Master (Mandarin)

Pelé (English)

Geez & Ann (Indonesian)

Crazy About Her (Spanish)

The Girl on the Train (Hindi)

March

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (English)

Moxie (English)

Sentinelle (French)

Yes Day (English)

Paper Lives (English)

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (English)

Get the Goat (Turkish)

Secret Magic Control Agency (Russian)

Seaspiracy (English)

Caught by a Wave (Italian)

A Week Away (English)

Bad Trip (English)

Pagglait (Hindi)

April

Tersanjung the Movie (Indonesian)

Concrete Cowboy (English)

Homunculus (Japanese)

Just Say Yes (Dutch)

Madame Claude (French)

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (Turkish)

Night in Paradise (Korean)

Super Me (Mandarin)

Thunder Force (English)

Prime Time (Polish)

Why Did You Kill Me? (English)

Ride or Die (Japanese)

Ajeeb Daastaans (Hindi)

Arlo the Alligator Boy (English)

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist (English)

Searching for Sheela (English)

Stowaway (English)

Get the Grift (Portuguese)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (English)

Things Heard & Seen (English)

The Disciple (Marathi)

May

Milestone (Hindi)

Monster (English)

Oxygen (French)

Ferry (Dutch)

I Am All Girls (English)

The Woman in the Window (English)

Sardar Ka Grandson (Hindi)

Army of the Dead (English)

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Italian)

Ghost Lab (Thai)

Blue Miracle (English)

Netflix Original Movies Confirmed for 2021 (With Release Dates)

Carnaval

Genre: Comedy | Director: Leandro Neri

Cast: Lipy Adler, Nikolas Antunes, Giovana Cordeiro, Gessica Kayane, Bruna Inocencio

Netflix Release Date: June 3rd, 2021

We’ve only learned a few details about the upcoming Brazilian comedy, but from what we know of the story it is centered around the character of Nina, a 23-year-old woman who witnesses the betrayal of her boyfriend in a viral video.

Dancing Queens

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Director: Helena Bergström

Cast: Mattias Nordkvist, Rakel Wärmländer, Christopher Wollter, Marie Göranzon, Molly Nutley

Netflix Release Date: June 3rd, 2021

Dylan Pettersson, a 23-year-old girl from a small island in the Bohuslän archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she’s talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club, Queens, the club’s star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a girl – and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way

Sweet and Sour

Genre: Drama, Romance | Director: Lee Kye Byuk

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Chae Soo Bin, Krystal, Park Chul Min, Yeo Min Joo

Netflix Release Date: June 4th, 2021

Netflix continues its hundreds of millions of dollars expansion into the Asian market with their latest drama from South Korea with the romantic drama Sweet and Sour. The tale of Sweet and Sour is centered around Jang Hyuk, and how two different relationships with the women in his life affect him. Jang Hyuk struggles to hold on to his relationship with Da-Eun, a hard-working nurse who is increasingly frustrated with her work life and her relationship. Meanwhile, at work, Jang Hyuk goes up against Bo-Yeong, an equally ambitious individual who is competing for a permanent position at their company.

Xtremo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Director: Daniel Benmayor

Cast: Óscar Jaenada, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Óscar Casas, Luis Zahera, Andrea Duro

Netflix Release Date: June 4th, 2021

A grieving retired hitman goes on a quest for revenge, two years after the murder of his father and son. Carefully crafting his plan of revenge, the man he seeks vengeance upon is his own brother.

Awake

Genre: Sci-fi | Director: Mark Raso

Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Frances Fisher, Barry Pepper, Finn Jones

Netflix Release Date: June 9th, 2021

A devasting world event results in all electronic devices being wiped out, and humans have lost the ability to sleep, quickly consuming the world into chaos. Jill, an ex-soldier, may have the cure to the world’s problem thanks to her daughter Matilda, but delivering her to the right people and saving the world is balanced on a thread as Jill slowly begins to lose her mind from the lack of sleep.

Tragic Jungle

Genre: Drama, Mystery | Director: Yulene Olaizola

Cast: Indira Rubie Andrewin, Gilberto Barraza, Mariano Tun Xool, Eligio Meléndez, Gabino Rodríguez

Netflix Release Date: June 9th, 2021

In an attempt to escape an arranged marriage, a woman flees into the depths of the Mayan jungle where the power of nature merges the human and supernatural worlds.

Skater Girl

Genre: Drama, Family, Sport | Director: Manjari Makijany

Cast: Amy Maghera, Waheeda Rehman, Rachel Saanchita Gupta,

Netflix Release Date: June 11th, 2021

Prerna, a young girl growing up in rural India, discovers a deep love of skateboarding. She must fight for her chance to compete in the national championships.

Jagame Thandhiram

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan

Netflix Release Date: June 18th, 2021

A nomadic gangster finds himself torn between the forces of good and evil while in his own fight for his own place to call home.

Fatherhood

Genre: Drama | Director: Paul Weitz

Cast: Paul Alexander Désiré, Rodney Alexandre, Christine Lan, Letitia Brookes, Ryan S. Hill

Netflix Release Date: June 18th, 2021

Fans of Kevin Hart will get to see a new side to the comedian as he takes on the first dramatic roles of his career. The feature was originally set for a theatrical release with Columbia Pictures before Netflix acquired the rights to the film to distribute globally, except for China.

Kevin Hart will take on the role of Matthew Logelin, a single father raising his daughter after the tragic death of his wife, who died a day after giving birth to their daughter.

Good on Paper

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Director: Kimmy Gatewood

Cast: Iliza Shlesinger, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Ryan Hansen, Matt McGorry, Beth Dover

Netflix Release Date: June 23rd, 2021

After years of putting her career ahead of her love life, stand-up comedian Andrea finally meets the perfect man, Dennis. Smart, successful, nice, and rich, everything about Dennis is perfect on paper, and perhaps just a little bit too perfect…

America: The Motion Picture

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Director: Matt Thompson

Cast: Channing Tatum, Simon Pegg, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan, Amber Nash

Netflix Release Date: June 30th, 2021

This huge animated project was originally announced back in 2017 and sees a fictionalized George Washington fighting off revolutionaries to fight King James.

Back in May 2020, we first reported on the expanded cast list for the movie including the likes of Simon Pegg, Channing Tatum, and Judy Greer all voicing characters.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Genre: Horry, Mystery | Director: Leigh Janiak

Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Sadie Sink, Olivia Welch

Netflix Release Date: July 2nd, 2021

The release of the Fear Street trilogy is going to be one of the biggest releases on Netflix this Summer, and arguably of 2021. For the first time ever Netflix will be releasing a trilogy of movies one after the other across the month of July.

The town of Shadyside, Ohio has been victim to terrifying events that have lasted centuries since its days as a colonial settlement. In the year 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that all of the events may be connected with each other, and they are the next targets.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Director: Leigh Janiak

Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Sadie Sink, Olivia Welch

Netflix Release Date: July 9th, 2021

The second installment of the Fear Street trilogy takes a step back in time to the summer of 1978.

In the Summer of 1978 at Camp Nightwing, the campers, counselors, and staffers of Sunnyvale and Shadyside must band together when horrors from their town’s shared history come alive to wreak havoc on the camp. In the Summer of 1978 at Camp Nightwing, the campers, counselors, and staffers of Sunnyvale and Shadyside must band together when horrors from their town’s shared history come alive to wreak havoc on the camp.

A Classic Horror Story

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller | Director: Roberto De Feo, Paolo Strippoli

Cast: Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Will Merrick, Yuliia Sobol

Netflix Release Date: July 14th, 2021

Music for children, an abandoned house, five strangers: it looks like the classic horror movie and instead…

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Director: Leigh Janiak

Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Olivia Welch, Charlene Amoia

Netflix Release Date: July 16th, 2021

The third and final installment of the Fear Street trilogy takes a step even further back in time to the origins of the terror that has rocked Shadyside since 1666.

In the year 1666, a small colonial settlement is gripped by a merciless witch-hunt which has damning consequences on the town for years to come. Meanwhile, in the year 1994, a group of teenagers attempts to destroy the town’s curse forever before it’s too late.

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Director: Lucky Kuswandi

Cast: Iqaal Ramadhan, Nirina Zubir, Asri Welas, Tika Panggabean, Happy Salma

Netflix Release Date: July 17th, 2021

After the death of his father, a teenager sets out to New York City in order to find his estranged mother.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Genre: Animated, Kids | Director: Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz-Velasco, Andrew L. Schmidt

Cast: Steven Yuen, Nick Offerman, Nick Frost, Emile Hirsch, Kelsey Grammer

Netflix Release Date: July 21st, 2021

Tales of Arcadia was the expansive universe that came to Netflix as part of the Dreamworks TV deal with executive producer Guillermo del Toro on board. As a surprise after Wizards, it was announced the trilogy would be getting an additional movie called Rise of the Titans.

It’ll reunite much of the big cast seen in previous entries for a final battle against the Arcane Order. Voices include Nick Frost, Nick Offerman, Diego Luna, Steven Yeun, Kelsey Grammer, and Charlie Saxton.

Resort to Love

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Director: Steven K. Tsuchida

Cast: Christina Milian, Alexander Hodge, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah, Karen Obilom

Netflix Release Date: July 29, 2021

This is a second rom-com outing for Christina Milan who previously starred in the Netflix Original film Falling Inn Love. Instead of heading to New Zealand, Milan heads to an exotic island resort as Erica, a woman who is in the wake of a music career meltdown and has been hired to be the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding.

The Last Mercenary

Genre: Action, Comedy | Director: David Charhon

Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Eric Judor, Miou-Miou, Patrick Timsit, Valerie Kaprisky

Netflix Release Date: July 30th, 2021

Beloved 80s and 90s action hero Jean-Claude Van Damme will star in his very first Netflix Original this July.

A former secret agent is forced to return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused by the government of arms and drug trafficking.

The Kissing Booth 3

Genre: Romance, Teen | Director: Vince Marcello

Cast: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Meganne Young

Netflix Release Date: August 8th, 2021

Over the past few years, Netflix has seen a huge rise in the popularity of its teen dramas, most of the credit can be awarded to To All the Boys trilogy and The Kissing Booth. To All the Boys rounded up its trilogy in February, and what can be expected to be a Summer release is the last of The Kissing Booth films.

Here’s what you can expect from the third entry:

It’s the summer before Elle (Joey King) heads to college, and she has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney) is going. Which path will Elle choose?

Sweet Girl

Genre: Action | Director: Brian Andrew Mendoza

Cast: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Raza Jeffrey, Justin Bartha

Netflix Release Date: August 20th, 2021

Marisa Tomei and Jason Mamoa feature in this action drama about a husband looking to get justice for the death of his wife while protecting his daughter.

Philip Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz, and Will Staples are the writers for the title with the movie likely arriving in early 2021 given it’s been in post-production since March 2020.

Beckett

Genre: Thriller | Director: Ferdinando Cito Filomarino

Cast: John David Washington, Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps

Rumoured Netflix Release: August 27th, 2021

A couple’s vacation turns into their worst nightmare when they become embroiled in a dark conspiracy at the hands of violent perpetrators.

He’s All That

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Director: Mark Waters

Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Addison Rae, Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix Release Date: August 28th, 2021

A gender bender remake of the beloved 90s rom-com She’s All That will see The Karate Kid’s Tanner Buchanan receive the ultimate high school makeover from his fellow classmate Addison Rae.

Diana

Genre: Musical | Director: Christopher Ashley

Cast: Jeanna de Waal, Erin Davie, Roe Hartrampf, Judy Kaye, Bruce Dow

Netflix Release Date: October 1st, 2021

Not quite the global phenomenon of Hamilton, but with the Royal Family very much in the eye of the British public in 2021, a musical inspired by the life of Diana, Princess of Wales is bound to have some sort of controversy.

Netflix Original Movies Confirmed for 2021

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Genre: Horror | Director: Patrick Brice

Cast: Sydney Park, Theodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette

Rumoured Netflix Release: Mid 2021

Coming to Netflix as part of the 21 Laps / Shawn Levy output deal is There’s Someone Insider Your House.

Based on the novel by Stephanie Perkins and adapted by Henry Gayden, the movie follows a class who have just graduated and begins being picked off one by one by a masked assailant intent on revealing their dirty secrets.

A Boy Called Christmas

Genre: Christmas, Family | Director: Gil Kenan

Cast: Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman

Rumoured Netflix Release: Late 2021

Based on a novel by popular British author, Matt Haig, A Boy Called Christmas looks like a real family treat for the 2021 festive season.

A bit like Netflix’s Klaus, we have another origin story about Santa Claus’s roots. The movie follows a young boy called Nikolas, who journeys to the snowy North Pole to find out more about his past, and his Christmas destiny.

A Castle for Christmas

Genre: Christmas | Director: Mary Lambert

Cast: Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes, Andi Osho

Rumoured Netflix Release: Late 2021

One of the many Christmas movies in development includes A Castle For Christmas which comes from the director of Pet Semetary from 1989.

The movie follows a writer who travels to Scotland looking to buy a castle but butts heads with the current owner.

Filming reportedly started in late September 2020.

Back to the Outback

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Directors: Harry Cripps, Clare Knight

Cast: Isla Fisher, Guy Pearce, Eric Bana, Rachel House, Diesel La Torraca

Rumoured Netflix Release: Late 2021

To read the plot, you’d think Back to the Outback was a spin-off or reboot of Dreamworks’ Madagascar. Currently scheduled to arrive in late 2021, Back to the Outback could be one of Netflix’s best-animated features for the year.

A group of Australia’s deadliest animals plots a daring escape from the reptile house of their Australian zoo home. Tired of being looked at like monsters by humans, they’ll stop at nothing to make it back to the outback.

Single All the Way

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Director: Michael Mayor

Cast: Michael Urie, Luke MacFarlane, Philemon Chambers, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Najimy

Rumoured Netflix Release: Late 2021

There are lots of holiday-themed movies to look forward to watching on Netflix, including the streaming-services first Holiday-themed LGBT rom-com in Single All the Way.

Tired of his family judging him of his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to pretend they are a couple and join him for the holidays. But Peter’s love life suddenly becomes even more complicated when his mother sets him up on a blind date with handsome trainer James.

The Princess Switch 3

Genre: Christmas, Romance | Director: Mike Rohl

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar, Suanne Braun, Mark Fleischmann

Rumoured Netflix Release: Late 2021

One of Netflix’s most-loved Christmas franchises is back for its third installment. And you guessed it… this time there’s three of them. When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious cousin to retrieve it. Could even more romance be on the cards?!

Against the Ice

Genre: Adventure, Drama, History | Director: Peter Flinth

Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Charles Dance, Diarmaid Murtagh, Ed Speleers

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

It’s a Game of Thrones reunion for actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Charles Dance, who were last seen on screen together in 2014. More importantly, the historical drama is centered around the Alabama Expedition led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen in the attempt to prove that Greenland is one island.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure

Genre: Animation, Family | Director: Richard Linklater

Cast: Zachary Levi, Jack Black, Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, Lee Eddy

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

This family coming-of-age drama will take you back to 1969 focusing on the moon landing from two perspectives, the astronauts and a kid watching from afar.

Zachary Levi and Jack Black headline the cast with Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, and Samuel Davis also feature.

Beauty

Genre:Drama, Romance | Director: Andrew Dosunmu

Cast: Niecy Nash, Alyese Shannon, Giancarlo Esposito, Gracie Marie Bradley, Kayle Bary, Michael Ward, Sharon Stone

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

A gifted young Black woman, Beauty, has a lucrative music career ahead of her. As she is pulled this way and that by the expectations of her family, her best friend, and her record label, Beauty struggles to remain true to herself.

Blonde

Genre: Drama, Biopic | Director: Andrew Dominik

Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

Based on the 2000 novel of the same name, this biopic is a reimagining of the tragic life of Marilyn Monroe (played by Ana de Armas). Adrien Brody stars as Monroe’s husband, The Playwright (AKA Arthur Miller) and Caspar Phillipson stars as JFK. This will be the fifth time he’s played the late president: Phillipson previously filled the role in the 2016 biopic, Jackie, the short film The Speech JFK Never Gave, the History Channel TV drama Project Blue Book, plus a number of stage performances.

Bruised

Genre: Drama, Sports | Director: Halle Berry

Cast: Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Shamier Anderson

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

Halle Berry makes her directorial debut in this drama about a disgraced MMA fighter trying to turn her life around by hoping to defeat one of the rising stars in the sport. Berry also stars as the protagonist. The movie debuted at the Toronto Film Festival and was quickly picked up by Netflix. The movie reportedly cost Netflix close to $20 million.

Don’t Look Up

Genre:Comedy | Director: Adam McKay

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chamalet, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

This is one of the biggest movies Netflix has ever assembled. Its cast alone is absolutely huge with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and Johah Hill all attached.

The movie follows two astronomers who come up against a brick wall when trying to warn the world’s media of a giant meteorite hurtling towards Earth.

Escape from Spiderhead

Genre:Action, Sci-Fi- Mystery, Thriller | Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio, Tess Haubrich

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

Set in the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.

Intrusion

Genre: Thriller, Crime, Psychological | Director: Adam Salky

Cast: Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green, Sarah Minnich, Haye Hargrove, Clint Obenchain

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

When a husband and wife move to a small town, everything seems perfect. Unfortunately, a home invasion pretty quickly leaves the wife traumatized and unable to trust those around her. Every family’s worst nightmare.

Kate

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama | Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson, Michael Huisman, Tadanobu Asano, Elysia Rotaru

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

After a soon-to-be-deadly poisoning, female assassin, Kate, has less than 24 hours to reap her revenge. While in the process of getting even, she forms an unlikely bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Love Hard

Genre: Romantic comedy | Director: Hernán Jiménez

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, Charles Melton, Darren Barnet, James Saito, Harry Shum Jr

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

Love Hard fulfills the worst nightmare of anyone who has ever tried online dating. An unlucky-in-love LA girl decides to surprise her new beau with a Christmas visit, only to find out she’s been catfished. However, the guy who duped her promised to set her up with the guy she thought she was chatting to, if she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holiday season.

Munich

Genre: Historical Drama | Director: Christian Schwochow

Cast: Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

Jeremy Irons headlines the cast for this historical drama that adapts the novel of the same name by Robert Harris.

The movie follows the leading weeks up to the second World War and Neville Chamberlain’s efforts to construct a peace deal.

Nightbooks

Genre:Family | Director: David Yarovesky

Cast: Krysten Ritter, Lidya Jewett, Winslow Fegley, Jess Brown, Khiyla Aynne

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

A new Halloween family movie about a young boy obsessed with scary stories and ends up being imprisoned by a witch in New York City.

The film was due to start filming in mid-October 2020 and wrap in December. Sam Raimi serves as executive producer.

Night Teeth

Genre: Thriller | Director: Adam Randall

Cast: Alexander Ludwig, Debby Ryan, Sydney Sweeny, Lucy Fry, Alfie Allen

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

Filming in New Orleans and Los Angeles, this thriller is set to throw a spanner to the genre that is reminiscent of Knock Knock starring Keanu Reeves. It’s about a chauffeur who drives two women to different parties but ends up having to fight for his life.

Red Notice

Genre:Action Comedy | Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

If big budgets and raw star power is your thing, then Red Notice is probably on your radar. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, this movie follows a group of agents tracking down a globally wanted art thief.

The Guilty

Genre:Thriller | Director: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Byron Bowers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Castaneda, Christina Vidal, Adrian Martinez, Bill Burr, Beau Knapp, Edi Patterson

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

Remake of the 2018 Danish crime thriller. The action takes place over a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) becomes embroiled in an attempt to save a caller in peril.

The Harder They Fall

Genre:Western, Drama | Director: Jeymes Samuel

Cast: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Regina King, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

Western revenge drama featuring Jonathan Majors as the lead, and Idris Elba as his nemesis who has just been released from prison. This movie is notable for its modern take on the classic Western movie, featuring a stellar all-Black cast.

This is Idris Elba’s second appearance in a 2021 Original Western (the first being Concrete Cowboy).

The Last Letter from Your Lover

Genre: Drama, Romance | Director: Augustine Frizzell

Cast: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Diana Kent, Callum Turner, Ben Cross, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn, Ncuti Gatwa

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

Another one of the book adaptations coming to Netflix in 2021 is The Last Letter from Your Lover which is adapted from the romance novel by Jojo Moyes.

Set in the 1960s, we follow a journalist in London who encounters a series of love letters and quickly becomes obsessed with finding out who the recipient and original sender is.

Passing

Genre: Drama | Director: Rebecca Hall

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, Andre Holland, Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

Another Sundance movie to add to Netflix’s ever-growing list of festival films, Rebecca Halls Passing will be coming to Netflix exclusively in 2021. Rumour has it Netflix may seek to release the drama in late 2021 to ensure it qualifies for next year’s awards season. The racially driven story is sure to attract much attention upon its release.

Irene Redfield, a refined, upper-class 1920s woman, finds breezy refuge from a hot summer day in the grand tearoom of New York City’s Drayton Hotel. Across the room, she spots a blond woman staring her down. Irene wants to steal away, but before she can, Clare Kendry rushes over to stop her. It turns out the two were in high school together, and while both are African American women who can ‘pass’ as white, they have chosen to live on opposite sides of the color line. Now, their renewed acquaintance threatens them both

The Power of the Dog

Genre: Drama | Director: Jane Campion

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Thomasin McKenzie, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

Another thrilling drama coming to Netflix next year with an absolutely stacked cast.

Based on the novel by Thomas Savage, Jane Campion adapts and directs. The Power of the Dog is about two brothers whose relationship comes to a head after one gets married.

Among the aforementioned cast includes Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons (who reunites with Kirsten having starred in FX’s Fargo together), Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Thomasin McKenzie.

The Starling

Genre: Dramedy | Director: Theodore Melfi

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Loretta Devine, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao, Kimberly Quinn, Emily Tremaine, Scott MacArthur, Elisabeth Rohm, Veronica Falcón, Jimmy O. Yang

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

This heartwarming dramedy explores how nature can help us get through our toughest times. After dealing with hardship, husband Jack (Chris O’Dowd) leaves to take some time for himself, while wife Lily (Melissa McCarthy) stays at their home, dealing with her own struggles. When a starling bird nesting in the backyard starts causing a nuisance, Lily feels personally attacked. Turning to a local vet, Larry, the pair strike up an unlikely friendship, and are able to work through their own problems together.

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Genre: Musical | Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford, Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light

Broadway musicals being translated into the big screen have been a mixed bag thus far. Hamilton on Disney+ had a huge impact whereas Netflix’s attempts thus far, notably The Boys in the Band have yet to make much noise.

Netflix is therefore picking up Lin-Manuel Miranda who was instrumental in Hamilton to direct this movie featuring Andrew Garfield set in New York. You see more about Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom! in our preview.

Nickelodeon’s The Loud House & The Rise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Genre: Animated, Kids

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

Two Nickelodeon animated movies will be coming to Netflix in 2021 based on existing franchises.

Confirmed International Netflix Original Movies for 2021

8 Rue De l’Humanite – Dany Boon directs this coronavirus-centered movie about 7 families living within the same building.

– Dany Boon directs this coronavirus-centered movie about 7 families living within the same building. A Classic Horror Story – Italian horror.

– Italian horror. A mil kilómetros de la Navidad – Spanish Christmas film shceudled to arrive in December 2021.

– Spanish Christmas film shceudled to arrive in December 2021. Battle Freestyle – Norwegian romantic drama centered around a young dancer Amalie who is torn between choosing her future, the man she loves or finding her absent mother.

– Norwegian romantic drama centered around a young dancer Amalie who is torn between choosing her future, the man she loves or finding her absent mother. Blood Red Sky – A woman with a mysterious illness is forced to play the heroine when a group of terrorists hijack the Transatlantic night flight that she and her child are traveling on.

A woman with a mysterious illness is forced to play the heroine when a group of terrorists hijack the Transatlantic night flight that she and her child are traveling on. Carter – South Korean action-thriller

– South Korean action-thriller Double Dad – Vicenza is an 18-year old woman who has lived her whole life on a hippie commune. She’s happy enough, but there’s one problem: she doesn’t know who her dad is. In her big to track him down, she ends up finding two father figures. This Brazilian comedy is already available to watch on Netflix.

– Vicenza is an 18-year old woman who has lived her whole life on a hippie commune. She’s happy enough, but there’s one problem: she doesn’t know who her dad is. In her big to track him down, she ends up finding two father figures. This Brazilian comedy is already available to watch on Netflix. Fever Dream (Distancia De Rescate) – As Amanda lies stricken with an unknown fever, a mysterious boy helps her unravel her past.

– As Amanda lies stricken with an unknown fever, a mysterious boy helps her unravel her past. Forever Rich – In this Dutch drama Richie is robbed of his most prized possession, his watch. When the attack is posted online and goes viral his reputation is ruined.

– In this Dutch drama Richie is robbed of his most prized possession, his watch. When the attack is posted online and goes viral his reputation is ruined. Fuimos Canciones (We Were Songs) – This Spanish romantic comedy follows 30-year-old Maca (María Valverde) who is doing her best to enjoy life until a figure from her past emerges to complicate things.

– This Spanish romantic comedy follows 30-year-old Maca (María Valverde) who is doing her best to enjoy life until a figure from her past emerges to complicate things. Lulli – Portuguese sci-fi drama.

– Portuguese sci-fi drama. Moral Sense – South Korean BDSM rom-com that explores the relationship between a seemingly clean-cut office worker who secretly loves BDSM and his co-worker, a potential dominatrix.

– South Korean BDSM rom-com that explores the relationship between a seemingly clean-cut office worker who secretly loves BDSM and his co-worker, a potential dominatrix. No One Gets Out Alive – Andy Serkis produced thriller about an immigrant in search of the American dream but ends up finding an American nightmare.

– Andy Serkis produced thriller about an immigrant in search of the American dream but ends up finding an American nightmare. Summer 96 – Turkish – Romantic Drama scheduled for release in July 2020.

– Turkish – Romantic Drama scheduled for release in July 2020. Telfaz11 Movie TBD – An untitled movie hailing from Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11 production company with the first due to hit Netflix “in late 2021”.

– An untitled movie hailing from Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11 production company with the first due to hit Netflix “in late 2021”. The Hand of God – Italian drama film written, directed, and produced by Paolo Sorrentino. Starring Toni Servillo.

– Italian drama film written, directed, and produced by Paolo Sorrentino. Starring Toni Servillo. The Last Mercenary – A former secret agent must dive back into his old profession when his estranged son is falsely accused of serious crimes. Expected to arrive Mid 2021.

– A former secret agent must dive back into his old profession when his estranged son is falsely accused of serious crimes. Expected to arrive Mid 2021. The Swarm – A Grasshopper farmer struggles to make ends meet in this unnerving French horror. However, everything changes when she discovers her creepy livestock has a taste for human blood.

– A Grasshopper farmer struggles to make ends meet in this unnerving French horror. However, everything changes when she discovers her creepy livestock has a taste for human blood. Vinterviken 2021 – Swedish romantic-drama.

– Swedish romantic-drama. We Couldn’t Become Adults – Japanese romantic-drama.

– Japanese romantic-drama. We Were Songs – Spanish adaptation of the book “Songs and Memories” by Elísabet Benavent.

Netflix Original Movies Coming Soon (The Beyond Section)

Although we don’t have definite dates for the movie titles below, there’s a chance they could drop onto Netflix in 2021…

A Jazzman’s Blues

Genre: Crime, Drama | Director: Tyler Perry

Cast: Josh Boone, Solea Pfeiffer

Creator Tyler Perry has reportedly waited over 25 years to get his period-crime drama A Jazzman’s Blues into development. The story takes place across 50 years, from 1937 to 1987 as an investigation is lead into an unsolved murder mystery.

Afterlife of the Party

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Director: Stephen Herek

Cast: Victoria Justice, Midori Francis, Spencer Sutherland, Adam Garcia, Timothy Renouf

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

Our protagonist is a social butterfly, whose plans are scuppered when she unexpectedly dies during her birthday week. Fortunately, she’s given a second chance to right her wrongs on earth, and prove she deserves her place in that big VIP room in the sky…

Chicken Run 2

Director: Sam Fell

Potential Release Date: 2021-2023

It’s been a hot minute but a sequel for Chicken Run is on its way to Netflix. Aardman Animation and Netflix have now worked on a number of projects including Robin Robin and Shaun the Sheep but that will expand to the first full feature exclusive to Netflix globally in 2021.

The sequel will see the return of Babs, Ginger, Rocky, and Fletcher living on their new island after escaping Tweedy’s farm. It was previously believed that Chicken Run 2 could arrive in 2021, but it’s more likely to be 2023 according to the movie’s IMDb page.

Happiness Ever After

Genre: Drama, Romantic | Director: Thabang Moleya

Cast: Khanyi Mbau

The sequel to the 2016 South African romantic-drama Happiness Is a Four-letter Word is coming to Netflix exclusively. Thabang Moleya is returning to direct, with lead actress Khanyi Mbau set to reprise her role as Zaza.

He’s All That

Genre: Comedy | Director: Mark Waters

Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Addison Rae, Peyton Meyer

A modern remake of the classic teen drama 1999 ‘She’s All That‘ but with a slight twist. Instead, the focus of the plot will see a popular teenage girl set to give a nebbish classmate the ultimate high school makeover.

Popular Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan will star in his first Netflix Original movie, and bound to be a teen-heart throb.

My Father’s Dragon

Genre: Animated | Director: Nora Twomey

Cartoon Saloon from Ireland will be bringing their animated feature My Father’s Dragon to Netflix in 2021.

The movie was announced a big lineup of new animated projects back in 2018 with many coming to fruition next year. The movie is being written by Meg LeFauve who was previously at Pixar and wrote Inside Out and The Good Dinosaur.

Pinocchio

Genre: Animation | Director: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Ron Pearlman, Christoph Waltz

Guillermo del Toro is working on a number of big projects for Netflix as part of his output deal but perhaps the most exciting is this modern, darker retelling of Pinnochio.

Filmed entirely in stop-motion, we’ll see the classic children’s fairytale come to life with a huge cast. Voices set to feature include Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Christopher Waltz, and Ron Perlman.

Spaceman of Bohemia

Genre: Science fiction

Director: Johan Renck

Adam Sandler is set to headline this sci-fi adaptation of the book from Jaroslav Kalfař with filming set to begin in February 2021.

The Division

Genre: Action

Director: Stephen Gaghan

Among the multiple video-games Netflix is adapting in multiple formats is Tom Clancy’s The Division which is set to star Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Gray Man

Genre: Action

Director: Joe and Anthony Russo

The book series from Mark Greaney is set to see a huge adaptation on Netflix and not only that, will likely spawn a huge thriller franchise for Netflix comparable to the size of The Bourne movies and James Bond.

Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, and Dhanush are all attached to star with Avengers: End Game directors Anthony and Joe Russo directing.

The School for Good and Evil

Genre: Fantasy

Director: Paul Feig

Decorated director Paul Fieg will adapt the book series The School for Good and Evil for Netflix with Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie currently set to star.

Wendell & Wild

Genre: Animation, Horror

Director: Henry Selick

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are both behind the pen and set to voice in this brand new animated movie coming in 2021.

The director behind Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline is lending his talents to this title. It’s dubbed as horror and is about two demon brothers escaping the underworld and must escape a teenager who is trying to vanquish them. Smart guesses say this is one of the Halloween 2021 releases.

In the interest of this article not taking a lifetime to read, here’s a breakdown of even more movies on the way to Netflix.

13: The Musical – CBS film adaptation of the play directed by Tamra Davis.

ALICE – Modern musical reimagining of the classic Alice in Wonderland story.

Along for the Ride – Romantic drama based on the Sarah Dessen novel.

Animal Farm – Andy Serkis directs this adaptation of the George Orwell novel.

Army of the Dead: The Prequel – Filming has already concluded on the prequel to the Zack Snyder movie with Matthias Schweighöfer starring and directing.

Auntie Claus – New Christmas movie from the creator of High School Musical and Julie and the Phantoms.

Bad Dad – British comedy David Williams (Little Britain) is set to adapt his book for Netflix.

Big Bug – French comedy sci-fi.

Bird Box 2 – A sequel to the Sandra Bullock Netflix smash-hit has long been rumored in development based on the novel’s sequel.

Black Crab – Swedish adapting Jerker Virdborg’s novel starring Noomi Rapace.

Black Island – German Thriller

Black Stallions – Comedy featuring Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle and Lil Rel Howery.

Button Man – Brian Helgeland is set to adapt this British comic book strip.

Extraction 2 – A sequel to the first Chris Hemsworth movie currently on Netflix.

King of Boys 2 – Nollywood crime-drama sequel.

Millarworld movies including: Empress Huck Sharkey The Bounty Hunter

Metal Lords – Kids movie from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – Horror adaptation of the Stephen King novel from Ryan Murphy.

My Wife and I Bought A Ranch… – 21 Laps horror movie adapted from the Reddit short story.

The Nailbomber – Feature-length British documentary about far-right extremists who planted nail bombs across London.

Feature-length British documentary about far-right extremists who planted nail bombs across London. Rebel Ridge – American thriller starring John Boyega.

Sherlock Junior – New movie looking into the early years of the famous detective.

Shoot Like a Girl – Netflix is reportedly taking this project over which had Angelina Jolie originally listed but Gal Gadot is thought to be replacing her for the Netflix version.

Spongebob Squarepants Spin-offs – Two untitled Spongebob movies are in the works as well as a series.

Tall Girl 2 – Sequel to Netlfix’s popular teen-drama.

The Adam Project – Science fiction movie from director Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner set to star.

The Gray Man – Exciting action thriller from the Russo Brothers.

They Cloned Tyrone – Sci-Fi comedy with John Boyega and Jamie Foxx.

Troll – Norweigen monster movie about a gigantic creature awakening in the mountains. Directed by Roar Uthaug – scheduled for 2022.

And this doesn’t include a bunch of untitled movies with only talent attached. That includes a Jason Bateman movie, an Ana DuVernay movie, movies from Steve Carr, Prentice Penny, Patrick Osbourne, Kevin Hart, Mark and Jay Duplass or Vince Vaughn. This also doesn’t include any of the announced movies from output deals with talent or studios such as Nickelodeon.

You can find even more Netflix movies coming up on the wiki page which does a fantastic job of keeping up.

So in conclusion, Netflix is making movies. A lot of them.

Have we missed any? Let us know in the comments down below.