Biggest Movies on Netflix in June 2021 According to the Top 10s

It’s time to take a look back over the past month (June 2021) to have a look at what movies dominated the top 10s globally, in the US, and anywhere else we think is particularly interesting.

Firstly, we need to cover a few caveats with this data. Firstly, movies that release towards the beginning of the month will tend to do better as it has more chances to be on the top 10 lists. On the global list, you’ll find Netflix Originals dominate because of their wide availability across the world. For example, if Netflix licenses Baywatch (which it did in many regions this month) it has fewer chances to climb high on the list because it’s not available in somewhere in the US for example.

If you want to take a look on a larger scale, we’re also compiling the biggest movies and shows for the year in a separate list.

Global Top 10 Movies on Netflix for June 2021

The second big pickup from Sony Animation (with another on the way over the summer) Wish Dragon dominated the top 10s around the world as kids targeted animation movies tend to do.

Fatherhood, the drama starring Kevin Hart demonstrates his global stardom with his movie coming second. Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead continued its reign in the top 10s but it was a late addition in May hence why it’s so prominent this month.

The only non-Netflix Original movie to feature in the global list this month is Baywatch which was added to the majority of European countries, South Korea and Latin America this month.

Wish Dragon (11,032 points) Fatherhood (7,855 points) Awake (7,189 points) Army of the Dead (5,938 points) Extreme (5,460 points) Skater Girl (3,666 points) The Silver Skates (3,128 points) Dog Gone Trouble (2,893 points) Rurouni Kenshin: The Final (2,799 points) Baywatch (2,742 points)

United States Top 10 Movies on Netflix for June 2021

As we stated above, kids’ animated movies dominate most of the lists but the US is perhaps the country where they dominated the most.

Home was the overall winner for the United States this month which was added on May 25th so it had the whole month to dominate the list.

Two other notable movies on the US list are 2 Hearts and The Devil Below which aren’t Netflix Originals but did debut exclusively on Netflix. Both are smaller budget movies and performed well despite not having particularly strong critics or audience scores.

What’s most interesting is the Dreamworks deal is now up with most of the movies now coming to Netflix being part of the second window. Universal is still yet to decide the next longtime homes for their movies but Netflix will definitely miss the animated titles should they not be able to nab those.

Home (213 points) Dog Gone Trouble (172 points) Wish Dragon (153 points) 2 Hearts (116 points) The Mitchells vs. The Machines (99 points) Fatherhood (98 points) Awake (98 points0 Army of the Dead (65 points) The Devil Below (54 points) Monsters Vs. Aliens (51 points)

United Kingdom Top 10 Movies on Netflix in June 2021

We’ve seen it before where Netflixers in the United Kingdom are completely obsessed with murderers and that is prevalent again this month with Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey topping the list which is a movie that aired on Lifetime in the US and Showcase in Canada.

Superheroes did well in the UK this month with Spider-Man being licensed from Sony and Aquaman from Warner Brothers.

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (156 points) Wish Dragon (139 points) Fatherhood (109 points) Spider-Man: Far from Home (103 points) Yesterday (91 points) Dog Gone Trouble (83 points) Awake (81 points) Aquaman (74 points) The Dead Don’t Die (68 points) Colombiana (67 points)

Other Top 10 Observations for June 2021

As we don’t have time to go through every single country, here’s a few other observations we’ve had this month on the movies:

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail, a Netflix Original soccer/football biopic released this month in the Italian language and couldn’t break out of the region. It landed sixth on the Italian top 10 list.

In Netflix India, Fifty Shades of Grey was the big runaway winner for the month with 212 points compared to Skater Girl in second with 136 points.

With thanks to FlixPatrol for helping us compile this list.