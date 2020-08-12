Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Netflix is lining up plenty of new Netflix Originals for the month of September 2020. Below, we’ll be diving deep into the list of Netflix Originals currently scheduled.

In case you missed any of the August 2020 Originals, we’re still learning of new movies and series. Currently, August is headlined by the likes of Lucifer season 5a, the final season of The Rain and a few other gems.

Please note: this is still an early look at what’s coming to Netflix in September 2020. We’ll have expanded lists throughout July and August 2020.

Love, Guaranteed (2020)

Netflix Release Date: September 3rd

A new romantic comedy that follows a lawyer looking to save her law firm by taking on a high-value new client that is going after a website that guarantees you will find love.

Love, Guaranteed stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Damon Wayans Jr, and Heather Graham.

Young Wallander (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: September 3rd

Wallander is a classic mystery series that originally aired in Sweden back in 2005. It’s seen a British spin-off and now, Netflix will be rebooting the series based on the best selling novels.

The series will follow a recently graduated police officer finding his feet within the force.

The series will be spoken entirely in English but will employ talent from Sweden.

Away (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: September 4th

Hoping to buck the trend of rather mediocre space series Netflix has had thus far (we’re looking at you Space Force and Another Life) is Away arriving early on September 4th and sees Hilary Swank in her second major Netflix role.

The series comes from the producer of Penny Dreadful and is about a crew of astronauts heading to Mars on the world’s first mission to the red planet.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Netflix Release Date: September 4th

Horror fans listen up. This is probably the biggest horror title coming out of Netflix in 2020 and sees Charlie Kaufman adapting and directing the tremendous novel of the same name.

The movie already has a huge cast lined up including Jesse Plemon leading with Jessie Buckley and Toni Collette and David Thewlis also starring.

You can read more of what to expect from the upcoming movie in our extensive preview.

Undercover (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: September 6th

Netflix has several titles in its Originals library called Undercover but in this instance, we’re referring to the Belgian crime drama series.

The new season aired on Eén and will debut on Netflix in early September.

Undercover follows agents infiltrating and exposing large drug operations.

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: September 10th

New teen drama series about a high schooler who is trying to regain her passion for music after the loss of her mother. She manages to do so when a group of ghosts turn up with musical talents.

Family Business (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: September 11th

The French comedy series will be returning to Netflix in mid-September and will continue the story of a family deep into the weed business as France begins legalizing the drug.

The Duchess (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: September 11th

Katherine Ryan’s first of two planned Netflix TV series drops in early September with the release of The Duchess.

It follows a single mom living in London raising her daughter in a hectic city and looking forward to having another kid.

The Devil All the Time

Netflix Release Date: September 16th

Based on the book, The Devil All The Time is your next thriller obsession that’s being directed by Antonio Campos.

It’s set between WW2 and the Vietnam War and follows people who are permanently damaged by the war.

The movie has an insane cast including Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett and Eliza Scanlen.

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: September 17th

Netflix is hoping lightning strikes twice with anime adaptations of classic video games with the success of Castlevania so far.

Now, it’s the turn of Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma to receive the anime treatment with Sublimation working on the animation.

Ratched (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: September 18th

Netflix is also rebooting another title in September with the Ryan Murphy produced series based on One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

It’s starring Sarah Paulson as the notorious Nurse Ratched and has already been renewed for a second season too.

Welcome to Sudden Death

Netflix Release Date: September 29th

Netflix has been crafting a sequel to the Sudden Death movie (originally starring Jean-Claude Van Damme) and updating modern audiences and will see the movie hit at the end of September 2020.

Dallas Jackson is behind the sequel with him also directing too.

The new movie stars Michael Jai White, Gary Owen, Gillian White, Kristen Harris and Anthony Grant.

Enola Holmes

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Millie Bobby Brown is back with Netflix for her second major project for the streamer. In this movie, we’ll see Sherlock’s sister going out on her own sleuthing adventure looking into the conspiracy surrounding a young Lord.

Whether the major lawsuit could potentially prevent Netflix from releasing Enola Holmes is yet to be seen but for the moment, a broad September release has been given.

You can read more about Enola Holmes on Netflix in our extensive preview.

Mighty Express

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Note: Excludes Netflix Canada

From the creator of Paw Patrol comes a brand new kids series called Mighty Express. The kids series follows trains and kids who are operating various stations and going on adventures together.

Expect plenty of episodes and seasons going forward as Netflix rarely gave a huge 52-episode order for the series.

Other Netflix Original Releases for September 2020

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Standup Special) – September 1st

True: Friendship Day (Special) – September 1st

Freaks – You’re One of Us (2020) – September 2nd

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) – September 4th

StarBeam (Season 2) – September 8th

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) – September 18th

What are you looking forward to catching on Netflix in September 2020? Let us know in the comments.