‘Family Business’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in September 2020

French comedy series Family Business is set for a September 2020 release on Netflix globally. Every episode of season 2 will be on Netflix around the world on September 11th, 2020.

The first season first released on Netflix on June 28th, 2019 with six episodes. It’s about an entrepreneur who recruits his family to capitalize on the possibility of France legalizing pot. Only a month after the series premiered on Netflix, it was announced that a second season would be on the way.

The series has seen a quick turnaround for release given filming only started in February 2020 and finished up before the coronavirus paused all production across Europe. Many predicted that it wouldn’t be until 2021 until season 2 would hit Netflix.

Netflix is investing heavily in French productions having created a new French HQ earlier in 2020.

The second season announcement came via a Tweet from the NetflixFR account (to date, no other account has promoted the second season as of yet).

Le groupe familial des Hazan ressemble probablement au tien, en un peu plus… stupéfiant. La série Family Business saison 2, le 11 septembre. pic.twitter.com/LgUH8RbXUm — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) June 26, 2020

The Tweet translates to:

The Hazan family group probably looks like yours, just a little bit more … amazing. The Family Business season 2 series, September 11.

Beyond the date announcement, it’s been confirmed that Jonathan Cohen, Julia Piaton, Gérard Darmon and Liliane Rovère are all returning in season 2.

We have seen some outlets reporting season 2 is an expanded season at 10 episodes but that’s yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix themselves.

For those that live outside of France, multiple audio and subtitle options were available including English dub and subs as well as audio options for Spanish, Polish, Portuguese and French Audio Description. These should all be available again for season 2 with the only exception being many foreign titles have dropped on Netflix without their alternative dubs until the various lockdowns life allowing Netflix to continue dub work.

