Netflix Hands Its German Reality Series ‘Kaulitz & Kaulitz’ A Season 2 Renewal

The German reality series Kaulitz & Kaulitz, after dominating the Netflix top 10s over the course of the summer, is set to return for a second season, Netflix has confirmed.

Arriving on Netflix globally on June 25th, 2024, the 8-part reality documentary series followed the musical duo and twins Bill and Tom, members of the popular band Tokio Hotel.

The series offered a glimpse into their private lives while they were based in Los Angeles and Germany, and it seems that the duo struck a chord with Netflix members.

Netflix confirmed the season renewal on social media, writing (translated into English), “OMG, OKAY, IT’S HAPPENING!!! Kaulitz & Kaulitz season 2 is coming!!! Only on Netflix.”

While the show didn’t impact Netflix’s top 10s in most countries, it was likely renewed due to its performance, particularly in Germany and Austria. The show also featured in the global top 10s for a single week between June 23rd, 2024, and June 30th, 2024, picking up 5.9M hours watched, equating to 1M views.

According to FlixPatrol, the show has featured in the daily top 10s of 10 countries thus far, and here’s how many points the show has racked up so far as of August 7th:

Latvia (1 day – 1 point)

(1 day – 1 point) Estonia (1 day – 2 points)

(1 day – 2 points) Slovenia (1 day – 2 points)

(1 day – 2 points) Slovakia (2 days – 4 points)

(2 days – 4 points) Czech Republic (2 days – 5 points)

(2 days – 5 points) Hungary (3 days – 9 points)

(3 days – 9 points) Luxembourg (21 days – 120 points)

(21 days – 120 points) Switzerland (24 days – 151 points)

(24 days – 151 points) Austria (40 days – 248 points)*

(40 days – 248 points)* Germany (43 days – 300 points)*

Note: The two marked with an asterisk are expected to continue picking up points as they remain in the top 10 as the time of publishing.

We’ve noted before that titles typically get renewed if they’re global hits but also if they can make a sizeable impact in their own top 10s for around 30 days or more. That’s absolutely the case here, and given reality series tend to be cheaper, it’s a no-brainer renewal.

No release date on when the show will be returning but we’d guess a 2025 release date is likely.

Constantin Television produces Kaulitz & Kaulitz for Netflix.

Are you going to check out Kaulitz & Kaulitz when it returns for its second season? Let us know in the comments down below.