New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2023 & Beyond

Netflix has had an exceptional number of K-dramas over the past few years, and already, 2023 is shaping up to be one of the busiest years on Netflix to date. From thrillers to comedies to romance and fantasy, there’s going to be a little something for everyone. Here are the new K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2023.

Throughout 2023, we’ll continue to post previews and updates of all of the latest and exciting K-dramas coming to Netflix 2023.

Please Note: This is an ongoing list of all of the K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2023 as more titles will be announced.

Article Continues Below...

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Dong Gun, Jeon Hyo Sung

Netflix Release Date: June 30th, 2023

Celebrity centers around the emerging class called “celebrity” and those who envy them. It features the fierce turbulent fears and painful and sad desires surrounding the world.

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Military, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, Son Seok Koo, Kim Ji Hyun

Netflix Release Date: July 28th, 2023

A young private’s assignment to capture army deserters reveals the painful reality endured by each enlistee during his compulsory call of duty.

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Mystery, Comedy | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Cho Byeong Kyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Yeom Hye Ran, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Hi Eo Ra

Netflix Release Date: July 29th, 2023 (Weekly)

Five demon hunters, known as Counters, disguise themselves as employees of a popular local noodle restaurant. In secret, the five use their special abilities to hunt down evil spirits who have returned to Earth, hellbent on pursuing eternal life.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, Suho, Park Hyuk Kwon, Joo Min Kyung

Netflix Release Date: August 12th, 2023 (Weekly)

“Behind Your Touch” is a story about people who live in a rural farm village. It tells a story of veterinarian, called Ye Bun, who exhibits psychometric superpowers, and a passionate detective, Jang Kyul, who both become involved in solving minor crimes.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran, Choi Daniel

Netflix Release Date: August 18th, 2023

Kim Mo Mi is an ordinary office woman with a severe sense of inferiority in appearance and is caught up in various incidents while as an internet broadcasting jockey with her face covered with a mask. Joo Oh Nam is Kim Mo Mi’s coworker. He harbors a one-sided crush on Kim Mo Mi. As a character who also feels inferior about his appearance and lacks presence in general, Joo Oh Nam’s only source of joy is watching internet broadcasts. He will get swept up in an unexpected incident with Kim Mo Mi.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, Ha Joon, Yura, Hyun Bong Shik

Netflix Release Date: August 2023 (Weekly)

A drama depicting an irresistible romance between a woman who obtained a forbidden book that was thoroughly sealed 300 years ago and a man who became a victim of the forbidden book.

Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Fantasy, Political, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ok Bin, Shin Joo Hwan

Netflix Release Date: September 9th, 2023 (Weekly)

In the mythical land of Arth during ancient times a power struggle ensues in the city of Arthdal. Eun-Sum a young man born in the Blue Stone Village must overcome his curse that would bring destruction to the city of Arthdal. Meanwhile, the war hero of Arthdal Ta-Gon dreams of becoming the first king of Arthdal. After winning many wars over his illustrious career Ta-Gon has cemented his place as the most powerful man in the nation. Born with the same curse as Eun-Sum, Tan-Ya is to be the successor of the Wahan Tribe. Despite the hardships and prejudice, Tan-Ya faces, her ambition is to become a politician

A Time Called You (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Mystery, Thriller| Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kang Hoon, Lee Min Go

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Han Jun Hee’s boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun died one year ago. She still hasn’t gotten over his death and misses him a lot. One day, she somehow travels back in time to the year 1998 and finds herself as high school student Kwon Min Joo. There, she meets high school student Nam Si Heon. She is surprised to see how much Nam Si Heon resembles her late boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Seo Hyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Ho Jung

Netflix Release Date: 2023

An action melodrama in which the people who have been deprived of their livelihoods blow a refreshing shot for their family and colleagues, set in the 1920s during the Japanese colonial period.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Romance, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong, Lee Yoo Bi

Netflix Release Date: October 20th, 2023 (TBA)

When Joon moves into his new apartment on his first day of college, he wasn’t expecting beautiful ex-celebrity Duna to be living downstairs. Joon tries to avoid her at first, but finds himself growing more and more curious about her mysterious life.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Music, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Joo Heon

Netflix Release Date: October 21st, 2023 (Weekly)

Mok Ha is a girl who has always dreamt of becoming a singer. During middle school, Mok Ha goes missing and ends up on a deserted island, where she manages to survive alone for 15-years. For Mok Ha, being rescued from her solitary life is one thing; adjusting to modern society is another!

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Historical, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Kim Su Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023 (TBA)

The thriller series follows individuals going up against monstrous creatures that were born out of human greed. Set in the spring of 1945, in the city of Gyeongseong, the series is highly anticipated due to the sheer amount of talent tied to it.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime:

Cast: Kim Yoon Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, Go Min Si, Lee Jung Eun, Ryu Hyun Kyung

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Tells the story of two men named Sang Joon, who was running a motel in a rural area during the summer of 2000, and Young Ha, who was running a pension alone in the forest during the summer of 2021.

Chicken Nugget (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Mistaking a machine to help with her fatigue, the beautiful Choi Min Ah is accidentally turned into fried chicken. Her father, Choi Sun Man and the intern Go Baek Jung work together to try and turn her back into her human form but discover some incredibly dark secrets along the way.

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Medical | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sang Hee

Netflix Release Date: 2023

A healing drama about the many kinds of incidents that take place in a psychiatric ward. Based on the actual real-life experiences of a psychiatric nurse, the drama will revolve around the story of nurse Jung Da Eun.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, Kong Seong Ha, Jang Hye Hin,

Netflix Release Date: 2023

A rom-com about doctors who are in a slump as they try to resuscitate their lives. Their story captures the love and growth of two characters who live in a rooftop house after quitting their jobs as doctors.

Goodbye Earth (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Sung Woo, Kim Yoon Hye, Seo Ye Hwa

Netflix Release Date: 2023

An examination of despair and hope in individuals aware of an asteroid hurtling towards Earth, signifying the end of the world.

Queen of the Scene (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Gong Hyo Jin, Park Ha Sun

Netflix Release Date: 2023

A Korean drama writer has made a name for herself within the industry for extreme twisted stories full of unexpected surprises, suddenly entering and getting trapped in her own story. The writer faces a series of comedic situations as she tries to escape back to reality.

Director: Lee Chung Hyun

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Ji Hoon, Park Yoo Rim

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Driven by revenge, former bodyguard Ok-Joo takes vengeance and shows how ruthless she can be as she risked her life for her dear friend.

Director: Baek Jong Yeol

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jo Jin Woong, Cha Seung Won, Han Hyo Joo, Oh Seung Hoon, Kim Dong Young

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Detective Won Ho looks for the missing person Rak and he also chases after Teacher Lee, who is the boss of a drug ring. Brian and Keunkal appear in front of Detective Won Ho. Keunkal is the only one who knows the real identity of Teacher Lee.

Director: Kim Hyung Joo

Genre: Drama, Sports | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Yoo Ah In, Moon Jung Hee, Kim Kang Hoon, Ko Chang Seok

Netflix Release Date: 2023

It is the story of two legendary players of Go, Cho Hun-Hyun, and his protege and future rival Lee Chang-ho.

Coming to Netflix in 2024 & Beyond

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Horror | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Jo Yi Hyun, Lomon

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Netflix’s sequel season to the smash hit 2022 zombie horror series!

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Thriller, Mystery | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon, Park Byung Eun, Ryu Kyung Soo, Shin Bok Sook

Netflix Release Date: 2024

A woman inherits a gravesite under mysterious circumstances, just as her family’s history begins to unravel.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Son Seok Koo, Lee Hee Joon

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Lee Tang, an ordinary college student, who gets into an argument with a customer during a part-time job at a convenience store at night, unconsciously swings a hammer and kills him. Suffering from guilt and fear of murder, Lee Tang learns one day that the person he killed was a serial killer and slowly realizes that he has a supernatural ability to identify “bad seeds”. He soon becomes a dark hero who punishes people who committed unethical evils in the past.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: So Ji Sub

Netflix Release Date: 2025

As the toughest fighter in the world of crime, Gijun claims victory in a battle that ends the long power struggle between Seoul’s gangs. But when his brother Giseok rises in rank within the enemy group, Gijun decides to slash his own heel and leave the business to avoid fighting him. Just when all seems at peace 15 years later, Giseok is mysteriously ambushed and killed in cold blood right before his own retirement. Filled with a chilly rage, Gijun sets off on a one-man hunt to track down everyone involved in his brother’s death. And he has a feeling he doesn’t need to look far to find the main culprit… With revenge and old gang rivalries factoring into the equation, Seoul’s underbelly is in for yet another grisly bloodbath!

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Mystery, Romance, Youth | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, Lee Won Jung

Netflix Release Date: 2024

The story depicts the love, friendship, revenge, and compassion that takes place when Kang Ha, a transfer student, enters Jusin High School, a prestigious private school where the children of the top 0.01% of conglomerates gather.

Director: Kwon Oh Seung

Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang

Netflix Release Date: 2025

An action-thriller drama about two men who are trying to solve the mess after firearms is suddenly widely available in South Korea, which used to be a gun-free country, through an unknown source.

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Park Gyu Young, Gong Yoo

Netflix Release Date: Late 2024 / 2025

Sequel season to Netflix’s 2021 global phenomenon Squid Game.

Whirlwind (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Hee Ae, Lee Jae Woong

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Park Dong Ho is the prime minister of South Korea. He wants to punish the corrupt president, who colludes with powerful family-owned corporations called chaebols, and change the world of politics. Jung Soo Jin is the deputy prime minister for economic affairs. She confronts Park Dong Ho and fierce political strife ensues.

You Have Done Well (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, Park Hae Joon, Na Moon Hee

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Ae Soon is rebellious but gets nervous every time she rebels. She isn’t well off but is always shining and full of positivity. She dreams of becoming a poet, although she is unable to attend school, and she is a bold character who doesn’t hide any emotions. Gwan Shik is an extremely diligent and quiet character. Romance isn’t a strength for him, however, and he doesn’t know how to act if Ae Soon cries or laughs, but he is a silent warrior who only loves Ae Soon from the very beginning and pours his all into loving her.

What K-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments below!