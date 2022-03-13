new k dramas on netflix in april 2022

As April begins to take shape it looks like it’s going to be another busy month for new k-dramas on Netflix.

N = Netflix Original

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in April 2022

Tomorrow (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Yoon Ji On, Kim Chae Eun

Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, April 1st, 2022 | New Episodes: Fridays, Saturdays

Tomorrow was previously scheduled to debut in March 2022, but for some unknown reason, the release of the show was pushed back by a week, which means Tomorrow now debuts on Netflix at the very start of April 2022.

Despite his prestigious background, Choi Joon Woong just can’t seem to find a job, no matter how hard he tries. But one night, he accidentally comes into contact with two death angels, Gu Ryeon and Im Ryoog Gu, who work for a crisis management team that tries to stop people from committing suicide.

Our Blues (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Uhm Jung Hwa

Netflix Premiere Date: Saturday, April 9th, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturdays & Sundays

Our Blues is in the coveted Saturdays and Sundays time slot, which means tvN has a lot of confidence that the drama will be one of the most popular titles this Spring.

Life on the island of Jeju is the perfect escape for those fleeing from city life, and it’s also the perfect home for those unlucky in love to find their soul mates.

New Licensed K-Dramas on Netflix in April 2022

Black Dog: Being a Teacher (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 75 Minutes:

Cast: Seo Hyun Jin, Ra Mi Ran, Ha Joon, Lee Chang Hoon, Jung Hae Kyun

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, April 5th, 2022

Go Ha Neul had dreams of becoming a teacher, thanks to being inspired by a teacher from her childhood who saved her life. Go Ha Neul earns a short-term position at a cut-throat private school, where she is determined to help her new pupils achieve their dreams.

New K-Drama Movies on Netflix in April 2022

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022) N

Director: Na Hyun

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 125 Minutes

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Park Hae Soo, Yang Dong Guen, Lee El, Song Jae Rim

Netflix Release Date: Friday, April 8th, 2022

Only the 2nd South Korean movie on Netflix to drop in 2022, the highly exciting spy thriller is sure to get some pulses racing. What’s also incredibly exciting is to see Squid Game’s Park Hae Soo in action once again.

Kang In, the cold-blooded leader of a secret NIS Operations, takes up an extremely dangerous mission in Shenyang, China. In a city full of spies where the danger lies around every corner, Kang In’s greatest adversary arrives in the form of Ji Hoon, a no-nonsense prosecutor from the Seoul Central District who is prepared to follow the law, no matter the cost.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas in April 2022

A Business Proposal (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minute

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Gue, Seol In Ah, Kim Hyun Sook

Netflix Finale Date: April 5th, 2022 | New Episodes: Mondays & Tuesdays

Shin Ha Ri, has been single for a long time and has held a crush for her friend for years, but learns he has a girlfriend, which leaves her incredibly sad, so she turns to her friend Jin Young Seo for support. Young Seo asks Ha Ri to go on a blind date on her behalf and goes in with the intention of turning down the date, only to discover her date is none other than Kang Tae Mu, the CEO of the company where she works.

Twenty-Five Twenty One (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Romantic, Comedy | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, Bona, Choi Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Myung

Netflix Finale Date: April 3rd, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturdays & Sundays

The dreams of two young people are crushed by an overwhelming financial crisis in the 1990s. But when they reunite at the ages of 25 and 21, the spirited pair finds friendship and affection in times of adversity as they venture into adulthood together.

Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Romantic, Comedy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Min Young, Song Kang, Yoon Park, Yura, Kim Mi Kyung

Netflix Finale Date: April 3rd, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturdays & Sundays

At the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service, Jin Ha Kyung, has alienated herself, by choice, from the rest of her colleagues as she prefers to play things by the book, and keep personal and professional lives separate. However, when the free-spirited Lee Shi Woo is employed, he impresses Jin Ha Kyung, through his intelligence and his obsession with the weather, he slowly begins to break down the barriers that Jin Ha Kyung has built around her heart.

What K-Dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in April 2022? Let us know in the comments below!