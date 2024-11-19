New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

2024 has been another strong year for Netflix, and more is still to come. As we count down the days to 2025, there are lots of K-dramas subscribers can look forward to on Netflix next year.

Please Note: This is not the full list of K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2024. More titles will be announced throughout the remainder of 2024 and 2025.

Weak Hero Class 2

Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Bae Na Ra, Lee Min Jae, Lee Jun Young

Netflix Release Date: January 2025

First believed to be coming at the end of 2024, it was recently revealed that Weak Hero Class 2 would be released on Netflix in 2025 instead!

“Once the bullies target you, it’s game over. The school is run by tyrants whose favorite hobby is tormenting the weakest kids in class. But then Shi Eun arrived. This mysterious new student threatens to dismantle the established order. He may be small in stature, but his calculative and brutal fighting leaves unsuspecting opponents lying on the floor begging for mercy. Now the school’s toughest bullies have to scramble to take down this new and unusual hero.”

Squid Game (Season 3)

Episodes: 7

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: Summer 2025

The third season of Squid Game has already been confirmed and will be released on Netflix sometime in 2025. For now, we don’t know which cast members we’ll see in the third season, as it remains unclear who will survive the second season.

Revelations

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Shin Hyun Been

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Yeon Sang-Ho has been one of the busiest directors on Netflix after directing and producing multiple projects such as The Bequeathed, Hellbound, and Parasyte: The Grey. The fascinating thriller comes to Netflix in 2025.

Min-chan, the pastor of a church in a small provincial town, becomes consumed by his quest for retribution when a divine revelation convinces him that Yang-rae, a man visiting his church, is the culprit who abducted his son. Unwavering in his belief, Min-chan flirts between his faith and cruelty. Meanwhile, Detective Yeon-hee is on the heels of Yang-Rae, a suspect in her missing person’s case. However, she is haunted by the death of her sister, who died after a heinous crime.

Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Medical | Runtime:

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, Yoon Gyung Ho, Ha Young, Jeong Jae Kwang

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Previously thought to be coming to Netflix in 2024, the K-drama will instead be released sometime in 2025.

“Baek Kang Hyuk is a genius trauma surgeon who has performed surgeries in conflict zones worldwide. He is confident in his abilities and has a bulldozer-like personality when he thinks he is doing the right thing. He begins to work at a university hospital and leads the severe trauma team there. The severe trauma team is a double-edged sword for the university hospital. This is because as the severe trauma team saves more patients, the hospital goes further in the red financially.”

All the Love You Wish For (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin, Steve Noh, Go Gyu Pil

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Nine years after starring opposite each other in Uncontrollably Fond, Kim Woo Bin, and Bae Suzy reunite on screen.

“Genie is a spirit that comes out of the lamp. He is full of emotional excess and goes back and forth between different emotions. Ga Young is someone who lacks emotion. She happens to call Genie out of his lamp and is granted three wishes to make.”

As You Stood By (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Thriller, Mystery| Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon So Nee, Lee You Mi, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Moo Saeng

Netflix Release Date: Late 2025*

The Korean adaptation of the beloved Japanese novel should be a smash hit with Netflix subscribers. Filming concludes in January 2025, so we’d expect to see the K-drama on Netflix before the end of 2025.

Two childhood hands, one the victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her violent husband, are driven to the brink, resulting in the murder of the husband and burying his body. Are better days ahead? Or will their crime catch up with them?

Can This Love Be Translated? (Season 1) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, Lee Yi Dam, Choi Woo Sung, Fukushi Sota

Netflix Release Date: 2025

“Joo Ho-jin, a talented multilingual interpreter, finds himself thrust into the role of personal interpreter for the renowned actress Cha Moo-hee. Despite their differing views on love, their interactions brim with comedic misunderstandings. Yet, as they spend more time together, their rapport deepens, paving the way for delightful conversations and moments of mutual understanding.”

Cashero (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi, Kang Han Na

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Ordinary working man Kang Sang Woong is anything but thanks to his superhuman strength. However, his strength is dictated purely by the cash in his possession, so the richer Sang Woong is, the stronger he becomes. When lawyer Byeon Ho In discovers Sang Woon’s power, he suggests they team up to save the world and are joined by Bang Eun Mi, whose telekinetic power is dictated by the number of calories she eats!

Hong Rang (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Historical, Romance, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Jung Ga Ram, Uhm Ji Won, Park Byung Eun

Netflix Release Date: 2025

In the late Joseon Dynasty, Hong Rang, the son of a wealthy art trading family, returns after abruptly disappearing over a decade ago as a child. His half-sister, Jae Yi, is suspicious of his return and attempts to solve the mystery of Hong Rang’s disappearance.

Mantis

Director: Lee Tae-sung

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Yim Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, Jo Woo Jin

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Kill Boksoon was one of the best action thrillers to be released on Netflix in 2023. It comes as no surprise that Netflix would look for spin-offs and expand upon the franchise.

“Mantis, an ace assassin and a former colleague of Gil Boksoon, returns to a collapsed-order hired killer industry after his vacation. Upon reentering this anarchic world, Mantis encounters Jae-yi, his fellow trainee and rival, and Dok-go, a retired legendary killer, and realizes they are all vying for the top spot among the killers.”

Mercy for None (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: TBA

Cast: So Ji Sub, Ahn Kil Kang, Lee Bum Soo, Gong Myung, Heo Joon Ho

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Gijun is the strongest fighter of the criminal underworld and ended the power struggle between the warring gangs of Seoul. But when Gijun’s brother, Giseok, rises in the ranks of an enemy gang, he leaves his life behind to avoid a confrontation with his brother. Fifteen years later, Giseok is murdered just days before his retirement. Gijun returns on a one-man mission of vengeance as he seeks those responsible for the death of his brother.

The Price of Confession (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo, Jin Seon Kyu, Choi Young Joon

Netflix Release Date: 2025

The plot details of The Price of Confession have been kept under wraps, so for now here are two character descriptions:

“Art teacher Ahn Yoon Soo’s peaceful dreams are shattered when an unexpected incident upends her life. Despite the hurdles, her resolve is strong. Mo Eun is a mysterious woman whose identity is unknown. Due to her antisocial tendencies, everyone fears her, but she reaches a hand out to Yoon Soo, opening up a new world.”

Trigger (Season 1) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang, Woo Ji Hyun, Gu Hyun

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Thanks to strict gun laws in South Korea, there are almost zero crimes involving firearms. But when illegal firearms begin to make their way into the country, suddenly, the number of incidents rises, which leads Detective Lee Do, a former sniper in the military, to chase Moon Baek, a meticulous underground arms broker.

Two Women (Season 1) N

Episodes: 15

Genre: Drama, Life, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, Kim Gun Woo

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Rye Eun Jung and Cheon Sang Yeon have been friends and rivals since elementary school. But after graduating high school, the pair have been terrible at keeping in contact with each other; now in their 40s, Sang Yeon, a successful movie producer, appears before, Eun Jung, a drama series writer, and reveals her cancer diagnosis to her oldest friend. Together, they battle Sang Yeon’s cancer as the pair reflect on their lives, friendships, and the impact they’ve had on each other’s lives.

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Season 1) N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, Park Hae Joon, Lee Chun Moo

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Ae Soon is a nervous but rebellious person who dreams of becoming a poet. Meanwhile, Gwan Shik, whose knowledge of romance is lacking but loves Ae Soon deeply, and tries his utmost to support her.

TBA Coming to Netflix in 2025

Bloodhounds (Season 2)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, Rain, Hwang Chan Sung

Bloodhounds will return for a second season! Filming is ongoing until April 2025, so the K-drama will return to Netflix by the end of 2025.

To pay off their debt, three daring youths enter the money-lending business while confronting the rich and powerful, who prey on the weak.

Good News

Director: Byun Sung-hyun

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Sul Kyung-gu, Hong Kyung, Ryoo Seung-bum

Coming to Netflix: TBA

“Set in 1970, the film depicts a suspicious operation carried out by a group determined to land a hijacked airplane by any means necessary.”

Love Untangled

Director: Namkoong Sun

Genre: Romance, Youth | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Shin Eun Soo, Gong Myung, Cha Woo Min, Yoon Sang Hyeon, Kang Mi Na

Netflix Release Date: TBA

It is set in 1998 and follows a student, Park Se-ri, who has always been frustrated with her curly hair and believes that if she has any hope of confessing her feelings to her crush, she must first conquer and straighten her hair. She enlists the help of Han Yun-seek, a transfer student, who gets swept up in Park Se-ri’s romantic venture.

The Confidence Man (Season 1)

Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Crime | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Min Young, Joo Jong Hyuk, Park Hee Soon

Netflix Release Date: TBA

The Korean adaptation of The Confidence Man is filming until February 2025, which means the series could arrive before the end of 2025.

“A team of three “confidence men” work together to target corrupt corporations, mafia bosses, and other greed-driven individuals. Using every trick in the book, they devise elaborate schemes to steal their ill-gotten gains in this comedic caper.”

Scandal (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Historical, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

At the time of this update Son Ye Jin and Ji Chang Wook have been offered the lead roles in the television adaptation of the steamy Joseon period drama Untold Scandal.

“Set towards the end of the Joseon Dynasty period, Madam Jo lives as a devoted wife, but secretly she resents the restrictions placed upon her by society. Madam Jo has held many discrete relationships with other men. Jo Won is an accomplished scholar and skilled in martial arts. His real passion though is seducing other women. Madam Jo is his first love. Since that time they have engaged in high stake games of seduction and love. They both hide their true feelings for each other. Madam Jo then sets Jo Won upon the innocent So Ok, who will become her husband’s concubine.”

The Wonder Fools (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Kim Hae Sook, Choi Dae Hoon, Im Sung Jaw

Fans of Park Eun Bin will be excited to see her in action on Netflix once more, especially as Cha Eun Woo will be acting alongside her. Filming is scheduled to end in May 2025, so we’ll be lucky to see a 2025 release.

In a world where super-powered beings exist, those with flawed superpowers are also known as “defective superhumans.” These individuals may possess superhuman abilities but cannot fully control them or use them at will.

All of Us Are Dead (Season 2)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Horror | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, Lee Eun Saem

Netflix Release Date: TBA

With filming delayed until 2025, it’s hard to predict when we expect to see All of Us Are Dead return to Netflix. An early 2026 release is the most likely if filming takes place in the first half of 2025.

